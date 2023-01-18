ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crescentcitysports.com

Edna Karr cornerback Ryan Robinson, Jr. takes walk-on offer at LSU

Brian Kelly has proven that he will add to the talent on his roster anyway he can, both through the transfer portal and traditional high school recruiting. The LSU coach may have had one of the more successful experiences Thursday by landing the best cornerback in the Greater New Orleans Metro area as a preferred walk-on.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Southeastern, Frank Scelfo agree to contract extension through 2029

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University head football coach Frank Scelfo has agreed to a contract extension through the 2029 season, SLU Director of Athletics Jay Artigues announced Friday. The extension is pending approval by the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors. “We’re very excited to announce...
HAMMOND, LA
crescentcitysports.com

LSU Eunice’s Jeff Willis to enter NJCAA Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame

EUNICE, La. – There have been several superlatives and awards that dot LSU Eunice Baseball Head Coach Jeff Willis’s resume. You can now add Hall of Famer to that list. The longtime LSUE skipper has been named to the 2023 Class of the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, it was announced earlier this month. Willis will be formally inducted into the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame at the NJCAA Division I World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado this May.
EUNICE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Nicholls pulls clear late for 73-64 win over McNeese

THIBODAUX – Nicholls used several bursts of scoring throughout its game against McNeese on Thursday night but it was its defense in the final four minutes that allowed the Colonels to pull out a 73-64 win in Southland Conference action. The loss was the fourth straight for the Cowboys...
THIBODAUX, LA
crescentcitysports.com

McNeese women hold off Nicholls for 77-68 victory

THIBODAUX — McNeese women’s basketball held off a late rally here Thursday night to pick up its first road win of the season, a 77-68 Southland Conference win over Nicholls to improve to 6-11 overall and 3-3 in the SLC. The loss drops Nicholls to 4-13 overall and 1-5 in league play. Both teams will square off again in Lake Charles this Saturday.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy