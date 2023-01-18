Read full article on original website
thatoregonlife.com
This Popular Oregon Diner Bought An RV For A Homeless Man
One of our most favorite places to eat, in my hometown of Springfield, Oregon, has helped a homeless man get off the streets. Addi Farnsworth, who owns Addi’s Diner, raised over $1,500 in three months to buy the man, Bob Ady an RV. “Finally came to the spot where...
kqennewsradio.com
SOUTH UMPQUA HIGH SCHOOL CLOSED MONDAY
South Umpqua High School will be closed on Monday. A school district release said this applies to students and staff, with all activities at the school canceled for the day. A minor heating unit fire occurred early Saturday, so crews will work on Monday to assess the situation and verify that all systems are working properly.
philomathnews.com
Les Schwab now operating in Philomath
After nearly three decades, Les Schwab Tire Center again has a presence in Philomath with the transfer of ownership from Beggs Tire & Wheel to the tire retail chain occurring late last week. Former owner Luke Beggs worked his final day on Jan.13 with Les Schwab officially taking control the...
wholecommunity.news
Eugene City Hall moving to riverfront
Eugene claims a prime riverfront location for its next City Hall. The City of Eugene and Eugene Water and Electric Board have agreed to enter negotiations for the city to purchase EWEB’s former riverfront headquarters property. The property would maintain this valuable public building space along the river for...
klcc.org
Oregon loses yet another newspaper
The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
focushillsboro.com
Western Oregon Is About To Enjoy A Sunny, Cooler Weather Trend After 17 Days Of Rain
A long stretch of rainy and gloomy weather in Western Oregon will give way to a trend anticipated to feature more clear skies, colder temperatures, and perhaps some fog. After 17 days in a row of rain in Salem and Eugene, the pattern is about to change. A high-pressure ridge in the Pacific will likely deflect most storms during the next week or so.
wholecommunity.news
Lane County initiative would protect rights of watersheds
From Rob Dickinson, Protect Lane County Watersheds. The Lane County Watersheds Bill of Rights initiative has been filed with Lane County officials by the petition committee, Protect Lane County Watersheds. The proposed law, that will increase protections for water and watersheds in Lane County, has met all constitutional requirements and has been issued a ballot title.
Emerald Media
Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed
In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan
Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
kcfmradio.com
Stretch of 126 To Get Widening; Missing Man; Gas Prices; Reedsport School Board; FloGro
The seven mile stretch of Highway 126 between West Eugene and Veneta is mostly a long, flat stretch of roadway with no space for anyone to get off the road if they have a mechanical problem. Plus, it’s an area that can be prone to crashes. Molly Cary is a Project Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She says safety is one big reason for widening the highway sandwiched between Fern Ridge Reservoir and a railroad.
kezi.com
Missing Elmira teen found
ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered teenager who they say left home early on Wednesday morning. According to the LCSO, Corbin William Turner, 14, of Elmira, left his home at about 5:21 a.m. in the...
Former Portland police chief named deputy chief of Springfield Police Department
Jami Resch, former chief of the Portland Police Bureau, was sworn in as deputy chief of the Springfield Police Department in Springfield, Oregon Tuesday.
kqennewsradio.com
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY IN DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG WEDNESDAY
An investigation is underway following a shooting in downtown Roseburg Wednesday morning. Sergeant Daniel Allen of the Roseburg Police said at about 8:40 a.m. officers with RPD along with deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Cow Creek Tribal Police responded to the incident in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Allen said the initial investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from a conflict between two individuals who appear unknown to each other. There is no known ongoing threat to the public.
kptv.com
1 arrested, 1 injured in Roseburg shooting
ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - The Roseburg Police Department arrested a suspect after a shooting Wednesday morning. At about 8:40 a.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Shots were fired after a fight between two strangers. One person was injured but is expected to be okay, according to police.
Oregon football 2023 schedule released, features key home games
Oregon football fans can start planning for next season with the 2023 schedule now officially released. It took a little longer this year, but the 2023 Oregon football schedule was released Wednesday. It features a lighter non-conference schedule compared to 2022 and a total of nine games against Pac-12 opponents, including several marquee matchups later in the season.
kezi.com
Eugene police investigating fatal shooting
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police are investigating a shooting that they said left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries. EPD said officers responded to 2810 west 18th Ave. at about 11:14 p.m. on January 19 for a report of shots fired. Officers said they arrived to find one person dead inside the residence, and a second person who had suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said a possible suspect vehicle was seen leaving the scene heading northbound on Wilson Street from west 18th Avenue. The vehicle is described as a grey or silver sedan.
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILES TURN THEMSELVES IN FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION
Two Springfield juveniles turned themselves in for being minors in possession of marijuana, on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:45 p.m. the females came to the Juvenile Detention Center in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street. One female was lodged at the JDC while the other...
Oregon women’s basketball center Phillipina Kyei practices, yet to be cleared for Oregon State
Oregon Ducks starting center Phillipina Kyei practiced Thursday, but has not yet been cleared to play at rival Oregon State on Friday. Kyei was hit in the face Sunday during the first half of the Ducks’ overtime loss to Washington State, and departed during the second half, when she was evaluated per concussion protocol. She was on the court Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena with the No. 23 Ducks (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12) as they prepared to face the Beavers Friday night (8 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
Emerald Media
Melting Worries Away at the Terwilliger Hot Springs
The phrase a new year, a new me has not stood the test of time. Every year optimism begins to bubble up as you think of all the ways you’ll improve. The gym will be swamped, friends will think twice before going out to eat, and you’ll definitely be consistent with a new hobby. Instead of setting expectations you might not make, focus on finding a new adventure.
kezi.com
Eugene police get new speeding enforcement gear
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department says with dry weather comes drivers emboldened to blow past the speed limit on major roads. Fortunately, the police have some new gear to help them catch speeders. According to EPD, in the week of January 16 they’ve issued numerous citations to drivers going...
