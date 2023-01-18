ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America

If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.
TAMPA, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
addictedtovacation.com

The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater is a beach hub of Florida. While a popular destination, it is still possible to find an uncrowded patch of sand for yourself at these beaches. If you want to experience the feeling of sand between your toes and crystal clear water at your fingertips without having to elbow your way through crowds of beachgoers, look no further than these uncrowded beaches in Clearwater, Florida:
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

46 years ago, it snowed in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — Raise your hand if you've ever heard this: it snowed in the Tampa Bay area before. Yeah, you probably kept your hand down, but it's true!. Forty-six years ago, people in the Tampa Bay area were lucky enough to see snow. This kind of extreme weather might be common in parts of the Florida Panhandle, but if you head south, people were able to enjoy the recorded 2 inches of snow in the local region.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
southernillinoisnow.com

How amateur web sleuths helped solve the case of missing lottery winner Abraham Shakespeare

(NEW YORK) — Florida resident Abraham Shakespeare went from rags to riches after winning $30 million in the lottery in 2006. The newfound fortune brought the 40-year-old from Lakeland out of poverty and allowed him to give back to his community, but he started to feel burdened by the number of people who came to him expecting a piece of the pie, according to Shakespeare’s friend Greg Smith and others who knew Shakespeare.
LAKELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy