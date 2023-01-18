Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Knox drug overdose leads to series of arrests
KNOX, Ind. (WSBT) — Knox Police have made a series of arrests following a drug overdose in the 300 block of Bender Street on Wednesday. Officers found a man dead in the home owned and occupied by Erica Howard. Howard was arrested following an investigation that linked multiple drug...
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka women arrested for dealing drugs
A Mishawaka woman has been arrested for dealing drugs. Police arrested 49-year-old Linda McAfee after getting a tip from a concerned citizen months ago. They searched a home in the 600 block of W. Mishawaka Ave on Friday, Jan. 20, at 8 a.m., where they say they found drug-related items including various pills, marijuana edibles, meth, and one handgun.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Officer Head Butting
(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City man could face prison time in connection with a police struggle loud enough for people to step away from their dinner tables to catch a glimpse. Bryan Parish, 25, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 4 with Level 6 Felony Battery Against...
max983.net
Bremen Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants
A Bremen man was arrested on outstanding warrants Wednesday, January 18. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, police attempted to arrest 28-year-old Blake Spindler on Tuesday, January 10 around 1 p.m. ET for an outstanding warrant in the area of Woodies Lane Apartments. At that time, Spindler allegedly fled from police on foot and managed to avoid arrest which produced another warrant for resisting law enforcement.
95.3 MNC
Knox woman arrested after man dies of overdose
A man is dead and a woman is behind bars after an apparent overdose inside a home in Knox. Police were called to the home in the 300 block of Bender Street on Wednesday night, Jan. 18, when they found the man dead. ABC 57 News reports that, during the...
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for January 20, 2023
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Anthony Ratliff Jr., Denny Cormican, Satia Snowden, and Randall Madison. Anthony Ratliff Jr. is wanted for battery by means of a deadly weapon. Denny Cormican is wanted for failure to appear for the original charge of possession of cocaine. Satia Snowden is wanted for...
hometownnewsnow.com
No Contact Order Imposed on Sullivan
(La Porte, IN) - A former longtime public servant made his initial appearance in La Porte Circuit Court yesterday. John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah is accused of going inside the home of a woman without her permission in Noble Township. He allegedly fondled himself in her bedroom and had contact with some of her undergarments.
abc57.com
Michigan City Police investigating death of child
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., --- Officials are investigating the death of a child found unresponsive in a Michigan City Home. Investigators say the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding an unresponsive child in the 800 block W 6th Street in Michigan City on January 20th. Life-saving measures...
inkfreenews.com
Fulton County Most Wanted
FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County Crimestoppers are requesting your assistance in locating subjects wanted on felony and/or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons, contact the Fulton County Crimestoppers at (574) 223-7867. Please Read Our...
hometownnewsnow.com
Details Unveiled in Chase/Manhunt
(La Porte County, IN) - Evidence shows a chase and manhunt in La Porte County on January 13 involved a possible drug dealer in a vehicle reported stolen from Chicago. Michael Munson, 30, of Grand Rapids, Michigan fled police from Portage on Interstate 94 and during the eastbound pursuit sometimes traveled on the shoulder at high speeds, according to authorities.
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 20, 2023
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 20, 2023. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a Speedy Reward of $300. Anthony Ratliff, Jr. is wanted for Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon. Denny Cormican is wanted for Failure...
Chicago Man Forced to Drive at Gunpoint.
On January 15, 2023, a shocking incident occurred in Chicago when a man was forced to drive at gunpoint after a suspect entered the passenger seat of his car. The incident was reported to the police by the victim, who stated that he had just finished filling up his car at a gas station when the suspect approached him, pointed a gun at him, and forced him to drive to an unknown location.
hometownnewsnow.com
Crash Involving School Bus Alcohol Related
(Michigan City, IN) - Police say alcohol was involved in a motor vehicle crash involving a school bus in Michigan City. Daniel Ward, 43, is charged with Level 4 Felony Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Bodily Injury. According to authorities, Ward on January 12 was traveling at a high rate...
fox32chicago.com
Employee in custody after shooting at Glenview Mariano's: police
CHICAGO - A Mariano's employee in Glenview allegedly shot at another worker in the store after hours on Friday night. Glenview police responded to a Mariano's at 25 Waukegan Road for reports of a shooting at 10 p.m. Initial investigation shows an employee pulled a gun and began shooting after...
$15,000 reward offered for information in beating death of father of six
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side family is still pleading for any leads after a father was beaten to death weeks ago in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood -- on his birthday. Crime Stoppers passed out flyers Saturday morning, asking some neighbors if they know anything about the horrific beating of the father who was heading home to spend time with his family. The Cook County Crime Stoppers are trying to find the person who brutally beat 59-year-old Stephen Strode near Marquette and Wabash Dec. 10."To physically beat somebody to death, think of the anger built inside of you, and that you're...
95.3 MNC
Illegal drugs, firearm recovered after South Bend police chase
Illegal drugs and a firearm were recovered after a police chase in South Bend. On Sunday, January 15, around 6:10 p.m., South Bend Police were on patrol and saw a driver commit a traffic violation near Mead and Ford Streets. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver...
abc57.com
Two arrested on numerous charges during traffic stop near Chapin, Ewing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Two people were arrested during a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue on Friday, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers from the department's Strategic Focus Unit conducted the stop while working to identify individuals wanted on felony warrants and associated with ongoing criminal activity.
WWMTCw
Dash camera video shows erratic driver chased down by Van Buren deputies, fentanyl found
PAW PAW, Mich. — Dash camera video shows a 21-mile high speed chase through Van Buren and Berrien Counties. Around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Van Buren County Central Dispatch received a phone call from a semi-truck driver who was following a white pick-up, driven by Gino Miller, 27, who was driving erratically on the roadway, according to deputies.
News Now Warsaw
Driver identified in fatal morning crash
WARSAW — Police have released the name of the victim of a single-car fatal accident that happened Friday morning. Hannah Lynn Rogers, 36, of Pierceton, died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to information released by Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department. The...
abc57.com
One injured following two-vehicle crash, juvenile driver cited in incident
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle injury crash Thursday at 5:43 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 17, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that a 16-year-old from Bristol was traveling west on County Road 10 while crossing...
