crescentcitysports.com
Edna Karr cornerback Ryan Robinson, Jr. takes walk-on offer at LSU
Brian Kelly has proven that he will add to the talent on his roster anyway he can, both through the transfer portal and traditional high school recruiting. The LSU coach may have had one of the more successful experiences Thursday by landing the best cornerback in the Greater New Orleans Metro area as a preferred walk-on.
Southeastern, Frank Scelfo agree to contract extension through 2029
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University head football coach Frank Scelfo has agreed to a contract extension through the 2029 season, SLU Director of Athletics Jay Artigues announced Friday. The extension is pending approval by the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors. “We’re very excited to announce...
Northwestern State follows aggressive Sharp, hot-shooting Black to overtime win at SLU
HAMMOND – Despite being down three with 13.5 seconds to play Thursday night at Southeastern, Northwestern State point guard DeMarcus Sharp was eerily calm. That feeling came over the engine of the Demon team because his Ja’Monta Black stood at the free throw line ready to take three free throws.
LSU Eunice’s Jeff Willis to enter NJCAA Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame
EUNICE, La. – There have been several superlatives and awards that dot LSU Eunice Baseball Head Coach Jeff Willis’s resume. You can now add Hall of Famer to that list. The longtime LSUE skipper has been named to the 2023 Class of the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, it was announced earlier this month. Willis will be formally inducted into the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame at the NJCAA Division I World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado this May.
Ragin’ Cajuns forward Jordan Brown named to Midseason Watch List for Oscar Robertson Award
INDIANAPOLIS – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns forward Jordan Brown was one of 50 players named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List. The USBWA’s list highlights 50 outstanding players from 18 different conferences including teammates from six schools. Brown, a 6-foot-11 junior,...
Nicholls pulls clear late for 73-64 win over McNeese
THIBODAUX – Nicholls used several bursts of scoring throughout its game against McNeese on Thursday night but it was its defense in the final four minutes that allowed the Colonels to pull out a 73-64 win in Southland Conference action. The loss was the fourth straight for the Cowboys...
Women’s Basketball: Southeastern forces early turnovers on way to 63-48 win over Northwestern State
HAMMOND – Northwestern State was unable to fully recover from a turnover riddled first half on Thursday, falling to Southeastern, 63-48, snapping a three-game Southland Conference winning streak. The Lady Demons (7-9, 3-3) lost 17 offensive possessions in the first half of Thursday’s game due to turnovers, the most...
Crescent City Sports to live stream finals of bowling High School Invitational Saturday
NEW ORLEANS – Crescent City Sports’ live streaming coverage of high school bowling for 2023 begins Saturday with the final matches of the annual Louisiana High School Invitational. Coverage from All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge will begin at approximately 1:30 p.m. Unlike regular-season high school bowling matches...
McNeese women hold off Nicholls for 77-68 victory
THIBODAUX — McNeese women’s basketball held off a late rally here Thursday night to pick up its first road win of the season, a 77-68 Southland Conference win over Nicholls to improve to 6-11 overall and 3-3 in the SLC. The loss drops Nicholls to 4-13 overall and 1-5 in league play. Both teams will square off again in Lake Charles this Saturday.
