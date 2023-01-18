“What’s next?” is the key narrative driver of any good story. It’s also the question taunting the media industry today. There are no easy predictions, but one thing is certain: the need for content remains extremely strong. Production is at an all-time high. Budgets are increasing (Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is said to have cost $465 million—yes, you read that correctly—for eight episodes). Competition—driven mainly by the global streamers—is fierce. The SVODs are fighting for subscribers. Linear channels, in response, are vying for viewers, and everyone is chasing IP, talent and even production crews.

2 DAYS AGO