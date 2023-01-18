Bel-Air is getting a visit from another OG Fresh Prince star in Season 2, which premieres on Peacock on February 23. Peacock has announced that Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks in the original series, will be recurring in Bel-Air Season 2 — with a connection to her former character. She’ll play Mrs. Hughes, the English Literature teacher at Bel-Air middle school who sees something special in Ashley (Akira Akbar), often giving her books from her personal collection. The new trailer, which offers a look at Season 2, features a glimpse at Ali. Watch it above.

2 DAYS AGO