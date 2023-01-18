Read full article on original website
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
msn.com
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Russians are posting footage of air-defense systems being installed on Moscow's roofs, a sign the Kremlin may fear an attack
A Pantsir-S1 missile system was seen on top of a Ministry of Defense building amid fears that Ukraine could attack Russia with long-range weapons.
World Screen News
Eccho Rights Scores Sales for Desperate Measures
Eccho Rights has closed a number of global sales for the upcoming Channel 5 drama Desperate Measures. The action thriller, produced by Clapperboard, has been picked up by SBS in Australia, TVNZ in New Zealand, Virgin Media Television in Ireland, TV4 in Sweden and MTV3 in Finland. The series centers on a diligent, hardworking single mother who turns to a daring heist in an attempt to save her son from a local drug lord.
World Screen News
Turkey’s Inter Medya Extends Co-Pro Deal with Telemundo
Inter Medya has signed an extended co-production deal with Telemundo, encompassing the daily drama Hicran. Hicran marks the first co-production of this multiyear agreement. The drama broadcasts on weekdays in Turkey on Kanal D. Led by Nisa Sofiya Aksongur, Hicran tells a heart-wrenching mother-and-daughter story. It is one of the...
World Screen News
ABS-CBN Sends Series to International Audiences
The Philippines’ ABS-CBN has begun the new year by bringing some of its top programs to international audiences in Indonesia and Africa. In Indonesia, Darna, a modern retelling of the Filipino superhero Darna based on the comic book series by Marc Revelo, debuted on ANTV. The TV adaptation recounts the story of Narda, an ordinary girl who inherits a powerful stone that she must protect.
World Screen News
BBC Acquires Irish Crime Thriller North Sea Connection
The BBC has picked up the Irish crime drama North Sea Connection, which will debut on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer next month. The six-part series, written by Mark Greig (Marcella, Bulletproof), is a story of complex family dynamics set against a dramatic Irish landscape. The drama was made by...
World Screen News
Blockbuster Television
“What’s next?” is the key narrative driver of any good story. It’s also the question taunting the media industry today. There are no easy predictions, but one thing is certain: the need for content remains extremely strong. Production is at an all-time high. Budgets are increasing (Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is said to have cost $465 million—yes, you read that correctly—for eight episodes). Competition—driven mainly by the global streamers—is fierce. The SVODs are fighting for subscribers. Linear channels, in response, are vying for viewers, and everyone is chasing IP, talent and even production crews.
World Screen News
Tuesday’s Child Takes Interstellar Stake
Tuesday’s Child has secured a controlling interest in the London-based independent production company Interstellar, founded by David Williams and Jamie Ormerod. The outfit, led by Williams as managing director and Ormerod as creative director, specializes in entertainment, reality and popular factual formats. It has produced such shows as Singletown for ITV2, Question Team for Dave and Show Me The Honey! for CBBC.
