(EFFINGHAM) A downstate attorney has filed a lawsuit against Governor J.B. Pritzker and others over provisions of the new ban on semi-automatic weapons. Thomas DeVore of Greenville claims in the lawsuit filed in Effingham County Court that lawmakers violated the state constitutional rights of gun owners in the measure. The suit has been filed on behalf of Accuracy Firearms LLC of Effingham and has 865 other defendants who are gun owners. While the judge took under advisement a Temporary Restraining Order that would prohibit enforcement of the ban against those filing the lawsuit pending a final court decision, a ruling was promised by the close of business tomorrow, on Friday. DeVore is challenging the process used in passing the law before addressing potential Second Amendment violations. He claims the Illinois constitution is violated by the law not following the single issue rule, not being read three times in the House and Senate and violating both the due process and equal protection clauses of the Illinois Constitution. Another lawsuit against the new law has been filed in Crawford County, plus the Illinois State Rifle Association filed a federal lawsuit against the law yesterday morning as well.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO