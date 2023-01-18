ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

"Person of Interest" named in deadly MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F2pLf_0kJ2W97300

"Person of Interest" named in deadly MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce 00:29

FORT LAUDERDALE - A person of interest has been named in shooting at a Fort Pierce park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in which a woman died and seven other people were injured.

On Wednesday, St. Lucie Co. Chief Deputy Sheriff Brian Hester said they were looking for 27-year-old Frederick Lamar Johnson, Jr.

Johnson is wanted on a felony warrant for violation of probation, which stemmed from drug-related charges. According to Hester, detectives believe Johnson was present during the incident, and he is wanted for questioning.

Hester also said initially detectives believed that the shooting was the result of a dispute between two rival gangs, however, they no longer believe this is the case.

Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was one of eight people hit by gunfire at a car show and a block party celebrating the holiday at Ilous Ellis Park. Bryant was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive. She was at the event with her 6-year-old daughter when the shooting occurred.

"Out of the other 7 victims who were shot, two remain in the hospital, and they're in stable condition," said Hester. "The others have all been released."

Four other people, including a child, were hurt trying to escape the gunfire.

In a video taken by a witness, attendees are seen dancing by their cars and enjoying the music when what sounds like gunfire begins to resonate over the song. People in the crowd start to rush away from the noise, some ducking behind cars or grabbing children's hands and running across the street.

Two sheriff's deputies who were stationed in the park ran toward the scene and provided aid to those injured, Hester said. Several witnesses also helped to render aid and drive people to the hospital, he added.

The incident marks the 30th mass shooting in the country this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Like CNN, the non-profit defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, not including the shooter. So far this year, the US is averaging about two mass shootings per day.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Woman dies after mass shooting at MLK Day celebration in Fort Pierce

MIAMI - A woman has died after being shot at a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Fort Pierce.Seven others were wounded when the gunfire erupted at a car show and a block party celebrating the holiday. "The first two shots were bang, bang, but then it started getting multiple shots and then about 1,500 people started running. I witnessed two people got (sic) shot," said Charlie Frank Matthews. Investigators said it was gang related and happened after two groups got into an argument. "Deputies did start to render aid to multiple people. There were people were in...
FORT PIERCE, FL
People

1 Person Killed, 7 Others Wounded in Shooting Following Florida MLK Day Event

A 29-year-old mother died Tuesday morning from injuries sustained during Monday's shooting One person was killed and seven others were wounded during a shooting that took place after an event honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in Florida on Monday, according to police. No arrests have been made. According to St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Brian Hester, after the MLK Jr. parade on Monday at about 5:20 p.m., a disagreement occurred at an after-parade party, which led to the shooting. One of the victims, a 29-year-old woman who was attending the party with her...
FORT PIERCE, FL
CBS News

Woman dies after mass shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Florida, sheriff's office says

A woman has died following a shooting during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Florida, sheriff's officials said Tuesday. The unidentified 29-year-old Fort Pierce native was at a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration in Fort Pierce, Florida, with her 6-year-old daughter on Monday when shots rang out between two rival gangs, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester said on Tuesday.
FORT PIERCE, FL
CBS Philly

8 shot at MLK Day event in Florida, sheriff's office says

At least eight people were shot at a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration in Fort Pierce, Florida, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's office said. One person is in critical condition and four others were injured in the chaos following the gunfire, according to the sheriff's office.Shots were fired over a "disagreement of some sort" following "MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day" at Ilous Ellis Park, said St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester. Eight people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, Hester said. Updates on the conditions of the seven who were not in critical...
FORT PIERCE, FL
CBS Miami

Small plane makes emergency landing on US 27 in western Broward

MIAMI - A  small plane made an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon on US 27, north of I-595 near the Broward, Palm Beach County border.Two occupants, both male, were uninjured, according to authorities. They were identified as Kwangsik Jang and Ridwan Chowdhury."He had the controls and I had to make sure there was no traffic and we did the landing," said Chowdhury. The pilots said training prepared them for this emergency."We always train for this emergency situation all the time. Kind of normal to us," he added.The pilot reported engine failure and was forced to put the plane down at around 3:30 p.m. Images from Chopper 4 showed the plane on the right shoulder, affecting only one lane of travel. A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy could be seen behind the plane talking and getting documents from the pilot and passenger. Pelican Flight School, who owns the plane, says the engine passed inspection. Emergency vehicles and several police cruisers were also at the scene. The FAA will be handling the investigation. The plane has been moved to a nearby boat ramp, according to authorities. 
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
132K+
Followers
23K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy