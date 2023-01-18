Read full article on original website
Bally’s Plans 15% Layoffs in North American Interactive Segment
The announcement came on Wednesday after the company filed Form 8-K with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing reveals that Bally’s plans to reduce its operating costs and boost the profitability of its North American Interactive segments. Redundancies a Part of a Restructuring Plan. The announced restructuring...
BCLC Appointed Mark Goldberg as CIO and VP of Business Tech
British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), the corporation conducting gambling on behalf of the province of British Columbia, announced it has appointed Mark Goldberg as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Vice President of Business Technology. Support Operations, Grow Tech. The appointment of Goldberg as CIO and VP of Business...
Flutter Ex-CEO Grant Takes over as RMG Chair
The new chair has substantial sports betting and management experience, making him a valuable addition to the RMG team. Grant received warm welcomes and pledged to become a worthy successor to former chair Roger Lewis. Grant’s expertise and passion for the sport will help secure RMG‘s place as the leading British horseracing supporter.
High 5 Games and BetMGM Form New Content Partnership in Pennsylvania
The news was welcomed by High 5 Games CEO Tony Singer who said that BetMGM has been a fantastic partner to the brand already and that their relationship was now set to grow beyond that, in Pennsylvania. High 5 Games Strikes Second Big Content Partnership in Pennsylvania. High 5 Games...
Real Luck Group Enjoys Stellar 2022 and Plans Growth in 2023
On Thursday, Real Luck Group released its Q4 report, revealing that its global betting handle surpassed CA$3 million ($2.23 million) by the end of the period. Additionally, the company reported that its fourth quarter revenue has seen solid growth, increasing by 120%. Not unexpectedly, Real Luck reported that the total player deposits in Q4 2022 increased by 420%.
Fanatics in Discussions to Acquire the BetParx Sportsbook
US sports merchandise and commerce brand, Fanatics, is reportedly in discussions to acquire BetParx as it is seeking ways to establish a presence in sports betting. According to the information provided by unnamed sources, Fanatics signed a letter of intent to buy the BetParx sportsbook but a price is yet to be determined and discussions may not result in an agreement, reported CNBC. People providing the information have no authorization to speak publicly on the matter and wished to remain anonymous, the reporting media outlined.
Catena Media Posts Preliminary Q4 2022 Results
Catena Media published the preliminary results for its performance during the final quarter of the year. It added that the year-end report will be published on February 22 this year. Catena Media Expanded in NA. As evidenced by the results, Catena Media is on the rise in North America, its...
