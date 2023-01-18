An investigation is underway following a shooting in downtown Roseburg Wednesday morning. Sergeant Daniel Allen of the Roseburg Police said at about 8:40 a.m. officers with RPD along with deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Cow Creek Tribal Police responded to the incident in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Allen said the initial investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from a conflict between two individuals who appear unknown to each other. There is no known ongoing threat to the public.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO