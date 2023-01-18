Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Reveals Another New Free Game
Thursday is here once again, which means that the Epic Games Store has released another new free game for users to claim. Epistory – Typing Chronicles is now free on the platform, and will be available through January 26th. For readers that have never gotten a free game through the Epic Games Store, Epistory must only be claimed by that date; it will remain a permanent part of the user's library after. This means that players can enjoy the game at their convenience, without feeling the need to rush to finish it before the next free game is released!
Gamers furious after advert featuring 'jiggle physics' is pulled offline
A Thai advert for Goddess of Victory: Nikke has garnered a lot of negative press for focusing on the sexualised elements of its game and the characters. While some are saying it should never have aired in the first instance, there's an equal and opposite group who are claiming it is unfair censorship that Tencent felt the need to pull the advert.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free
A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
Game that promised no paid DLC ever is getting paid DLC: 'We need a way to continue to fund the development'
Not even Squad is immune to monetization, it turns out.
game-news24.com
Xbox and Bethesda were forced to retire because a single-player group of Halo Infinite won a hard-working battle with the single-player game
“Hello Infinite” seems to be imminent. The developer of 343 Industries, with the studios behind Gears Of War and Starfield, all hit by jobs at Microsoft. With the economy dripping with trouble, and a shareholders being afraid of making less money than usual, big corporations have never done the only thing they do in these situations: sack thousands of ordinary workers.
game-news24.com
World Of Warcraft Classic is opening the doors of Ulduar in their secrets
As Secrets of Ulduar launches Wrath of the Lich King, Blizzard Entertainment made a huge raid for World Of Warcraft slayers and reordered an epic raid. Since the first release was completely new, this is the raid that is the much-anticipated one, built in a modern version of the Classic, as well as the original version of the one who came out last. The server is well, the result is a much darker look. We took a good look at everything you should expect, the release trailer and the handy little guide to watch while you download it.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
GTA 5 confirms what happened to Jack Marston after Red Dead Redemption
Ever wonder what happened to Jack Marston after the credits rolled in Red Dead Redemption? According to an Easter egg found in GTA V, he may have lived a very different, peaceful life. There are a number of ways that GTA V and the Red Dead Redemption games seem to...
PlayStation Plus subscribers are obsessed with 'fantastic' new free game
All PlayStation Plus subscribers can now access this month’s offerings and on the whole, it’s a decent line-up for all tiers, but fans are particularly impressed with one game included in the extra tier catalogue additions. They’ve branded it to be “one of the best PS5 games.” High praise.
game-news24.com
Starfield: the release date is coming soon, a special event dedicated to the special event
The release date of Starfield will be revealed soon, it seems to be a special event as it’s starting to kick off thedivision. Bethesda: We’ll announce it soon, we’re planning a special event for this game. Bethesda reveals when it will announce the new release date of...
Classic Ubisoft game is free to download to celebrate Year of the Rabbit
We may be several weeks into the new year, but Chinese New Year is just days away. This year, it falls on Sunday 22 January, and the new year will officially see us enter the Year of the Rabbit. To celebrate, Ubisoft are releasing an aptly themed freebie. Ubisoft hasn't...
ComicBook
GTA Online Adds Long Awaited Feature and Taxi Business
GTA Online has added a long-awaited future alongside the arrival of a taxi business. GTA Online has been going strong for nearly a decade at this point and just when you think there is quite literally nowhere else for this iteration of the game to go, Rockstar Games finds a way. It is getting to a point where Rockstar is adding things less frequently, however. Part of the reason for this is because the developer is knee-deep into the production of the next Grand Theft Auto game, which is expected to take place in Vice City and feature two protagonists. The scale is understandably quite large, so it requires more manpower as opposed to when Rockstar could crank out updates several times a year.
ComicBook
GTA Online Report Warns Fans Not to Play or Risk Losing Account
A new GTA Online report from a prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has warned PC players of a new security issue and suggests that it may not be worth playing the GTA game until Rockstar Games fixes the issue. If you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, everything below, thankfully, does not apply to you. If you're on PC though, you're going to want to be careful playing the game until further notice.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Get Second Free Game of 2023
Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to enjoy, courtesy of Games With Gold and its offering for January. At the start of the month, the first free game with Games With Gold for 2023 was made available. This game is still available to download for free until the end of the month, and now it's been joined by the second free game with Games With Gold so far this year. Unlike the first game, this one will be free to download until the middle of next month, aka February 15.
game-news24.com
The authors of Hogwarts Legacy introduced one of the magic creatures Dromarog’s and Dromarog
If you have seen the Hogwarts Legacy trailers, you’ll probably find some of the many magical creatures. The Vivarium is a quiet garden accessed through the Hogwarts Legacy Room. Those are the incredible beasts that you can pet. That’s just one of the many places you can explore in Hogwarts Legacy, an open-world game that may be one of the best PC games of the year.
game-news24.com
WoW Classic advances the Slack of the Lich King to Phase 2 of Phase 2, respectively
The second phase of Wrath Classic went live today with the debut of Ulduar’s Secrets. The upgrade for WoW Classic was upgraded to an old favorite instance and a brand-new feature called Titan Rune Dungeons. Ulduar is a first in Wrath of the Lich Kings, with 14 bosses and...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Free Games for January 2023 Now Available
The latest slate of PlayStation Plus games for the Extra and Premium versions of the subscription platform are now available to download. As we've come to expect, Sony pushes out its new games for PS Plus Extra and Premium around the mid-point of every month. And while each month's lineup of new PlayStation titles always varies in terms of depth and quality, Sony is kicking off 2023 with a pretty strong rotation.
