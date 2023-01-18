Read full article on original website
Tampa city council rejects four of Mayor Jane Castor's controversial vetoes
Three members of council turned down a public vote for an independent attorney on the police citizens review board
The Weekly Challenger
Atwater’s next gen kicks off ‘Atwater’s Community Project’ cleanup Jan. 21, 22
ST. PETERSBURG – When Eric Atwater, owner of the historic Atwater’s Cafeteria in St. Pete, announced he would retire last February, he was hopeful a new generation of the family would step up to uphold the family legacy of the historic eatery. His vision has been answered by...
Tampa’s Wagamama sets opening date, Pop Goes the Waffle closing, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And Water Street Tampa’s newest eatery, Boulon Brasserie, is now accepting reservations.
‘The mayor is saying that the people don't deserve to vote’: Tampa city council reacts to Castor’s charter change vetoes
Council has a chance to override the mayor at its Jan. 19 meeting.
Eggs in Tampa Bay are among the most expensive in the nation, says study
Tampa Bay's high price tag for eggs actually ranks as the third highest in the country.
tdalabamamag.com
LOOK: Nick Saban arrives in helicopter to check on Tampa area recruits
Nick Saban made his way to Tampa, Florida last week to check on recruits in the Tampa area, and he arrived in style via a helicopter. Saban arrived at Tampa Catholic Friday in a helicopter, which landed on the Crusaders’ football field. TJ Moore, a 6-foot-4 2024 wide receiver with an Alabama offer, attends Tampa Catholic. The Alabama head coach and other members of the Crimson Tide’s staff also visited other schools in the Tampa area.
46 years ago, it snowed in the Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Raise your hand if you've ever heard this: it snowed in the Tampa Bay area before. Yeah, you probably kept your hand down, but it's true!. Forty-six years ago, people in the Tampa Bay area were lucky enough to see snow. This kind of extreme weather might be common in parts of the Florida Panhandle, but if you head south, people were able to enjoy the recorded 2 inches of snow in the local region.
magicofmiles.com
Hotel Review: Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay
Please note that I receive compensation for many links on this blog. American Express and other banks are advertising partners of this site. Read my Advertiser Disclosure policy to learn more. I took the free shuttle from Tampa Airport to the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay, and waited for just two...
995qyk.com
Buc-ee’s Has Picked Its 3rd Florida Location
But no, sadly it’s not here in the Tampa area. But this one would be a bit closer than Daytona. A bullseye has been set for a third Buc-ee’s location in Florida. Fox 13 reports that Buc-ee’s has put in paperwork to build one of their enormous gas stations in Ocala just off I-75. There will be lots of debate before they get the stamp of approval to go ahead and build. So for now, for those Beaver Nuggets, you’re going to have to head over to Daytona or Saint Augustine.
Tigers’ Willie Horton Recalls Segregated Lakeland, Gives Thanks for Progress
As Saturday’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., parade gets underway, spectators will catch a glimpse of Grand Marshal Willie Horton, 80, riding in a convertible and waving at the crowd. Some might see only an elderly gentleman and not know what he has done in his life — or...
Mosaic Launches Build-to-Rent General Contracting Operations in Florida
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Mosaic, the nation’s leading institutional-grade general contractor, today announced its expansion into Florida and the appointment of Chase Pattillo as Regional Director of Operations. Mosaic’s operations will be based in Tampa and serve new build-to-rent communities throughout Florida, including Orlando and Jacksonville. Pattillo was most recently Director of Florida Land Acquisitions at DR Horton’s multifamily subsidiary, DHI Communities, and previously Managing Director of CBRE’s Tampa Office. Mosaic’s entrance to Florida spans their construction operations to 11 markets across the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005015/en/ Chase Pattillo, Regional Director of Operations in Florida, will oversee all Mosaic construction operations in BTR projects across Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville. (Photo: Business Wire)
Best Day Trips And Scenic Drives Around Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area of Florida is a beautiful place to live, and there are lots of scenic drives and wonderful day trips you can take around the region. Here are some of the best. Courtney Campbell Causeway The Courtney Campbell Causeway crosses almost ten
‘It’s a bad sight’: Rep. Steube hospitalized after 25-foot fall at Sarasota home
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) is recovering in the hospital after falling from a ladder at his home in Sarasota on Wednesday.
It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from
But that could change soon, if the county board votes to prohibit ‘source of income’ housing discrimination.
Florida GOP Congressman Hospitalized After Fall From Roof: Report
Florida Rep. Greg Steube was transported to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling from the roof of his home, according to Florida Politics, which cited local sources. Reporter Peter Schorsch said Steube, 44, was taken to a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, after the fall. A Republican, Steube has represented Florida's 17th congressional district—encompassing the outer suburbs of Sarasota and Fort Myers through the Everglades—since 2019. “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible,” his office tweeted. “Please pray for the Congressman and his family.” No other details about his injuries were immediately available.Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.— Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 19, 2023 Read it at Florida Politics
Bay area mobile home community hit with 2 unexpected price hikes
A double whammy! Residents at a Tampa Bay area mobile home community are getting hit with two unexpected price hikes. They turned to 8 On Your Side, asking how to challenge the charges.
Florida Man Taking Home Millions Of Dollars After Huge Lottery Win
The lucky man played a $20 lottery game and scored the top prize!
luxury-houses.net
This $3.2 Million Private Sanctuary in Bradenton, Florida is Perfectly Positioned Amongst A Natural Setting
20706 79th Ave East Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 20706 79th Ave East, Bradenton, Florida is a gorgeous custom-built home situated on 7.65 acres and was built in 2014 by Denny Yoder of Yoder Homes and combines exquisite design with quality and comfort to meet all that is needed to live the Florida lifestyle. This Home in Bradenton offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20706 79th Ave East, please contact Chris Baylis (Phone: 941-735-4713) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
Gov. DeSantis announces over $58 million to help fund central Florida dune restoration
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Central Florida’s coastal counties will be getting more than $50 million from the state to restore dunes after this year’s hurricanes. Ian and Nicole caused massive losses up and down the coast, especially in Volusia County. This announcement is just the beginning...
fox13news.com
Massage chairs, movie room, smart machines among experiences at Tampa Bay area gym
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - A relatively new gym concept in the Tampa Bay area is putting an innovative spin on fitness. EōS Fitness is a nationwide franchise with locations across the region offering all the typical amenities of a big box gym, plus much more. The name EōS,...
