Read full article on original website
Related
Tori Spelling Offers 'Not Great' Update On Daughter Stella's Health After Second Trip To ER
Tori Spelling offered a not-so great update on how her daughter Stella is doing after suffering a "terrifying" health scare earlier this month. During the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's Thursday, January 19, appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," the actress shared more about what exactly happened with her 14-year-old daughter after she was diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines — a "condition that affects one side of the body," as Tori explained in a previous Instagram post."Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it," Tori told the host. "Then half of her throat, then her mouth. So it looked like she...
NBC New York
‘American Idol' Alum C.J. Harris' Cause of Death Was a Heart Attack
The cause of death for C.J. Harris has been confirmed. The "American Idol" alum died of a heart attack at 8:53 p.m. on Jan. 15 in Jasper, Ala., Walker County deputy coroner Danielle Calloway told E! News. He was 31. The Walker County coroner had previously told E! News that...
Comments / 0