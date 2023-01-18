Read full article on original website
Tampa City Council overrides 4 of mayor's vetoes during heated meeting
TAMPA, Fla. — You could call it political ping-pong. First, Tampa City Council approves several ordinances that would have allowed voters the opportunity to decide on changes to the city’s charter. Then, Mayor Jane Castor released a memo vetoing five ordinances. On Thursday, the council voted to override...
Tampa native, Marine Corps veteran with 22 years of law enforcement service dies of cancer
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Sergeant Travis Miller passed away Thursday morning "after a hard-fought battle with cancer," the department announced on Facebook. "Travis you were simply the best. It was an honor to serve alongside you. Thank...
iheart.com
South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America
If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.
Florida quarterly real estate report shows 30% drop in sale values vs 2021
Florida's real estate market is slowing down, and newly released data on state markets shows a big drop in sale values compared to the previous year.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
The Weekly Challenger
Atwater’s next gen kicks off ‘Atwater’s Community Project’ cleanup Jan. 21, 22
ST. PETERSBURG – When Eric Atwater, owner of the historic Atwater’s Cafeteria in St. Pete, announced he would retire last February, he was hopeful a new generation of the family would step up to uphold the family legacy of the historic eatery. His vision has been answered by...
newstalkflorida.com
How Common Are Road Traffic Accidents in Tampa, Florida (And What Are Some Key Causes?)
Florida, alongside Texas and California, tops the list of states with the highest number of reported car crashes each year. However, after being immensely successful in Europe, the Vision Zero approach is now gaining popularity in US cities, thus making road mobility and systems safer for everyone. Tampa, although not...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
addictedtovacation.com
The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Clearwater, Florida
Clearwater is a beach hub of Florida. While a popular destination, it is still possible to find an uncrowded patch of sand for yourself at these beaches. If you want to experience the feeling of sand between your toes and crystal clear water at your fingertips without having to elbow your way through crowds of beachgoers, look no further than these uncrowded beaches in Clearwater, Florida:
Why is it called 'Gasparilla'?: The story behind Tampa's unique pirate festival
TAMPA, Fla. — The annual pirate invasion on Bayshore Boulevard is a rite of passage for people in Tampa. But have you ever wondered why it's called "Gasparilla"?. The name is about as unique as the flashy pirate festival itself, and it's all thanks to one infamous man named José Gaspar.
Tigers’ Willie Horton Recalls Segregated Lakeland, Gives Thanks for Progress
As Saturday’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., parade gets underway, spectators will catch a glimpse of Grand Marshal Willie Horton, 80, riding in a convertible and waving at the crowd. Some might see only an elderly gentleman and not know what he has done in his life — or...
Tierra Verde ranked No. 5 on list of trending destinations to travel to in US
TIERRA VERDE, Fla. — For all Pinellas County residents, you might see a larger influx of vacationers this year in the Tierra Verde area. In a TripAdvisor list of trending destinations to travel to around the U.S. in 2023, Tierra Verde sits at No. 5 with other cities like Sonoma, California; Salem, Massachusetts; Page, Arizona and Juneau, Alaska ranking higher.
46 years ago, it snowed in the Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Raise your hand if you've ever heard this: it snowed in the Tampa Bay area before. Yeah, you probably kept your hand down, but it's true!. Forty-six years ago, people in the Tampa Bay area were lucky enough to see snow. This kind of extreme weather might be common in parts of the Florida Panhandle, but if you head south, people were able to enjoy the recorded 2 inches of snow in the local region.
Florida’s first Wagamama opens at Water Street Tampa next month
This long-awaited restaurant is known for its Asian fusion fare.
Local charity builds tiny houses to fight homelessness
A local charity is working to end homelessness one tiny step at a time.
Tampa police disable ‘suspicious item’ found on Cypress Street
Tampa police have closed a portion of Cypress Street due to the report of a "suspicious item."
fox13news.com
From yachts to kayaks, St. Pete boat show has something for every marine enthusiast
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show is back for its 45th year and organizers say it’s the largest of its kind on the Gulf Coast. With more than 220 boats in the water and 90-plus on land, there is a vessel for everyone. This...
Tampa’s Wagamama sets opening date, Pop Goes the Waffle closing, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And Water Street Tampa’s newest eatery, Boulon Brasserie, is now accepting reservations.
southernillinoisnow.com
How amateur web sleuths helped solve the case of missing lottery winner Abraham Shakespeare
(NEW YORK) — Florida resident Abraham Shakespeare went from rags to riches after winning $30 million in the lottery in 2006. The newfound fortune brought the 40-year-old from Lakeland out of poverty and allowed him to give back to his community, but he started to feel burdened by the number of people who came to him expecting a piece of the pie, according to Shakespeare’s friend Greg Smith and others who knew Shakespeare.
