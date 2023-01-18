Read full article on original website
Stand up for justice
3d ago
control the people's actions not the guns, guns won't go off by themselves, keep them off the Psycho people not the sane people, because it's normal people's right
Larry Eder
3d ago
Will the constitution prevail? Will the 2nd Amendment prevail?...or will the authoritarian, democrat governor?
amc85
3d ago
the is no gun ban because it is illegal and I will just go to another state and get them if I have to
Illinois Assault Weapon Ban Hits Another Hurdle
A new law banning the sale of assault weapons in Illinois has been strapped with a temporary restraining order.
Judge temporarily blocks Illinois assault weapons ban
An Illinois state judge temporarily blocked the state’s assault weapons ban Friday, finding that the Illinois government likely violated procedural regulations for passing legislation. A lawsuit against the measure was filed days after Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) signed it into law, banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and parts that convert…
Illinois state court allows limited pause on state's gun ban backed by Pritzker
An Illinois judge on Friday granted a temporary restraining order barring the enforcement of a new Illinois gun control law against roughly 800 plaintiffs.
freedom929.com
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/21/23)
(EFFINGHAM) Illinois’ new gun ban cannot be enforced for the more than 860 individuals who sued in state court in Effingham County, after a judge issued a temporary restraining order late yesterday. In arguments earlier this week, the plaintiffs attorney stated that the law violates equal protection rights of law-abiding gun owners while certain others are considered “exempt” from the law. While the ruling only impacts those named in the suit, it’s believed it will be expanded across the entire state down the road. While Governor J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders plan to appeal, a preliminary injuction hearing is set for February 1st. Many downstate lawmakers say they support yesterday’s ruling.
Illinois judge grants restraining order against ‘assault weapons’ ban to 860 who sued
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday on the state’s gun ban. The court victory only impact the 860 people included in the Effingham County lawsuit, filed by Attorney Thomas DeVore on Wednesday, the Center Square reported. The case will advance to a preliminary injunction hearing on February 1st. Gov. […]
police1.com
Ill. sheriff under fire for taking stance against enforcing state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Some DuPage County Board members, local members of the General Assembly, area Democratic members of Congress and residents are speaking out against DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick's statement that he will not enforce the state's new assault weapons ban. Mendrick was unable to be reached...
Illinois state lawmakers among the highest paid in the country
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers received a $12,000 increase in pay for 2023, making them the 4th highest-paid legislators in the country. According to the Illinois Policy Institute, the starting pay for a part-time state lawmaker is now $85,000 a year, an 18% increase. The average U.S. lawmaker makes $34,348. The increase was part […]
Paul Lisnek on suspension of Illinois semiautomatic weapons ban for some
Political reporter Paul Lisnek joins WGN Evening News to discuss the ramifications of a judge temporarily suspending Illinois’ assault weapon ban for the more than 800 people who filed the lawsuit against the state. Lisnek also discusses the week’s biggest political stories. Watch the full interview in the...
Can I legally vape indoors in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — E-cigs, or vapes, have become a popular substitute for cigarettes as of late, but do the same laws for cigarette smoking surround them in Illinois? As it turns out, the answer is not so black and white. Illinois residents are not allowed to smoke cigarettes indoors in public places, but it […]
Illinois Sheriffs' Association criticizes law that alters care for criminals unfit to stand trial
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure that would change guidelines for how defendants who are unfit to stand trial are placed in proper care. The measure, however, is being criticized by the Illinois Sheriffs' Association. House Bill 240, now law, removes the 20-day requirement...
Central Illinois Proud
Judge issues restraining order for assault weapons ban
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WMBD) — Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison issued a temporary restraining order against the assault weapon ban Friday. According to the restraining order, the 866 plaintiffs do not have to abide by the assault weapons ban. View the order here:. Gov. JB Pritzker has already released a...
advantagenews.com
First lawsuits filed over gun ban law
The first lawsuits have been filed against the state of Illinois’ new ban on certain guns the legislature deems assault weapons and more lawsuits are expected. Last week, on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly, the legislature and Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved a ban on certain semi-automatic firearms. No future sales are allowed. Guns already in possession must be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Non compliance can bring a Class 2 felony.
Looking to Get an Illinois REAL ID? Here's What You Will Need
While the deadline for Illinoisans to receive their REAL ID has been extended by two years, many residents are still looking to get their updated ID cards ahead of the eventual change. Under REAL ID requirements, a driver's license will no longer be an acceptable form of identification for domestic...
With ruling in Illinois gun ban challenge expected, both sides express confidence
(The Center Square) – With a ruling on a temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun ban expected before the end of the day Friday, each side of the issue says they’re confident they’ll prevail. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the gun ban into law last week. The measure lawmakers approved bans sales of more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazine capacities. Criminal penalties are in place for possession, and for not registering grandfathered firearms by Jan. 1, 2024. ...
newsnationnow.com
Pushback follows Illinois ban on assault-style weapons
(NewsNation) — Dozens of law enforcement agencies are pushing back as Illinois became the ninth state in the nation to ban assault-style weapons. The Protect Illinois Communities Law makes it illegal to sell or buy assault-style weapons and requires current owners to register them with the state. Calling it...
Effingham Radio
IL Freedom Caucus: TRO on Gun Control Legislation Illustrates Constitutional Problems with the New Law
The Illinois Freedom Caucus today is issuing the following statement on Fourth District Circuit Court Judge Joshua Morrison’s ruling approving a Temporary Restraining Order for the plaintiffs challenging Illinois new weapons ban and gun registry law. “Today is a significant victory for the rights of free and honest citizens....
advantagenews.com
Gun store owners lock up guns until court hearing
Absent a court order restricting the state of Illinois from enforcing the state’s new gun ban, Illinsoians wanting to exercise their Second Amendment rights are facing a new landscape. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines when he signed the law last...
freedom929.com
NEW STATE GUN BAN LAWSUITS
(EFFINGHAM) A downstate attorney has filed a lawsuit against Governor J.B. Pritzker and others over provisions of the new ban on semi-automatic weapons. Thomas DeVore of Greenville claims in the lawsuit filed in Effingham County Court that lawmakers violated the state constitutional rights of gun owners in the measure. The suit has been filed on behalf of Accuracy Firearms LLC of Effingham and has 865 other defendants who are gun owners. While the judge took under advisement a Temporary Restraining Order that would prohibit enforcement of the ban against those filing the lawsuit pending a final court decision, a ruling was promised by the close of business tomorrow, on Friday. DeVore is challenging the process used in passing the law before addressing potential Second Amendment violations. He claims the Illinois constitution is violated by the law not following the single issue rule, not being read three times in the House and Senate and violating both the due process and equal protection clauses of the Illinois Constitution. Another lawsuit against the new law has been filed in Crawford County, plus the Illinois State Rifle Association filed a federal lawsuit against the law yesterday morning as well.
WAND TV
Illinois Dems call for bipartisan debt ceiling solution
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two members of the Illinois Congressional delegation say there must be a bipartisan effort to work out a solution to raising the debt ceiling. The debt ceiling has been in place since 1917. Raising it allows past accrued bills to be paid. Some House Republicans...
Illinois Democrats on board with proposing billionaire tax
Democrats in the Illinois legislature are joining colleagues in seven other blue states proposing new taxes on billionaires to fund education, childcare and programs to address homelessness.
