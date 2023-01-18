Read full article on original website
Matthew McConaughey celebrated the 10th birthday of his son Livingston recently. A candid shot was shared on Instagram by his wife Camila. On Sunday, the model and mother of three took to social media to commemorate her son’s birthday. She posted an image of the couple’s youngest child blowing out his candles atop a Minecraft-themed cake.
Sean Penn and his ex-wife Robin Wright continued to fuel reconciliation rumors after being spotted at LAX again following what appeared to be a short trip together.RadarOnline.com has discovered the famous former flames were seen leaving the airport in Los Angeles on Tuesday, just two days after they were seen entering.Their previous outing marked the first time Wright and Penn were seen together in nearly six years. The exes got married in 1996 and later divorced in 2010.He was first wed to Madonna from 1985 to 1989 while Wright tied the knot with her first husband, the late Dane Witherspoon,...
Tori Spelling offered a not-so great update on how her daughter Stella is doing after suffering a "terrifying" health scare earlier this month. During the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's Thursday, January 19, appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," the actress shared more about what exactly happened with her 14-year-old daughter after she was diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines — a "condition that affects one side of the body," as Tori explained in a previous Instagram post."Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it," Tori told the host. "Then half of her throat, then her mouth. So it looked like she...
Dancing With The Stars pro Sharna Burgess recently wrote a touching open letter for her son, Zane. She and her partner Brian Austin Green welcomed their baby boy in 2022. Sharna Burgess Posts Adorable Message for Her Baby Boy. In a recently uploaded video on Instagram, Burgess looked back at...
One hot mama — literally. Jennifer Garner got her sweat on while working out at what appeared to be her at-home gym. On Wednesday, January 18, the actress offered a glimpse via Instagram of the workout she does that keeps her in great shape. Recording herself doing her workout routine, which includes box jumps, squats, burpees and a Bosu ball, Garner was seen laughing and having fun with the moves.Garner showed off her fit figure in dark-colored leggings that she complemented with a plain, black t-shirt. She kept her hair up in a high ponytail for the high-intensity workout....
Olivia Munn is doing her best to teach her 1-year-old son Malcolm, who she shares with John Mulaney, about his Asian heritage. The little boy got to experience a milestone moment over the weekend: shopping at an Asian market! Malcolm — whose middle name Hiệp, is Vietnamese for “to unite, according to NameBerry — went to H Mart over the weekend, a favorite shopping spot for Munn, who is a first-generation American of Chinese-Vietnamese descent. He got to see the lobster tanks, fresh food, and delicious ingredients from Asia on display. “First trip to the Asian market🧧🎏🏮,” the Violet star captioned her...
The cause of death for C.J. Harris has been confirmed. The "American Idol" alum died of a heart attack at 8:53 p.m. on Jan. 15 in Jasper, Ala., Walker County deputy coroner Danielle Calloway told E! News. He was 31. The Walker County coroner had previously told E! News that...
