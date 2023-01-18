Read full article on original website
Related
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
A mom doubled down after she faced criticism for saying she took her 5-year-old kid to wait outside a YouTuber's home unannounced
Viewers criticized a TikToker for appearing to show up at the home of Kyle Godfrey, aka Stromedy, with her five-year-old child asking for a photo.
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC
Batley: Police nab Chewy the chihuahua missing for seven years
A dog missing for seven years has been reunited with his owners after police stumbled on him while hunting a suspect. PCs Kirsty Stanley and Jacob Wood found Chewy on Wednesday while searching a house in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire. They took the chihuahua to a vet and, after finding a...
I spent $75,000 on plastic surgery just to feel accepted by the LGBTQ community. It was worth every cent.
After years of being bullied online by mostly gay men, Chad Teixeira spent thousands on liposuction, a tummy tuck, and a Brazilian butt lift.
BBC
Micropigs rescued after being tied to lamp-post by roadside
Two micropigs have been rescued after a motorist found them tied by their necks to a lamp-post by the side of the road. The animals had been tied up using baling twine and one of them had almost choked to death. A passing motorist who spotted them took them to...
BBC
Blaby: Man, 31, arrested over baby's death
A man has been arrested over the death of a baby who became unwell at a house in Leicestershire. Emergency services were called out to the property on Sycamore Street, in Blaby, on 15 January, but the infant later died in hospital. A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of...
Dad Accidentally Leaves the Crockpot on for 22 Hours and Hilarity Ensues
Needless to say, the dish was well done.
BBC
Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life
Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
BBC
Ambulance waits: Mum drives daughter to hospital during seizure
A mum was forced to rush her child to hospital by car during a seizure because of uncertainty about when an ambulance might arrive. Niamh Andrews, five, had a seizure while practising gymnastics. But when her mother, Victoria Andrews, phoned 999 the operator was unable to say when an ambulance...
BBC
Rapist jailed for Aberdeen and Fife attacks on sleeping women
A rapist who carried out sex attacks on sleeping women during a catalogue of offending has been jailed for eight years. Daniel Malone, 32, targeted victims in Aberdeen and Dysart in Fife. He had denied a series of charges but was convicted of rapes and sexual assaults on three women.
Teen Destroys Parents’ Electronics After He Was Banned From Taking White Girl to Winter Formal
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events explained to me firsthand, used with permission. School events should be a fun, carefree time for students. They shouldn't be worried about disappointing their parents or bearing the burden of cultural expectations.
BBC
American couples choosing NI as elopement destination
"It was a literal fairytale" - that is what one American woman said of her wedding in Northern Ireland. Many US couples are taking transatlantic flights to exchange their vows on the north coast. Usually described as an "elopement", in the wedding industry this is now viewed as shorthand for...
BBC
Black Boy Lane renamed due to racial connotations
A street in north London is to be officially renamed, due to concerns about the racial connotations of its current name. Black Boy Lane in Tottenham is to be called La Rose Lane from Monday, after the black publisher John La Rose. It is among several roads and buildings across...
BBC
Yate child abuser 'robbed victims of their childhood'
A man who sexually abused two children over a five-year period has been jailed for 16 years. Matthew Nicholas, 50, repeatedly assaulted his victims between 2015 and 2020, a jury heard. Nicholas, originally of Yate in Gloucestershire, was convicted of 10 counts of sexual assault of a child under 13...
BBC
Caterham dog attack: Victim's family speak of their grief
The family of a dog walker mauled to death after being set upon while out walking a group of dogs have spoken of their "extremely difficult time". The 28-year-old woman, from London, was attacked in Caterham, Surrey, just before 14:45 GMT last Thursday. Eight dogs seized by officers at the...
BBC
Emaciated dog found dead inside dumped suitcase in Bolton
The body of an emaciated dog has been found wrapped in a curtain and bed sheet in a suitcase. The RSPCA said a man found the animal when he was out walking in a wooded area in Brownlow Way in Bolton on Sunday at about 14:00 GMT. The suitcase had...
BBC
Coventry bin worker dies while on duty
A refuse worker has died while collecting bins in Coventry. The city council said the death happened earlier on Thursday and that it was co-operating with the police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). The senior member of the collection team died during a residential round on Guild Road...
BBC
Driver who killed father-to-be in M6 Thelwall crash jailed
A man who caused a three-car crash on the M6 before "cowardly" fleeing and leaving a man to die has been jailed. Christopher Smith, 41, of St Helens, died after the collision near junction 21 Thelwall in Cheshire on 15 November. John Yates, 28, of no fixed address, was driving...
Comments / 0