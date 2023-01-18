ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

The Melting Pot to return to St. Pete

The Melting Pot will once again bring its sizzling cheesy and chocolatey fondue to St. Petersburg – but this time, the group’s new location will be on Central Avenue. The Melting Pot operated on 4th Street for over 30 years, which is now where a brewery will open, but the group is making its second debut in St. Pete with its newly leased 4,900-square-foot space at 695 Central Ave., property owner Michael Connor, President and CEO of Paradise Ventures, confirmed with the St. Pete Catalyst.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ken Welch shouldn’t ignore developer Sugar Hill’s embattled frontman

Sexual harassment. Public records lawsuits. Unsanctioned lobbying. It's too much for St. Pete. As St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch enters the final days of deciding who should be chosen to redevelop the 86-acre Historic Gas Plant site where Tropicana Field sits, he should carefully weigh not just the details of submitted developer plans, but the character of those fronting them.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

A new day dawns for equity in St. Pete

The reopening event for a reimagined Center for Health Equity was a passionate affair, meant to stoke community pride and togetherness while highlighting the need to increase health equity through racial equity. Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg’s (FHSP) leadership held three discussions Friday to honor the long-awaited occasion, themed...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

St. Pete tenant union: Proposed Tropicana Field homes not attainable

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We're getting closer to the City of St. Petersburg choosing which developer will build a new home for the Tampa Bay Rays. A few of the ideas on the table include things like income-restricted units, low and moderate-income housing rentals and money for rental assistance and home ownership programs in the neighborhood.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Site Plans Filed For Ybor Harbor

TAMPA, Fla. – A rezoning application for Ybor Harbor, a dynamic new 33-acre mixed-use waterfront development surrounding Ybor Channel and located just south of Adamo Dr., was filed with the City of Tampa late Thursday. The project, at the northern terminus of Ybor Channel, is
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Clearwater, Largo apartments sell

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Four Lakes at Clearwater residential community has been acquired for roughly $69.4 million. Clearwater LL LLC sold the 461-unit apartment complex at 6465 142nd Ave. N. to California-based multifamily investor TruAmerica. The 36-acre property was built in 1985 and consists of...
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

CLEARWATER — 100 Women Who Care of Pinellas County presented a $12,300 donation to Hero To A Child on Dec. 14. Hero To A Child advocates for and supports children, young adults, and families impacted by abuse and neglect in Pinellas and Pasco counties. It does so via child advocates at the Guardian ad Litem office in Clearwater and community partners.
CLEARWATER, FL
iheart.com

South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America

If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.
TAMPA, FL
luxury-houses.net

For Sale at $22 Million, This Awe Inspiring Estate in Sarasota, Florida is Truly An Island Paradise on World Famous Siesta Key

3799 Flamingo Avenue Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3799 Flamingo Avenue, Sarasota, Florida is an island paradise and strategically located to provide quick access to Sarasota’s shopping, dining, and world-renowned attractions, designed for entertaining and a relaxed island lifestyle. This Home in Sarasota offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3799 Flamingo Avenue, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
paradisenewsfl.com

Top 5 Weekend Events January 20-22

Our picks for where to go in Pinellas County & Tampa Bay this weekend!. #1: The St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show, Presented by Progressive. The St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show, Presented by Progressive returns to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater Yacht Basin this weekend, January 19-22nd for an impressive selection of the latest powerboats, center consoles, motor yachts, and sailboats in-water and on land. Plus, there will be a 40,000-square-foot tent housing all types of marine accessories, electronics, art, and more! Learn more at https://www.stpeteboatshow.com/.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy