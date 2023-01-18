Read full article on original website
Rent rises to be capped and eviction ban to remain
Rent rises are to be capped at 3% and evictions will remain banned under Scottish government plans. Tenants' rights minister Patrick Harvie announced the move - which will be subject to parliamentary approval - pledging to amend an emergency bill. The bill was passed last year to tackle the cost-of-living...
Police must check all officers and staff by end of March
Police forces in England and Wales have been told to check all their officers against national databases by 31 March. This week the Home Office demanded checks after the case of David Carrick, who admitted dozens of rapes and sexual offences as a Met Police officer. The National Police Chief's...
Sierra Leone passes landmark law on women's rights
Sierra Leone has passed what has been described as a "ground-breaking" law to improve women's rights. President Julius Maada Bio made an apology to women for their poor treatment in the past: "For so long we haven't been fair to you," he said. The law states that 30% of public...
Crackdown on energy firms over rise in prepayment meters
Energy suppliers should stop forcing vulnerable households on to prepayment meters, the government has said. Business Secretary Grant Shapps warned he would "name and shame" suppliers who were doing "nowhere near enough" for vulnerable customers. Charity Citizens Advice, which wants a ban on forced remote switching, called for "further protection"...
