Read full article on original website
Related
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
MSNBC
WH: Biden won't negotiate around the full faith and credit of the U.S.
The U.S. government hit its statutory debt limit on Thursday, and WH National Economic Council Director Brian Deese joins Morning Joe to discuss.Jan. 19, 2023.
MSNBC
Biden touts wins as presidential term hits halfway point
The Biden administration is celebrating bipartisan achievements and strength in the economy under Biden’s presidency two years after his inauguration. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports on how these achievements come at a “fragile time” with the investigation of classified documents and a new Republican-lead House, and how it will affect Biden’s political future. Jan. 20, 2023.
MSNBC
What the George Santos drag queen denial reveals about the Republican Party
“While his apparent lie about performing in drag is literally the least consequential of his many lies, it makes sense he feels he has to fight that one,” says Chris Hayes on Rep. George Santos. “Because drag has become this strange, disgusting, bigoted obsession on the right.”Jan. 21, 2023.
MSNBC
Planned Parenthood CEO: Anti-abortion forces have made clear they want a nationwide ban
On the 50th anniversary of Roe, anti-abortion forces are actively working to further crush the reproductive rights of women, regardless of how unpopular it is with the American people. Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund, joins Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 21, 2023.
Comments / 0