Read full article on original website
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Injury collisions snarl both corners of Douglas County
Collisions on opposite corners of Douglas County have resulted in several injuries. Emergency personnel responded to a collision at U.S. Highway 50 and Golf Course Drive in which a vehicle rolled over and caught fire at 5:07 p.m., according to Douglas dispatchers. Within a half-dozen minutes there was a head-on...
2news.com
Landslide Emergency Work Begins At State Route 208 In Lyon County
Crews are expected to work 24 hours a day to remove the rockfall on the road. Rockfall removal experts will first scale and remove remaining unstable rock to make the area safe for road repair work.
KOLO TV Reno
NDOT to begin clearing Lyon County landslide Friday
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin clearing a rockslide in Lyon County starting Friday. The rockslide happened on Jan. 10, scattering boulders and rocks across a 400 foot stretch of roadway through the Wilson Canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. A review the following...
mcindependentnews.com
Recent rain and snow storms beneficial to Walker Lake inflows
An unprecedented amount of precipitation has dropped in Mineral County over the last few weeks, so some may be wondering what this means for the water levels at Walker Lake. Walker Lake Working Group Treasurer Marlene Bunch said that as Schurz released water to flow into the lake on January 16th/Martin Luther King, Jr. Day- the first time in a while that they’ve done so.
KOLO TV Reno
New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
SFGate
Snow consumes state Route 89 near South Lake Tahoe
Anyone looking to go sightseeing near South Lake Tahoe might have a bit more difficulty than usual thanks to the mounds of snow blanketing state Route 89, Caltrans said. The highway is still closed from Emerald State Park to Bliss State Park due to snow, according to Caltrans. Based on the photo, the road appears to be covered in several feet of snow — and it’s so dense, it’ll likely take days to clear out. Caltrans representatives did not immediately tell SFGATE when the highway would reopen next week. For now, those traveling from the Bay Area to Emerald Bay State Park can take Interstate 80 to state Route 89; anyone traveling from South Lake Tahoe to the park should drive around the entire lake via Route 50 and state Route 28.
Nevada Appeal
State agency clears way for new Silver Springs well
The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection has issued a ruling that clears the way for a new water well to serve Silver Springs. The ruling says the division will issue a Finding of No Significant Impact for construction of the new drinking water well by the Silver Springs Mutual Water Co.
KOLO TV Reno
Schools close in Northern Nevada over weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Winter weather is once again bringing delays and cancellations to classes in the area. The Washoe County School District is announcing that all classes for valley schools will be cancelled Thursday, along with all services offered on campus. However, Incline Village students will still be taking part in distance learning.
KOLO TV Reno
RTC to begin construction on transit station near Peppermill Casino
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will begin construction on a new transit station near the Peppermill Casino next week. The stop will be part of the RTC’s RAPID Virginia Line transit route. The station will provide services such as level-boarding, lighting, real-time schedule information, seating for passengers waiting to...
Record-Courier
Genoa Town Church, Pink House win approvals
Within an hour on Thursday, items involving a drinking establishment and a church were approved for Nevada’s oldest settlement. The Douglas County Liquor Board approved an onsite unrestricted liquor license for the new owners of the Pink House in Genoa which is al-so a restaurant. The structure was once...
KOLO TV Reno
Gas line installation will close section of Sparks road
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The installation of a gas line along Touchdown Drive from Homerun Drive to Park Mesa Way will close a portion of the road in Sparks. A portion of Touchdown Drive will be closed, and visitors to the nearby Golden Eagle Regional Park will be directed to use Homerun Drive to access the nearby Golden Eagle Regional Park starting Sunday.
A foot of additional snow falls in the Sierra during recent storm
(KTXL) — Since late December the Sierra Nevada and surrounding mountain ranges have been pummeled with snow and the most recent storm provided an extra foot of snow in some areas. The 24-hour snow total from the National Weather Service, released on Thursday afternoon, showed that parts of the Tahoe area saw eight to 12 […]
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
KOLO TV Reno
Man hit by train on tracks at Sutro
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 8:15 a.m.: Union Pacific says that around 6:45 a.m. Friday, a Union Pacific train struck a pedestrian near Sutro Street and East Commercial Way. The collision occurred at the Sutro Street railroad crossing. The crew of the train was not injured. Original Article: According...
2news.com
Washoe County Judge Grants Subpoena in Mayor Schieve's Suit Over Tracking Device
A Washoe County judge has granted subpoenas to identify the person(s) who allegedly hired a private investigator to install a tracking device on Reno Mayor Hilliary Schieve's car. The judge approved the subpoena request submitted by Mayor Schieve on Friday, January 20. Schieve filed a lawsuit against David McNeely and...
KOLO TV Reno
Mail delivery issues cause frustration in Sparks neighborhood
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been nearly a week and half since residents of a neighborhood in Sparks say they’ve last received their mail. “I had bills in there, they sat in there forever. Today is the 19th, we haven’t had no service on this street since January 10th,” said Al Field, just one of the frustrated residents.
2news.com
UNR Study: Centuries-long drought in the Great Basin shown to be recurring pattern
Nevada has a history of periodically locking into centuries-long droughts, new research led by the University of Nevada, Reno shows. People throughout the American Southwest should be prepared to adapt to less water. In the culmination of nearly a decade of research involving biogeographers, paleoecologists, climatologists, archaeologists and anthropologists, the...
2news.com
Carson River Scenic Views Near Genoa, NV
The River Fork Ranch is an 800 acre preserve with wetlands and wildlife where the east and west forks of the Carson River merge into one. The preserve was purcahsed in 2000 and is owned by The Conservancy, a nonprofit group that restores and protects beautiful areas like this around the country. Located just down the road from Genoa, where you can grab lunch and do some shopping! Thanks for watching. https://bit.ly/2Svwmqt.
2news.com
Police chase in Lyon County ends in arrest of two suspects
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says two men were arrested after a chase that started in Fernley Thursday night. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 11:26 p.m., Lyon County Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched to the area of Shadow Lane and Hardie Lane in Fernley, for a report of two suspects spray painting electrical boxes.
Lithium miner cited for violating endangered flower habitat
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Five days after the U.S. Energy Department announced a $700 million conditional loan to an Australian mining company pursuing a lithium project in Nevada, federal land managers cited it for trespassing within the habitat of an endangered flower. The Bureau of Land Management said in...
Comments / 2