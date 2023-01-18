Read full article on original website
Gov. Reynolds issues open letter in response to school choice bill's unpopularity
Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley says Republicans have the votes to pass the Student First Bill, also known as school choice. That vote could come as soon as next week. The move comes despite overwhelming negative feedback in public hearings the last two weeks. A public feedback session...
Iowa House GOP says they have the votes. 'School choice' bill to be debated Monday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' 'school choice' bill is set to be debated Monday, January 23 on the House floor along with a new House rule which would allow education reform committee bills to be exempt from going through appropriations or ways and means to look at its budget impact.
Iowa unemployment rate drops to 3.1%
Des Moines — Friday afternoon, Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) announced the state's unemployment rate remained at 3.1% in December, down from 3.9% a year ago, while the U.S. unemployment rate was 3.5%. IWD officials say state employers reported adding 2,400 jobs in December, lifting the total of nonfarm employment...
MercyOne warns employees of possible layoffs
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — KCCI TV in Des Moines reports that a Youtube video made for employees says MercyOne is losing money and most of the cuts will be focused on management throughout the system, not clinical or patient-facing jobs. CEO Bob Ritz says that the medical system has...
TSA detects more firearms at Iowa airports in 2022
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped 15 handguns at Des Moines International Airport (DSM) security checkpoints in 2022, an increase over the nine detected in 2021. Nationwide, TSA officers stopped 6,542 firearms at checkpoints at 262 different airports, surpassing the previous record of 5,972 firearms caught at checkpoints last...
Police: "Don't forget to clear fire hydrants and beware of windrows"
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland's big dig-out is happening now, as the metro received roughly eight inches of heavy, wet snow over a 12-hour period on Jan. 18 & 19. As you clear your sidewalks and driveways, local first responders are reminding you to also clear around fire hydrants.
Actress Octavia Spencer says LA is more racist than her Alabama hometown
LOS ANGELES (TND) — Three-time Oscar-nominated actress Octavia Spencer said she thought Hollywood was more racist than where she was brought up in Alabama during an appearance on a recent episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. During the podcast, Octavia expressed how she had expected the...
