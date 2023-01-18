Read full article on original website
3 Penguins Most Likely to be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is never afraid to make a bold trade. The Penguins executive has been busy since he took over running the show in Pittsburgh and his work is far from over this season. Expect to see Hextall make a couple of trades ahead of the 2023 deadline, as the team could use some help to their bottom-six forwards and likely one more defenseman.
Canucks Potential Trade Partners for Kuzmenko
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko is drawing trade interest. However, he adds the organization prioritizes re-signing the forward as he will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. “What’s interesting, of course, is that teams are calling,” LeBrun said. “Why wouldn’t they be? He’s got...
NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and the Toronto Maple Leafs
Will the Red Wings be able to extend Tyler Bertuzzi or will he be on the move?. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is in the final years of his two-year, $9.5 million deal. He’s one of many pending UFAs for the Red Wings – Dylan Larkin, Pius Suter, Oskar Sundqvist, Adam Erne, Olli Maatta, Jordan Oesterle, Robert Hagg, Jake Walman and Alex Nedeljkovic.
Bruins & Blackhawks Could Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL by a country mile, as they sport a 36-5-4 record and are showing no signs of slowing down. After a truly remarkable start like this, they are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline. This is entirely understandable, as this could be the final years of them having Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci as their two top centers, so it is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for them. Due to this, one team that they should be aiming to do business with is the Chicago Blackhawks.
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
New NFL team emerges as Tom Brady frontrunner?
Tom Brady’s looming free agency continues to be one of the more intriguing NFL stories heading into the offseason. Earlier this week the Tampa Bay Buccaneers parted ways with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Whether that makes Brady more or less likely to commit to the organization after last season’s disastrous run remains unclear.
Suns reportedly shift approach before NBA trade deadline: three possible targets
With Matt and Justin Ishbia now the top decision-makers in the Phoenix Suns organization, the team has reportedly changed their approach to making trades that could allow them to swing some big moves. The Suns have found out this season that, despite having stars like Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton...
Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death
JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
How the family of Celtics legend Sam Jones surprised the Warriors’ Stephen Curry
Curry was given a signed basketball before Thursday's game. Before former Celtics legend Sam Jones died, he made sure that his appreciation and respect for Warriors star Stephen Curry was known. In 2017 Jones and his former Celtics teammate Bill Russell signed a basketball. Two years later, while watching a...
Kevin Youkilis will be NESN’s primary color analyst for Red Sox games in 2023, Lou Merloni set to join
Will Middlebrooks will also join NESN's booth for Red Sox games in 2023 following the retirement of longtime color analyst Dennis Eckersley in October. Like the Red Sox themselves, NESN had to fill some significant holes in its lineup this offseason. But unlike the Red Sox, whose roster-building approach sometimes...
Philadelphia Eagles Rule Out 1 For Playoff Game Vs. Giants
Philadelphia Eagles rule out one for Divisional Round. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one starter for their game against the New York Giants Saturday. The Eagles benefited from the first-round bye and had ample time to rest up before Saturday’s game. They had good news for several players on their injury report Thursday.
NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico has theory for Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s success after bye week
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a bye week and will face the Jaguars in a divisional playoff. Andy Reid has an incredible record with an extra week to prepare.
Micah Parsons makes bold promise ahead of 49ers showdown
Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons promises 49ers star offensive tackle Trent Williams will have a front-row seat to a phenomenal performance in Sunday's divisional-round playoff game. "I want Trent's best game ever, and he's going to get my best game ever," the outside linebacker said Thursday, per ESPN's Ed Werder. Lining...
Marcus Smart Helped Off The Court For Celtics After Suffering Ugly Ankle Injury
With an NBA-best 34-12 record, the Boston Celtics have been the best all season long, With Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, and Robert Williams, the Cs have a solid core of veterans who are clicking at another level this season. Then there's Marcus Smart, who has emerged as a...
Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning
Tom Brady has said he will take some time before making a decision about his playing future, but some of his teammates apparently believe they know which way the star quarterback is leaning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players felt as though Brady was saying goodbye to them after... The post Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Raimel Tapia has signed with the Boston Red Sox
We’ll be seeing a whole bunch of Raimel Tapia next season, as the outfielder announced on his personal Instagram account on Wednesday night that he’s signed with the Boston Red Sox. Toronto acquired Tapia in a trade with the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Randal Grichuk, a deal...
Phoenix Suns eye long-term Chris Paul replacement
Chris Paul has been an integral part of the Phoenix Suns going from bottom-of-the-Western Conference to perennial championship contenders over the past few years. That said, Paul is nearly 38 years old and putting up a career-low 13.1 points per game. There is also no ignoring that the Suns got trounced in embarrassing fashion in last year’s playoffs and are 21-24 this year.
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Tyler Cyr Signed
An overwhelming majority of Los Angeles Dodgers free agents have left the team this offseason, with Clayton Kershaw the lone member of the group to re-sign. Some of that has seemingly stemmed from the Dodgers apparent desire to remain below the $233 million luxury tax threshold for the 2023 season. However, the likelihood of accomplishing as much and resetting penalties was effectively washed away when an independent arbitrator reduced Trevor Bauer’s suspension to 194 games and reinstated him.
NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Dallas Stars
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late but there remains interest. TSN: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late and coach Dean Evason made him a healthy scratch to hopefully get him playing the way he can. Dreger adds he’s not the first higher-paid player to be scratched and that there is still trade interest in him.
Brock Purdy — the trick to beating him, 49ers in Divisional Round
As the Dallas Cowboys fanbase continues its quest for a Super Bowl, a dark, intimidating shadow lurks in its path. This shadow belongs to nonother than San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy. This young quarterback was the very last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and has shown to deserve...
