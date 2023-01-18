Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
thecurrencyanalytics.com
Is Tron (TRX) Founder Justin Sun Leading Huobi and Rat Trading ?
Previously, Huobi exchange was rumored to have been acquired by Justin Sun and also that Justin Sun also moved over $100 million in stablecoins to the exchange. Tron founder Justin Sun was rumored to have used About Capital as an intermediary company to acquire Huobi. However, Justin Sun and Huobi Previously denied it.
thecurrencyanalytics.com
Cardano (ADA) SECP Upgrade February 14, 2023
SECP Upgrade is the new Cardano cryptographic primitive that is focused on bringing in greater interoperability and secure cross-chain DApp development. This upgrade will make it very easy for developers to build cross-chain applications. Input Output expressed: “The next Cardano upgrade targeted for February will bring new built-in functions to...
thecurrencyanalytics.com
Emin Gun Sirer of Avalanche (AVAX) that Adding Identity is Surveillance not Security
Emin Gun Sirer of Avalanche (AVAX) frequently expresses his views about stuff in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Below are some recent opinions from him. In Davos, listening to someone claim that adding identity to the internet will fix the security problems of web2. Identity doesn’t lead to security. It leads to surveillance.
Comments / 0