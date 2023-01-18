Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Rent rises to be capped and eviction ban to remain
Rent rises are to be capped at 3% and evictions will remain banned under Scottish government plans. Tenants' rights minister Patrick Harvie announced the move - which will be subject to parliamentary approval - pledging to amend an emergency bill. The bill was passed last year to tackle the cost-of-living...
BBC
New Uvalde school will have enhanced security measures
Eight months after a deadly shooting closed down a school in Uvalde, Texas, students and faculty are one step closer to returning. Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, the charity behind the construction of a new school building, released renderings this week. The foundation aims to have construction done before the...
BBC
Crackdown on energy firms over rise in prepayment meters
Energy suppliers should stop forcing vulnerable households on to prepayment meters, the government has said. Business Secretary Grant Shapps warned he would "name and shame" suppliers who were doing "nowhere near enough" for vulnerable customers. Charity Citizens Advice, which wants a ban on forced remote switching, called for "further protection"...
Comments / 0