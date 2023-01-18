ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

siouxlandnews.com

Iowa unemployment rate drops to 3.1%

Des Moines — Friday afternoon, Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) announced the state's unemployment rate remained at 3.1% in December, down from 3.9% a year ago, while the U.S. unemployment rate was 3.5%. IWD officials say state employers reported adding 2,400 jobs in December, lifting the total of nonfarm employment...
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

MercyOne warns employees of possible layoffs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — KCCI TV in Des Moines reports that a Youtube video made for employees says MercyOne is losing money and most of the cuts will be focused on management throughout the system, not clinical or patient-facing jobs. CEO Bob Ritz says that the medical system has...
DES MOINES, IA
siouxlandnews.com

TSA detects more firearms at Iowa airports in 2022

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped 15 handguns at Des Moines International Airport (DSM) security checkpoints in 2022, an increase over the nine detected in 2021. Nationwide, TSA officers stopped 6,542 firearms at checkpoints at 262 different airports, surpassing the previous record of 5,972 firearms caught at checkpoints last...
DES MOINES, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Police: "Don't forget to clear fire hydrants and beware of windrows"

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland's big dig-out is happening now, as the metro received roughly eight inches of heavy, wet snow over a 12-hour period on Jan. 18 & 19. As you clear your sidewalks and driveways, local first responders are reminding you to also clear around fire hydrants.
SIOUX CITY, IA

