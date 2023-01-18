Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
NASDAQ
Is McCormick an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Now?
McCormick (NYSE: MKC) got a boost during the pandemic when millions more people started cooking at home. In this video, I'll determine whether McCormick is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
NASDAQ
Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Miss
Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 31 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s 27 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $4,579 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,527 million. The top...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
NASDAQ
APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, APA (APA) closed at $45.09, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and...
NASDAQ
Is Axon Enterprise (AXON) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Axon Enterprise (AXON) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Is it Finally Time for Small Cap Value Stocks?
(1:15) - Lessons From, "The Case For Long-Term Value Investing”. (8:45) - Breaking Down Small Cap Value Stocks: Are They On The Rise?. (41:00) - Episode Roundup: VBR, AKA, VRTV, STRL, URBN. Welcome to Episode #313 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value...
NASDAQ
Is American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Is Unum Group (UNM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Look Bullish on Halliburton (HAL): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage recommendations and how to use them...
NASDAQ
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $22.74, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Aperam (APEMY) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
NASDAQ
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Discretionary Names
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
NASDAQ
Progressive (PGR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
The Progressive Corporation PGR is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 25, before the opening bell. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 60.48% in the last reported quarter. Factors to Note. Net premiums earned in the fourth quarter are likely to have benefited from rate increases,...
NASDAQ
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Golub Capital (GBDC) Stock?
Investors in Golub Capital BDC GBDC need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $10.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
NASDAQ
United Rentals (URI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
United Rentals, Inc. URI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25, after market close. In the last-reported quarter, United Rentals’ adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%, but revenues missed the same by 1.2%, respectively. This largest equipment rental company’s third-quarter adjusted earnings and revenues grew 40.9% and 17.5% year over year, respectively.
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights ASML Holding, Impinj, MSCI, Udemy and Waters
Chicago, IL – January 20, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: ASML Holding ASML, Impinj PI, MSCI MSCI, Udemy UDMY and Waters WAT.
NASDAQ
Why Is Carnival (CCL) Up 28.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Carnival (CCL). Shares have added about 28.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Carnival due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Factors Setting the Tone for Celestica (CLS) in Q4 Earnings
Celestica Inc. CLS is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25. Celestica estimates non-IFRS adjusted fourth-quarter earnings between 49 cents and 55 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 53 cents, unchanged in the last 30 days. This indicates growth of 20.45% from the year-ago reported earnings.
