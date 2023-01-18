ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theplaylist.net

Gaspar Noé’s ‘Irreversible: Straight Cut’ Finally Comes To The U.S. In Feb, A Chronological Restoration Of One Of Cinema’s Most Infamous Films

One night. An unforgivable act. A tale told in reverse. Often regarded as a masterpiece but also one of the most infamous films in cinema history that is despised in many circles for its gratuitous sexual violence, Gaspar Noé’s (“Climax,” “Enter the Void,” “Vortex”) slammed audiences with “Irréversible” in 2002. It’s a film that basically is told in reverse order depicting the events of a tragic night in Paris as two men attempt to avenge the brutal rape and beating of the woman they love.
ComicBook

Peacock Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series

Peacock has officially cancelled two of its biggest YA series. On Friday, it was confirmed that the network has cancelled both Vampire Academy and One Of Us Is Lying. According to reports surrounding the cancellation, Peacock execs were happy with the creative directions of both shows, but did not think they had enough of an audience to continue. One Of Us Is Lying will now end after two seasons, while Vampire Academy only aired one season.
Variety

Masterpiece Announces ’Nolly’ Starring Helena Bonham Carter and ‘Magpie Murders’ Followup, Sets ’Tom Jones’ Premiere Date

As part of its Tuesday panel at the Television Critics Association 2023 winter press tour, Masterpiece has announced two new projects including a biographical series about Noele “Nolly” Gordon starring Helena Bonham Carter and “Moonflower Murders,” the follow up project to “Magpie Murders,” are in the works for the network. “Nolly” tells the story of the British soap opera legend whose unceremonious firing from her hit show at the height of her career was front-page news. As one of the most famous faces on British TV in the 1960s and ’70s, Gordon is described as a woman who refused to...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Looper

The Babylon Scene Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Shot 36 Times

"Babylon," the most recent film from "La La Land" and "Whiplash" filmmaker Damien Chazelle, is an epic three-hour-plus period drama about the transition in Hollywood from silent films to sound films in the 1920s. Written and directed by Chazelle, the film features an ensemble cast and follows multiple characters through a pivotal moment in the entertainment industry.
tvinsider.com

How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Decider.com

Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!

