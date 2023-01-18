Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Schools close in Northern Nevada over weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Winter weather is once again bringing delays and cancellations to classes in the area. The Washoe County School District is announcing that all classes for valley schools will be cancelled Thursday, along with all services offered on campus. However, Incline Village students will still be taking part in distance learning.
fernleyreporter.com
Fernley dance team wins several awards at High Sierra Showdown
The Fernley High school dance team took home several awards and earned a collection of rings at the High Sierra Showdown held Jan. 14 at the Reno Events Center. The Vaquero dancers won first place division championships for three team routines and won the Judges Choice Award for best dance and the overall high point dance champion, as well as two solo awards and two duet awards.
Nevada Appeal
State agency clears way for new Silver Springs well
The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection has issued a ruling that clears the way for a new water well to serve Silver Springs. The ruling says the division will issue a Finding of No Significant Impact for construction of the new drinking water well by the Silver Springs Mutual Water Co.
963kklz.com
Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months
A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
2news.com
Police chase in Lyon County ends in arrest of two suspects
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says two men were arrested after a chase that started in Fernley Thursday night. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 11:26 p.m., Lyon County Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched to the area of Shadow Lane and Hardie Lane in Fernley, for a report of two suspects spray painting electrical boxes.
