FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals may regret offseason pitching misses

Another month of the offseason, another missed chance for the St. Louis Cardinals to add to their rotation. With the news on Friday that the Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins had pulled off a trade that sent starting pitcher Pablo Lopez from south Florida to the Twin Cities, it marked another top-flight starter that had slipped through the fingers of the Cardinals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Over the Monster

Red Sox Links: The Red Sox Minor League System Is On The Come Up

Baseball America’s Top 100 Prospects list is out, and the Red Sox landed five players on it. Only five other teams had more prospects named, though two of those teams (the Orioles and Rays) are in the Sox own division, and the Yankees placed five players on the list as well. (Connor Ryan, Boston.com)
BOSTON, MA
overtimeheroics.net

MLB Expansion and Relocation Candidates

The hot topic around baseball in recent years has been that of expansion and possible relocation. For many fans, there is a hunger for expansion since MLB is entering its 25th year since its most recent expansion, adding the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998. During this time, the NFL, NBA, and NHL have added a total of seven expansion teams.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Andrew McCutchen: return to Pittsburgh not a farewell tour

PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen could have chosen to return to Pittsburgh out of sentimentality. Out of convenience. Out of sheer financial good sense. And while the outfielder can appreciate the symmetry of returning to the club he helped define during its brilliant if relatively brief return to relevance a decade ago, his decision to come back to the Pirates on Friday had little to do with history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KRMG

Second basemen have been the face of an evolving game. Will MLB's infield shift limits transform the position again?

If we ever stop calling second base the keystone — or simply want to add a new moniker for the fielding position between first base and shortstop — perhaps we should consider the bellwether. Owing to the wide funnel that leads players to the position, second base has become a beacon we can follow as forces in the game pull teams’ priorities this way and that.

