Texas State

The Center Square

Analysis: Sam Houston set precedent for Texas border security

(The Center Square) – In his third inaugural address this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t refer to an “invasion” at the southern border even after judges and commissioners of at least 42 counties have called on him to formally declare an invasion and repel it. The only governor to appear to have done so is Texas’ seventh governor, Sam Houston, who told the legislature, “The office of Executive falls into my hands at a peculiar period in our history as a State,” in an...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Texas

As you may already know, Texas is not exactly known for its snow and icy winter weather. In fact, many parts of the state experience relatively mild winters compared to other parts of the country. However, Texas is a massive state, with the most northern parts nearly 1,000 miles north of the most southern region, so the weather varies depending on where you are in the state.
KXAN

This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows

(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
morethanjustparks.com

15 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Texas (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Texas. More Than Just Parks has 15 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
KXAN

Forestry expert aims to fortify laws on timber-theft

Laws on timber theft have been on the books for the last few decades, but Rob Hughes, Executive Director of the Texas Forestry Association, said he is currently writing new legislation to modernize and strengthen them. He said the way business is conducted has changed so the laws need to as well.
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

5 Stupidly Opulent Texas Homes

There are a ton of expensive homes in Texas, but none will have you rage-scrolling at 'the opulence' more than these 5. Texas seems to be having a moment, where everybody who's anybody is moving down south. Maybe it's the lack of an income tax, delicious barbecue, mild weather, or a great economy.
fox26houston.com

Texas teachers seek pay hikes from state budget surplus

HOUSTON - A push is on in Austin from Texas classroom educators looking to get their "piece" of the state's $33 billion surplus "pie". With the lack of "greenbacks" no longer the legislature's "hold back", the Texas American Federation of Teachers (TxAFT) says it is time to stanch a crippling exodus of instructors fleeing the profession.
CBS Sports

Sports betting in Texas: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, where to find picks, account promos

Texas sports betting is looking more like it could be legalized in 2023 as more prominent voices in the Lone State give it support. One Texas senator pre-filed a sports betting in Texas bill ahead of the 2023 legislative session which will get the topic discussed, and Texas' lieutenant governor didn't speak out against Texas sportsbooks like he has in the past when asked about the bill earlier this month. Additionally, Texas' professional football team owner voiced his support for Texas sports betting this week. So, after years of facing opposition, it appears Texas mobile sports betting could be closer to becoming a reality.
Grist

Texas’ most populous county adopts a climate plan

It’s Thursday, January 19, and the Houston area has adopted a climate action plan. In a 3-1 vote along party lines last week, commissioners in the most populous county in Texas approved a plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions and advance environmental justice. The overarching target of the 24-page...
Houston Chronicle

'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz

In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
