Quartz

The US is surpassing Russia as Europe's top energy supplier

Europe’s energy divorce from Russia has been swift. Since the European Union banned purchasing seaborne Russian crude oil in December, Russia’s exports have fallen by 9%. That’s a big drop, mitigated only somewhat by increased exports to Asian countries not party to the ban. The G7 countries...
Quartz

Federal inspectors fine Amazon $60,269 for putting workers at risk

The US Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has fined Amazon for failing to keep its workers safe. Investigators found ergonomic and other hazards at three Amazon warehouses that compromised worker health, including elevated levels of musculoskeletal disorders. Amazon expected its workers at distribution centers in New...
Quartz

Google became the latest tech company to cut thousands of jobs after two years of hiring spree

Google’s parent company Alphabet became the latest tech giant to announce layoffs. Approximately 12,000 roles, or 6% of its global workforce, are facing the chop, according to a staff memo CEO Sundar Pichai sent out today (Jan. 20). Those US employees who were affected have already been informed of the cuts, but the process for international staff will take longer, owing to local laws and practices.
Action News Jax

China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID rules lifted

BEIJING — (AP) — People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New...
Quartz

Amazon's dominance has limits: Here's what consumers still buy directly from makers

Despite its retail dominance, Amazon has yet to conquer fashion. According to survey data from market research firm Forrester, consumers in some categories are still more likely to go directly to the manufacturer than to Amazon to buy products. Businesses in the fashion industry in particular have stronger digital sales through their own websites than on Amazon.
The Guardian

Big Issue struggling to stay afloat amid cost of living crisis, says founder

The Big Issue narrowly avoided going bust during the pandemic, its founder has said, as sales continue to be hit by the cost of living crisis. For the first time in the magazine’s over 30-year history, Covid meant that people who are homeless or long-term unemployed were not able to sell it on the streets, and its leadership had to rapidly rethink the model of the social business.
Quartz

🌏 A Netflix farewell

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is stepping down. After a two-decade run, he’s leaving the streaming platform in the hands of co-CEO Ted Sarandos and COO Greg Peters after reporting a strong end to 2022. The EU fined WhatsApp nearly $6 million (€5.5 million). Authorities found the Meta platform violated...
