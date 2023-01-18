ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bvmsports.com

Darren Woodson: Cowboys’ ‘swagger’ not enough for the 49ers

DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys got their first road playoff win since 1993 on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 31-14 wild card win. It was a dominant win in which Dallas never gave the Buccaneers or Tom Brady a chance to even make it a competitive game. NFL Hall of Fame nominee and former Dallas Cowboys great Darren Woodson said on BVM Sports’ Simple Question that the way the Cowboys won showed him something that gives him hope moving forward in the playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
HollywoodLife

Brock Purdy: 5 Things To Know About 49ers QB Who’s Been Starting After Jimmy Garoppolo’s Injury

Brock Purdy is an NFL player. He was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s currently the starting QB for the San Francisco 49ers. Brock Purdy, 23, is having a fairytale experience in the NFL right now. After being the last pick in the 2022 Draft, Brock joined the San Francisco 49ers as the third-string quarterback. But Brock has been thrust into the starting role in his rookie season after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo were injured, and his performance has been blowing everyone away. Brock has lead the 49ers to victory after victory and they have their sights set on reaching Super Bowl LVII. Here is everything you need to know about Brock.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Model Predicting Notable NFL Upset

ESPN's Football Power Index is predicting that one of the top seeds in the NFC will be eliminated from the playoffs this weekend.  The FPI gives the Cowboys a 53.2 percent chance of knocking off the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.    While this wouldn't be a historical upset, the 49ers are ...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend

According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, there's only one team left in the NFL playoffs that's facing an immense amount of pressure. Cowherd believes the Bills have to defeat the Bengals this Sunday at home. If not, it would be a crushing loss for the organization.  "You can't lose ...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Bay Area

49ers Fans on the Hunt for the Elusive Brock Purdy Jersey

Brock Purdy's first two game-worn jerseys are already headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but the officially-licensed replicas seem to be everywhere — except on store shelves. "The jerseys have been flying off the shelves as fast as our retail team can make them," said Nick Clarke,...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Michael Irvin: 1 NFL Team Is Dallas Cowboys 'Kryptonite'

Former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Michael Irvin is almost always over-confident in his former team's abilities. Despite the Cowboys entering the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, he predicted the team would make the Super Bowl. Before the playoffs kicked off he had the Buffalo Bills knocking off ...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity

George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

