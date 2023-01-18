Texas sports betting is looking more like it could be legalized in 2023 as more prominent voices in the Lone State give it support. One Texas senator pre-filed a sports betting in Texas bill ahead of the 2023 legislative session which will get the topic discussed, and Texas' lieutenant governor didn't speak out against Texas sportsbooks like he has in the past when asked about the bill earlier this month. Additionally, Texas' professional football team owner voiced his support for Texas sports betting this week. So, after years of facing opposition, it appears Texas mobile sports betting could be closer to becoming a reality.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO