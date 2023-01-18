US sports merchandise and commerce brand, Fanatics, is reportedly in discussions to acquire BetParx as it is seeking ways to establish a presence in sports betting. According to the information provided by unnamed sources, Fanatics signed a letter of intent to buy the BetParx sportsbook but a price is yet to be determined and discussions may not result in an agreement, reported CNBC. People providing the information have no authorization to speak publicly on the matter and wished to remain anonymous, the reporting media outlined.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO