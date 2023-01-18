Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania Game Commission: Montco’s Northeast Neighbors Remain Cautious about Unwanted Visitor
A year after its first sighting in the area, a nighttime predator may have returned. As Bucks County residents approach the one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning them to remain vigilant. Gregory Vellner reported the caution for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a...
Will East Brunswick join these NJ districts adding an Islamic holiday to calendar?
EAST BRUNSWICK — Muslim residents have urged the township Board of Education to add the religion’s major holidays to the school calendar. In Arabic, Eid literally means a “festival” or “feast.” There are two such major festivities in the Islamic calendar — Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website.
tourcounsel.com
Plymouth Meeting Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Among the best malls in Philadelphia, one of the most interesting options for entertainment and dining is the Plymouth Meeting Mall. Many of its stores have closed but its food and entertainment venues keep the mall afloat. The main attraction of this place is Legoland Discovery Center. It is a children's amusement and play center inspired by Lego brick sets including a 4D movie, an interactive train ride and of course millions of building blocks. Another place to have fun is Dave & Buster's where, in addition to eating or drinking something with friends, you can have fun playing video games or in the different activities they offer.
Six Montgomery County School Districts Are Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania
Six Montgomery County school districts ranked among Pennsylvania’s top school districts for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lower Merion School District ranked highest, coming in fifth place in the state and third place for the Philadelphia region. Next on the list is Upper Dublin School...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
sauconsource.com
Former Bucks Co. DA Now Pa.’s Top Law Enforcement Official
Former Bucks County district attorney Michelle Henry became Pennsylvania’s acting attorney general Tuesday when former AG Josh Shapiro took the oath of office to become governor. Henry is expected to be nominated to fill the remaining two years of his term, pending confirmation by the state Senate. Prior to...
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Hatboro reported watching and photographing a V or triangle-shaped object hovering nearby at 10:55 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Senior Missing In Bucks County, Police Say
An 80-year-old man is missing in Bucks County, and state police say he may be at special risk for harm. Cory Glenn of Bryn Athyn was last seen in the 200 block of East Street Road in Warminster Township at about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, police said in a statement. He is believed …
NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots
It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
Cheesesteak for the game? The best are in NJ and right here
For years we've heard about how Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. While the cheesesteak may have originated in the City of Brotherly Love, it's New Jersey that has taken the sandwich up a notch. So much so that such Philidelphia establishments as Geno's and Tony Luc's have set up shop here as well. Tony Luc will even tell you how to make your own.
This Mercer County City Ranks In The Top 3 Best for Your Insta
There are a ton of places throughout the state of New Jersey that is worth making the drive just for a good photo moment. There are plenty of cities and beautiful towns that are the perfect backdrops for your Instagram pictures, but on a new list, this Mercer County city has been named the third most picturesque city in all of New Jersey.
Yardley, PA Winter Restaurant Week Kicks Off January 30th
Here's a sure cure for your winter blues. Instead of coming home from work and just getting right into your pajamas at 5pm (I know it's tempting) or looking at your empty social calendar, grab your family or friends and go out to discover and enjoy a fabulous restaurant in Yardley, PA. It's just a short drive away.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Township garden apartment development sold for $3M
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - An apartment complex off Farmersville Road in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $3 million, according to Northampton County records. The 15 garden-style apartments are in groups of three in five buildings on adjacent lots. The housing is on the west side of Farmersville, south of Easton Avenue and just north of the Miller Farm. The sale of the two properties -- 3171-3175 and 3211-3245 Farmersville -- was recorded by the county on Jan. 10.
lsxmag.com
Auto Mania At Allentown Fairgrounds is This Weekend Jan 20th-22nd!
Some of our favorite car shows are held each year by Carlisle Events. Whether it’s Corvettes at Carlisle or one of the many marque-specific shows, Lance Miller and his team always put on a great event. Auto Mania is a huge swap meet that will be holding court in Allentown, Pennsylvania, east of Carlisle where the shows usually take place. For 2023, the renowned show promoter will kick off the season with a bang.
fox29.com
Bucks County man charged with stealing over $800K from New Jersey employer
WILLINGBOROR, N.J. - The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a Bucks County man is being charged with stealing over $800K from his New Jersey employer. Authorities say an investigation began after the BCPO Financial Crimes Unit was contacted by representatives of Radwell International, a Willingboro-based company that...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Bucks County Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
As Bucks County approaches a one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a reminder of last year’s coyote sightings. The purpose of this was to let local...
Shot on the Job: Philly’s Public Workers Are Under Fire
No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
From the classic Philly cheesesteak to hearty Reubens, Pennsylvania is home to some genuinely mouthwatering eats. And you can not call yourself a true Pennsylvania native until you have tried the infamous zep sandwich at least once.
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0