Oregon State

Yahoo!

Kansas Republicans introduce new abortion restrictions in the Legislature

Even though voters in Kansas directly rejected additional abortion restrictions at the ballot box last year, Republicans in the state are pushing a rollback on reproductive rights as the new legislative session starts. This week, they introduced a bill that would allow city and county governments to initiate abortion restrictions that are stricter than at the state level.
KANSAS STATE

