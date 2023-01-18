ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

investing.com

Stock market today: Dow losses accelerate, closes down more than 600 points

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks accelerated losses heading into the close of trading on Wednesday as investors studied data that showed the economy was cooling. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 614 points or 1.8%, while the S&P 500 was down 1.6% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 1.2%. All three indexes rose to start the day.
msn.com

3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
ConsumerAffairs

Warning to grocery shoppers: you can expect prices of some items to go even higher in 2023

Get ready, grocery shoppers. More items -- including farm-fresh staples from Old MacDonald -- are joining eggs in the high-priced section of your grocery. E-i-e-i-o. Overall, inflation is easing a bit, but the annualized food-price inflation rate when it was last reported was 10.4% – nearly four points higher than everything else a consumer comes in contact with. And experts say that it could get worse before it gets better.
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023

Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
Benzinga

Why Roku Shares Are Moving After Netflix's Earnings Report

Roku Inc ROKU shares are trading higher by 3.48% to $51.68 Friday morning. Shares of streaming companies are trading higher in sympathy with Netflix Inc NFLX, which gained after reporting strong fourth-quarter results. What Happened?. Netflix shares are leading the streaming sector higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales...
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as Wall Street looks to rebound

U.S. stocks rose Friday, suggesting that the indexes could wrap up the week on an upbeat note as technology stocks head for modest gains. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) increased 0.2%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose by roughly 1.2%. The yield...
Ty D.

Say Goodbye To Your Local Macy's: CEO Announces Company Is In "Final Stretch" Of Closing Stores

Macy's, the iconic department store, has been undergoing a reorganization strategy in recent years to make the company more profitable. The company announced that it would be closing a number of stores to start off the year, as part of its long-term plan to optimize and reposition its store fleet to ensure it has the right mix of on-mall and off-mall stores to better serve customers and support omnichannel market sales growth. Macy's CEO, Jeff Gennette, recently announced that the company is in the "final stretch" of closing stores, and shifting its focus to other areas that will help drive growth.
Benzinga

PPG Industries, Netflix, Ally Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. Astronics Corporation ATRO jumped 21.4% to $12.55 after the company announced unaudited preliminary Q4 sales are expected to be in the range of $155 million to $160 million, exceeding the company's earlier guidance of $140 million to $150 million.
Markets Insider

US stocks rise as investors assess retail sales and new inflation data

US stocks edged higher Wednesday as investors sorted through a drop in both December retail sales and wholesale inflation to gauge the next steps in monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. Alongside fresh economic data, investors were watching Microsoft following multiple news reports the software maker was set to announce...
kalkinemedia.com

BancFirst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ BancFirst Corp. (BANF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $57.1 million. The bank, based in Oklahoma City, said it had earnings of $1.70 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
kalkinemedia.com

Yum Brands says nearly 300 restaurants in UK impacted due to cyber attack

(Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc said late on Wednesday a ransomware attack impacted certain information technology systems of the company which led to the closure of nearly 300 restaurants in the United Kingdom for a day. The company added all the stores were now operational and it had initiated response...

