tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa baycreteTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire ShootingcreteTampa, FL
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
Major discount grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBradenton, FL
Independent consultant favors Sugar Hill, Hines/Rays for Gas Plant project in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An independent consulting firm hired by the city of St. Petersburg has evaluated the four proposals for developing the Historic Gas Plant District and determined Sugar Hill Community Partners along with Hines and Tampa Bay Rays best fit the city's needs. The approximately 86-acre plot...
stpetecatalyst.com
The Melting Pot to return to St. Pete
The Melting Pot will once again bring its sizzling cheesy and chocolatey fondue to St. Petersburg – but this time, the group’s new location will be on Central Avenue. The Melting Pot operated on 4th Street for over 30 years, which is now where a brewery will open, but the group is making its second debut in St. Pete with its newly leased 4,900-square-foot space at 695 Central Ave., property owner Michael Connor, President and CEO of Paradise Ventures, confirmed with the St. Pete Catalyst.
floridapolitics.com
Ken Welch shouldn’t ignore developer Sugar Hill’s embattled frontman
Sexual harassment. Public records lawsuits. Unsanctioned lobbying. It's too much for St. Pete. As St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch enters the final days of deciding who should be chosen to redevelop the 86-acre Historic Gas Plant site where Tropicana Field sits, he should carefully weigh not just the details of submitted developer plans, but the character of those fronting them.
stpetecatalyst.com
A new day dawns for equity in St. Pete
The reopening event for a reimagined Center for Health Equity was a passionate affair, meant to stoke community pride and togetherness while highlighting the need to increase health equity through racial equity. Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg’s (FHSP) leadership held three discussions Friday to honor the long-awaited occasion, themed...
The Weekly Challenger
Atwater’s next gen kicks off ‘Atwater’s Community Project’ cleanup Jan. 21, 22
ST. PETERSBURG – When Eric Atwater, owner of the historic Atwater’s Cafeteria in St. Pete, announced he would retire last February, he was hopeful a new generation of the family would step up to uphold the family legacy of the historic eatery. His vision has been answered by...
Tampa city council rejects four of Mayor Jane Castor's controversial vetoes
Three members of council turned down a public vote for an independent attorney on the police citizens review board
Bay News 9
St. Pete tenant union: Proposed Tropicana Field homes not attainable
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We're getting closer to the City of St. Petersburg choosing which developer will build a new home for the Tampa Bay Rays. A few of the ideas on the table include things like income-restricted units, low and moderate-income housing rentals and money for rental assistance and home ownership programs in the neighborhood.
Site Plans Filed For Ybor Harbor
TAMPA, Fla. – A rezoning application for Ybor Harbor, a dynamic new 33-acre mixed-use waterfront development surrounding Ybor Channel and located just south of Adamo Dr., was filed with the City of Tampa late Thursday. The project, at the northern terminus of Ybor Channel, is
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Clearwater, Largo apartments sell
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Four Lakes at Clearwater residential community has been acquired for roughly $69.4 million. Clearwater LL LLC sold the 461-unit apartment complex at 6465 142nd Ave. N. to California-based multifamily investor TruAmerica. The 36-acre property was built in 1985 and consists of...
Dave’s Hot Chicken Set to Make Tampa Debut This Spring
Inspired by Nashville and born in Hollywood, the celebrity-backed fried chicken concept was named QSR Magazine’s Breakout Brand of 2022.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER — 100 Women Who Care of Pinellas County presented a $12,300 donation to Hero To A Child on Dec. 14. Hero To A Child advocates for and supports children, young adults, and families impacted by abuse and neglect in Pinellas and Pasco counties. It does so via child advocates at the Guardian ad Litem office in Clearwater and community partners.
Tampa City Council overrides 4 of mayor's vetoes during heated meeting
TAMPA, Fla. — You could call it political ping-pong. First, Tampa City Council approves several ordinances that would have allowed voters the opportunity to decide on changes to the city’s charter. Then, Mayor Jane Castor released a memo vetoing five ordinances. On Thursday, the council voted to override...
Florida’s first Wagamama opens at Water Street Tampa next month
This long-awaited restaurant is known for its Asian fusion fare.
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”
In case you missed it, the curriculum for AP African American Studies courses was shot down due to a "lack of educational value." I interviewed three Tampa history teachers to get their thoughts on this historic issue.
Tampa’s Wagamama sets opening date, Pop Goes the Waffle closing, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And Water Street Tampa’s newest eatery, Boulon Brasserie, is now accepting reservations.
iheart.com
South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America
If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.
newstalkflorida.com
How Common Are Road Traffic Accidents in Tampa, Florida (And What Are Some Key Causes?)
Florida, alongside Texas and California, tops the list of states with the highest number of reported car crashes each year. However, after being immensely successful in Europe, the Vision Zero approach is now gaining popularity in US cities, thus making road mobility and systems safer for everyone. Tampa, although not...
luxury-houses.net
For Sale at $22 Million, This Awe Inspiring Estate in Sarasota, Florida is Truly An Island Paradise on World Famous Siesta Key
3799 Flamingo Avenue Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3799 Flamingo Avenue, Sarasota, Florida is an island paradise and strategically located to provide quick access to Sarasota’s shopping, dining, and world-renowned attractions, designed for entertaining and a relaxed island lifestyle. This Home in Sarasota offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3799 Flamingo Avenue, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
paradisenewsfl.com
Top 5 Weekend Events January 20-22
Our picks for where to go in Pinellas County & Tampa Bay this weekend!. #1: The St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show, Presented by Progressive. The St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show, Presented by Progressive returns to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater Yacht Basin this weekend, January 19-22nd for an impressive selection of the latest powerboats, center consoles, motor yachts, and sailboats in-water and on land. Plus, there will be a 40,000-square-foot tent housing all types of marine accessories, electronics, art, and more! Learn more at https://www.stpeteboatshow.com/.
‘It’s a bad sight’: Rep. Steube hospitalized after 25-foot fall at Sarasota home
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) is recovering in the hospital after falling from a ladder at his home in Sarasota on Wednesday.
