Ames National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AMES, Iowa (AP) _ Ames National Corp. (ATLO) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.4 million. The Ames, Iowa-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share. The bank posted revenue of $19.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.3 million, topping...
BancFirst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ BancFirst Corp. (BANF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $57.1 million. The bank, based in Oklahoma City, said it had earnings of $1.70 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not Reopen
Google presently lists the latter store location as “permanently closed.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Google.com, and GilaValleyCentral.net.
UPDATE 5-P&G raises sales forecast on price hikes, sees volumes fall
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tide detergent maker Procter & Gamble Co raised its full-year sales forecast on Thursday and said it plans to continue raising prices despite a drop in sales volumes, warning that high commodity costs were pressuring profits. P&G's sales volumes fell 6% in its second quarter ended...
Explainer-Slow start? European Union's LNG price plans explained
LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union is working on a daily liquefied natural gas (LNG) price assessment as a first step towards launching a new European LNG benchmark price by the end of March. The idea is that LNG buyers and sellers could use the new benchmark as the basis...
CNH Industrial Strike
CNH Industrial Strike
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/20/2023
A rally for tech stocks applied some salve on Wall Street’s rough week, one dominated by worries about a weakening economy. The S&P 500 rose 1.9% Friday, but still ended with its first weekly loss in the last three. The Nasdaq added 2.7% and the Dow rose 1%. Google’s...
Thoma Bravo expands cybersecurity reach with $1.34 bln Magnet Forensics deal
(Adds details about the deal, background) Jan 20 (Reuters) - Thoma Bravo will buy Canadian software firm Magnet Forensics Inc in a C$1.8 billion ($1.34 billion) deal, the company said on Friday, as the private equity firm bolsters its cybersecurity portfolio to tap into rising demand. A unit of Thoma...
French court orders Uber to pay some $18 million to drivers, company to appeal
PARIS (Reuters) - French court on Friday ordered Uber to pay around 17 million euros ($18.43 million) in damages and lost salaries to a group of drivers who argued they should have been treated like employees rather than self-employed, both parties to the case told Reuters. "This is a huge...
LTR share price momentum- how are developments faring?
Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) is a Tier-1 battery minerals producer. LTR is making progress with its downstream strategy, aiming to develop and implement a value-maximising pathway to unlock Kathleen Valley asset’s full value. As per ongoing optimisation, there is a chance to expand initial plant capacity, with an updated capital...
Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine attacked, fire breaks out - source
LIMA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Glencore's massive Antapaccay copper mine in Peru faced its latest disruption on Friday, as a fire spread through a nearby worker housing area which is believed to have been started by protesters, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Video footage published by the...
Yum Brands Ransomware
FILE - A logo on a sign is displayed above a branch of KFC in the Surbiton suburb of south west, London, on Feb. 21, 2018. KFC's parent company Yum Brands says a ransomware attack forced it to close several hundred restaurants in the United Kingdom this week. A government filing posted Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, says the attack impacted information technology systems. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
Baby Formula Factory
FILE - An Abbott Laboratories manufacturing plant is shown in Sturgis, Mich., on Sept. 23, 2010. The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the infant formula plant that was shut down for months in 2022 due to contamination, the company confirmed in January 2023. The factory’s closure in February 2022 was a key cause of a nationwide baby formula shortage that forced parents to seek formula from food banks, friends and doctor’s offices. Production restarted in June. (Brandon Watson/Sturgis Journal via AP, File)
EarlyBirds arming up businesses with digital twins to fight against carbon emissions
EarlyBirds’ open innovation ecosystem platform has been working effectively for businesses from diverse industries. The global warming issues make it more apt for businesses engaged in building digital twins which can lower carbon emissions in urban areas. EarlyBirds helps businesses plan solutions and achieve net zero targets through its...
