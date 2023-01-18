Read full article on original website
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Here’s How They Deice Highmark Stadium In Buffalo, New York
The Buffalo Bills will play the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at 3pm at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The weather forecast is calling for some snow and colder air to move in for the game this Sunday. The fans of the Buffalo Bills are no strangers to snow...
Unbelievable Picture of Bills vs Chiefs Tickets Sold
You love to see it, you really do. There is no fan base like the Bills Mafia. The NFL announced the plans earlier this week for a potential matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship. If both teams advance, the game will be played at a neutral site in Atlanta.
The Buffalo Bills Are Headed To London Next Season
The Buffalo Bills will be part of the NFL's international schedule next season. This morning the Bills announced that they will be playing one of next season's home games in London, England. The game could Bills Mafia a glimpse into what future games here in Orchard park will look like...
Light Snow In The Forecast For Sunday’s Buffalo Bills Game
As the Buffalo Bills get ready to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, it looks like the weather will not be a big factor in the game. The latest weather forecast is calling for possible light snow along with some rain on Sunday. It looks like if you are out...
Buffalo Bills Player Orders 1,000 Bar-Bill Wings for the Team
The Buffalo Bills finished practice on Friday mostly healthy. Only two starters are questionable for Buffalo (Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones) and will get wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie back for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals, on the other hand, will be without three starters...
Jordan Poyer Thanks Buffalo Before His Potential Last Home Game
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will play in what should be one of the most entertaining playoff games in recent memory. The Bills and Bengals have two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL (Josh Allen, Joe Burrow) and some of the most potent offenses in the NFL. The...
London: Buffalo Bills Will Lose a Home Game in 2023
The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of their latest playoff run, as they will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round this Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. The Bills did have some pretty big news regarding a certain game in 2023, which we now know is official.
Josh Allen Already Has A Super Bowl Speech Written
Kyle Brandt has been speaking with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen all season on his podcast. This weekend he unveiled a huge piece of info. It's not as cocky as it seems. Look at it more as a goal. It's like a vision board for him. "Kyle Brandt's Basement" has...
Former Bengal All Star Wants To Sit With Bills Mafia For Sunday’s Game
The NFL playoffs are the place for former players and famous TV stars. Last weekend when the Buffalo Bills hosted the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium from Miami great Dan Marino was spotted watching the game from the visitor's owner's box. Also in the stands, that day was a Western...
Ryan Miller’s 10 Greatest Jaw Dropping Saves
Today is the perfect day to honor Ryan Miller. So why not show him in peak performance mode?. Ryan Miller is being honored by the Buffalo Sabres tonight. Not only is he going to be inducted into the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame, but they will also be retiring his #30. No other Sabre will wear that number again. It will be his forever.
Bengals Player Doing Lots of Talking to the Media Regarding Bills
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals both played one less game than the rest of the NFL during the 2022 NFL regular season. That was due to the cancelled Monday Night Football game at Paycor Stadium because of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. The two teams finally play one another this...
Former NFL Great Says Bengals Have Zero Chance Against the Bills
The countdown is on for the much-anticipated AFC Divisional round game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium this Sunday. The game will finally match up Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, along with the explosive offenses that both teams have. The Bills are five-point favorites according to...
Eric Moulds Coming Back to Orchard Park This Sunday
The Buffalo Bills play their biggest game of the season this season, as the host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Divisional round. The Bills and Bengals are two of the NFL's best teams and both have Super Bowl aspirations. It should be a great game with plenty of wide receiving talent: Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd.
Jordan Poyer Tells Tom Brady: “Go Be With Your Kids, Man”
It's an important next two months for Buffalo Bills safety, Jordan Poyer. Poyer is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this March, as his contract will expire with the Bills. There's been much debate on if general manager Brandon Beane will be able to re-sign Poyer, because they're up against the cap and have Tremaine Edmunds to re-sign.
Two Bills Questionable Heading Into Sunday’s Playoff Game
The Buffalo Bills still don't have edge rusher Von Miller, safety Micah Hyde or wide receiver Jamison Crowder. Miller won't play again until next season, after suffering an ACL injury on Thanksgiving. Hyde and Crowder have had their 21-day windows activated to be brought back on the 53-man roster; Hyde with a neck injury and Crowder with an ankle injury.
