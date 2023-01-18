ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecurrencyanalytics.com

Is Tron (TRX) Founder Justin Sun Leading Huobi and Rat Trading ?

Previously, Huobi exchange was rumored to have been acquired by Justin Sun and also that Justin Sun also moved over $100 million in stablecoins to the exchange. Tron founder Justin Sun was rumored to have used About Capital as an intermediary company to acquire Huobi. However, Justin Sun and Huobi Previously denied it.
Cardano (ADA) SECP Upgrade February 14, 2023

SECP Upgrade is the new Cardano cryptographic primitive that is focused on bringing in greater interoperability and secure cross-chain DApp development. This upgrade will make it very easy for developers to build cross-chain applications. Input Output expressed: “The next Cardano upgrade targeted for February will bring new built-in functions to...
Emin Gun Sirer of Avalanche (AVAX) that Adding Identity is Surveillance not Security

Emin Gun Sirer of Avalanche (AVAX) frequently expresses his views about stuff in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Below are some recent opinions from him. In Davos, listening to someone claim that adding identity to the internet will fix the security problems of web2. Identity doesn’t lead to security. It leads to surveillance.

