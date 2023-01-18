ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest, VA

WBTM

Danville Public Schools Announce Teachers of the Year

Each year, Danville Public Schools (DPS) allows teachers at every building to vote and recognize their peers for outstanding work in the classroom and in the school community. The 2023 Teachers of the Year have been selected and will be honored at a ceremony in April. The division’s Teachers of...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County Public Schools has new cell phone policy

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board has adopted a cellphone guideline for students. Elementary and middle school students must have their cell phones turned off or on airplane mode the entire day. High school students must have their cellphones turned off or on airplane mode during classes only.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Adams files bills on protests, unemployment fraud

Del. Les Adams (R-16) — whose district includes the northern parts of Pittsylvania County to Blairs and Keeling and extends east to Martinsville and Henry in Henry County — has filed a number of bills across a variety of issues, including protests at the homes of judges and unemployment fraud.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Martinsville City Public Schools places restrictions on basketball game

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville City Public Schools has placed a restriction on the basketball game scheduled for Jan. 20, 2023 versus Mecklenburg. According to MCPS, only student-athletes, the parents of student-athletes, game officials, and school officials will be permitted to attend the game. More specifically, officials said that each...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Vogler tapped to lead RIFA

A Danville City Councilman will lead a regional industrial development group that’s hoping to hit a home run this year. The Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority Monday named Lee Vogler as their 2023 Chairman. He says they hope to build on some recent success. “Tyson Food is being built quickly. There also are a couple of new shell buildings in the works,” Vogler said. “And, yes, there are a lot of activities at the (Berry Hill) Megasite.”
DANVILLE, VA
wvtf.org

A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors

A facility that has served Roanoke’s homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month. Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months. Tommy Oliver...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

More than 4,500 people still on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are still more than 4,500 people on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist. Nobody has moved off of the 2022 waitlist since it opened more than four months ago. Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority is still helping families on the 2019 Section 8 waitlist. The...
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Danville Police Chief Named Finalist for Winston-Salem Police Chief

Danville Police Chief Scott Booth has been named one of the four finalists for the same job with the Winston-Salem Police Department. According to the Winston-Salem Journal, Booth joins Jose “Manny” Gomez, William Penn Jr., and Wilson S. Weaver II as finalists. The other three finalists are all...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Volunteers invited to remove Mill Mountain invasive species

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mill Mountain Greenway Invasive Species Removal Volunteer Work Day is set for January 25. The goal will be the removal of invasive plants, with the focus on honeysuckle, privet, kudzu and more from the Mill Mountain Greenway near the Discovery Center. Renee Powers, Trails and...
ROANOKE, VA
pmg-va.com

In the line of fire

The supervisors held their organizational meeting last week electing District 2 Supervisor Edgar Tuck as Chairman and District 7 Supervisor Tammy Parker as vice chairman. During the meeting, Grant Winman spoke, during the citizen comment period, about a situation he has at home — an occasional bullet from a neighbor’s informal firing range flying over him.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke’s century-old industrial site could play a role in expanding modern biotech and health sciences in the city

Redevelopment plan aims to turn American Viscose property into Roanoke’s newest neighborhoood. Opinion: The redevelopment of the former American Viscose plant in Roanoke has been unthinkable. Until now. Opinion: Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again. The hulking industrial-era smokestacks of Roanoke’s old American Viscose Co....
ROANOKE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Leads still sought in hit-and-run death of Concord man

Virginia State Police is still seeking information on a fatal hit and run crash that took the life of Aaron Collins, 26, of Concord, on Sept. 21. The crash occurred on Route 460, four tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Collins...
CONCORD, VA

