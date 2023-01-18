A Danville City Councilman will lead a regional industrial development group that’s hoping to hit a home run this year. The Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority Monday named Lee Vogler as their 2023 Chairman. He says they hope to build on some recent success. “Tyson Food is being built quickly. There also are a couple of new shell buildings in the works,” Vogler said. “And, yes, there are a lot of activities at the (Berry Hill) Megasite.”

DANVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO