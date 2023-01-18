Read full article on original website
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
The US is surpassing Russia as Europe's top energy supplier
Europe’s energy divorce from Russia has been swift. Since the European Union banned purchasing seaborne Russian crude oil in December, Russia’s exports have fallen by 9%. That’s a big drop, mitigated only somewhat by increased exports to Asian countries not party to the ban. The G7 countries...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of California residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of California residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets.
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
Federal inspectors fine Amazon $60,269 for putting workers at risk
The US Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has fined Amazon for failing to keep its workers safe. Investigators found ergonomic and other hazards at three Amazon warehouses that compromised worker health, including elevated levels of musculoskeletal disorders. Amazon expected its workers at distribution centers in New...
US farm group calls for probe of high egg prices
A farm group is calling for a probe into skyrocketing egg prices and possible gouging of the consumer staple.
Business minister boasted Britishvolt was Brexit success story months before collapse
Electric car battery firm planned to build large facility in Northumberland with government funds if it found investors
Google became the latest tech company to cut thousands of jobs after two years of hiring spree
Google’s parent company Alphabet became the latest tech giant to announce layoffs. Approximately 12,000 roles, or 6% of its global workforce, are facing the chop, according to a staff memo CEO Sundar Pichai sent out today (Jan. 20). Those US employees who were affected have already been informed of the cuts, but the process for international staff will take longer, owing to local laws and practices.
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
PARIS — (AP) — France and Germany are seeking to overcome differences laid bare by Russia's war in Ukraine and shore up their alliance with a day of ceremonies and talks Sunday on Europe's security, energy and other challenges. Germany’s entire Cabinet is in Paris for joint meetings,...
China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID rules lifted
BEIJING — (AP) — People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New...
Amazon's dominance has limits: Here's what consumers still buy directly from makers
Despite its retail dominance, Amazon has yet to conquer fashion. According to survey data from market research firm Forrester, consumers in some categories are still more likely to go directly to the manufacturer than to Amazon to buy products. Businesses in the fashion industry in particular have stronger digital sales through their own websites than on Amazon.
Big Issue struggling to stay afloat amid cost of living crisis, says founder
The Big Issue narrowly avoided going bust during the pandemic, its founder has said, as sales continue to be hit by the cost of living crisis. For the first time in the magazine’s over 30-year history, Covid meant that people who are homeless or long-term unemployed were not able to sell it on the streets, and its leadership had to rapidly rethink the model of the social business.
🌏 A Netflix farewell
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is stepping down. After a two-decade run, he’s leaving the streaming platform in the hands of co-CEO Ted Sarandos and COO Greg Peters after reporting a strong end to 2022. The EU fined WhatsApp nearly $6 million (€5.5 million). Authorities found the Meta platform violated...
