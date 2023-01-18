Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasportsreport.com
Prep Hoops: Rage City reigns as East, West both defeat Lower 48 teams; Grace wins, Heritage puts on a show on Day 1 of Classic
The East Anchorage T-birds dialed up the defense, blocking a dozen shots and holding the Higley Knights of Gilbert, Arizona to just eight points over the final eight minutes, to make history in winning 52-43 on Day 1 of the Alaska Airlines Classic at West High. Not only did 6-foot-5...
alaskabeacon.com
University of Alaska report issued to help state leaders craft energy policies as Arctic transforms
The University of Alaska has released a new report on Alaska energy issues, ranging from its history of fiscal challenges to the potential for a wide variety of renewable energy sources in the future. The report, titled “Alaska’s Changing Arctic: Energy Issues and Trends,” is the first of what is...
alaskasnewssource.com
Ice garden brightens small corner of South Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Keeping busy and active during the long Alaskan winter can sometimes be a challenge, but Anchorage resident Lizzie Newell has found a hobby. Newell thinks of herself as an “ice gardener.”. Her colorful ice sculpting passion began as a way to try and stop people...
alaskasnewssource.com
Avalanche bulletin issued for Turnagain Pass this weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A special avalanche bulletin has been issued for Saturday and Sunday due to an unstable snowpack in Turnagain Pass. The bulletin was issued by the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center, and advises backcountry users to be aware of the possibility of heightened avalanche danger from 6 a.m. Saturday morning through 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Avalanches may happen suddenly from natural causes, and can also be triggered by the movement people, vehicles or large animals.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man pulls struggling moose from lake
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wil Graves was walking by University Lake Tuesday night with his dogs when he first heard the commotion. “I was talking on the phone with my friend in Oregon, and I heard a splashing and I said, ‘Tracy, there’s something going on over there,’ and I said ‘that’s a moose and he’s drowning so I’ve gotta hang up,’” Graves recounted.
alaskasnewssource.com
New safety measures coming to Sullivan Arena, Fairview neighborhood
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly’s Committee on Housing and Homelessness met Wednesday to discuss how to continue assistance for those experiencing homelessness. One topic of discussion was the demobilization of the emergency shelter plan, because the Sullivan Arena will not be staying open indefinitely. The Dave Bronson...
alaskasnewssource.com
Social media livestream made by Colony High School principal prompts concerns
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Mary Fulp, a long-time Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District principal, posted a livestream video on her Facebook page Wednesday night that has now gotten more than 19,000 views. Fulp, who was named Principal of the Year in Alaska in 2022, chronicled her trip to Mat-Su Regional Medical...
Rare attack: 2 dead in polar bear mauling in Alaska village
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — A polar bear chased several residents around a tiny, isolated Alaska Native whaling village, killing two people in an extremely rare attack before another community member shot and killed the bear, authorities said. The fatal mauling of a woman and a boy happened...
Anchorage Assembly votes to replace Allard for Eagle River with mask-wearing poet, writer, artist Robin Dern
The Anchorage Assembly interviewed and voted to name Eagle River resident Robin Dern as the temporary replacement for former Assemblywoman Jamie Allard, who is now a sitting legislator. Dern was among 10 people who applied for the seat, which will be filled by the voters on April 4 through a regular municipal election.
alaskasnewssource.com
Interim Assembly member appointed to seat vacated by Allard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly has appointed Robin Dern to represent Eagle River and Chugiak, filling the seat vacated by Jamie Allard’s election to the Alaska House of Representatives. Dern, a photographer and writer who has worked with nonprofit organizations for many years, has lived in both...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage man wins $3.5M in Lotto Alaska game on lucky card 49
An Anchorage retiree won more than $3.5 million in a lottery game this week, its largest prize ever distributed. Lotto Alaska announced on Facebook Tuesday that George Tagarook had won not only the charitable game’s weekly prize – 20% of its total ticket sales for the week – but also the rolling jackpot in its Chase the Ace game. By choosing a card on a 54-card board, Tagarook claimed a total of $3,561,733 in the ongoing game, operated by Emerald Isle Pull Tabs of Fairbanks.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly reviews potential bonds, ballot propositions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly held a special meeting Friday morning to discuss all 12 proposed bonds and ballots they will be voting on next week. Friday’s two-hour meeting was focused on reviewing all. Some of the big topics on the list included improvements at Mulcahy Stadium....
alaskasnewssource.com
More rounds of light snow expected through the weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 2.8 inches of snow that fell Thursday evening through early Friday morning was the most snow to fall since the end of the “snow blitz” on Dec. 15. In fact, Anchorage went 34 days (from Dec. 15 through Jan. 18) without seeing 1 inch of snow or more on any given day.
alaskasnewssource.com
“It feels like a family member has come home”
Fulp, who was named Principal of the Year in Alaska in 2022, chronicled her trip to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center for what troopers explained was a court-ordered evaluation, requested by her family. NOAA grants Alaska $1.3 million dollars toward ocean studies and management. Updated: 5 hours ago. The National Oceanic...
etxview.com
One of Billions Loved By God in Jesus
Early Monday morning, January 16, Kathy and I boarded a plane in in Anchorage. We had arrived at the airport early, so we had a number of hours for interacting with others, and perhaps for “people watching.” A person runs into all kinds of folks in an airport, and on a plane.
Alaska rocked by ‘4.7 magnitude’ earthquake as residents woken up to homes shaking in Anchorage today
A POWERFUL earthquake rocked Alaska this morning as residents claim they woke to find their homes shaking. The reported 4.7 magnitude tremor shook Anchorage on Monday morning, rattling the state's largest city. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.The-sun.com is your go-to...
mixfmalaska.com
Anchorage teen indicted on assault for drive-by shooting
An Anchorage grand jury returned a true bill of indictment yesterday for 17-year-old Robert Dundas on charges of misconduct involving a weapon in the first degree and assault in the second degree for a drive-by shooting on July 13, 2022. The victim was transported to Providence Alaska Medical Center and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly passes emergency ordinances in wake of Demboski allegations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly members held an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to deal with some of the allegations made by former city manager Amy Demboski that the Bronson administration is mismanaging city resources. Assembly Vice Chair Christopher Constant said the assembly is taking a letter Demboski wrote alleging...
kinyradio.com
Lawsuit says Alaska Department of Health exposed thousands to hunger risk by not giving food aid
A sign for a store that accepts food stamps and exchange benefits transfer cards 2019 photo. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images) Juneau, Alaska (The Alaska Beacon) - A complaint filed Friday alleges some families have waited four months for nutrition assistance. Ten Alaskans are suing the state, saying it failed...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Ombudsman speaks about allegations of intimidation by mayor’s office while top executive is let go
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Municipal Ombudsman Darrel Hess spoke out Thursday, one day after issuing a memo that a municipal “executive” said Mayor Dave Bronson’s office was viewing surveillance footage of the ombudsman’s office to see which employees visited the office and spoke with members of the Anchorage Assembly.
Comments / 0