LOOK: Nick Saban arrives in helicopter to check on Tampa area recruits

Nick Saban made his way to Tampa, Florida last week to check on recruits in the Tampa area, and he arrived in style via a helicopter. Saban arrived at Tampa Catholic Friday in a helicopter, which landed on the Crusaders’ football field. TJ Moore, a 6-foot-4 2024 wide receiver with an Alabama offer, attends Tampa Catholic. The Alabama head coach and other members of the Crimson Tide’s staff also visited other schools in the Tampa area.
10 Tampa Bay

46 years ago, it snowed in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — Raise your hand if you've ever heard this: it snowed in the Tampa Bay area before. Yeah, you probably kept your hand down, but it's true!. Forty-six years ago, people in the Tampa Bay area were lucky enough to see snow. This kind of extreme weather might be common in parts of the Florida Panhandle, but if you head south, people were able to enjoy the recorded 2 inches of snow in the local region.
Hotel Review: Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay

Please note that I receive compensation for many links on this blog. American Express and other banks are advertising partners of this site. Read my Advertiser Disclosure policy to learn more. I took the free shuttle from Tampa Airport to the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay, and waited for just two...
Buc-ee’s Has Picked Its 3rd Florida Location

But no, sadly it’s not here in the Tampa area. But this one would be a bit closer than Daytona. A bullseye has been set for a third Buc-ee’s location in Florida. Fox 13 reports that Buc-ee’s has put in paperwork to build one of their enormous gas stations in Ocala just off I-75. There will be lots of debate before they get the stamp of approval to go ahead and build. So for now, for those Beaver Nuggets, you’re going to have to head over to Daytona or Saint Augustine.
Mosaic Launches Build-to-Rent General Contracting Operations in Florida

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Mosaic, the nation’s leading institutional-grade general contractor, today announced its expansion into Florida and the appointment of Chase Pattillo as Regional Director of Operations. Mosaic’s operations will be based in Tampa and serve new build-to-rent communities throughout Florida, including Orlando and Jacksonville. Pattillo was most recently Director of Florida Land Acquisitions at DR Horton’s multifamily subsidiary, DHI Communities, and previously Managing Director of CBRE’s Tampa Office. Mosaic’s entrance to Florida spans their construction operations to 11 markets across the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005015/en/ Chase Pattillo, Regional Director of Operations in Florida, will oversee all Mosaic construction operations in BTR projects across Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville. (Photo: Business Wire)
Florida GOP Congressman Hospitalized After Fall From Roof: Report

Florida Rep. Greg Steube was transported to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling from the roof of his home, according to Florida Politics, which cited local sources. Reporter Peter Schorsch said Steube, 44, was taken to a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, after the fall. A Republican, Steube has represented Florida's 17th congressional district—encompassing the outer suburbs of Sarasota and Fort Myers through the Everglades—since 2019. “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible,” his office tweeted. “Please pray for the Congressman and his family.” No other details about his injuries were immediately available.Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.— Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 19, 2023 Read it at Florida Politics
This $3.2 Million Private Sanctuary in Bradenton, Florida is Perfectly Positioned Amongst A Natural Setting

20706 79th Ave East Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 20706 79th Ave East, Bradenton, Florida is a gorgeous custom-built home situated on 7.65 acres and was built in 2014 by Denny Yoder of Yoder Homes and combines exquisite design with quality and comfort to meet all that is needed to live the Florida lifestyle. This Home in Bradenton offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20706 79th Ave East, please contact Chris Baylis (Phone: 941-735-4713) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
