Analysis: Sam Houston set precedent for Texas border security
(The Center Square) – In his third inaugural address this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t refer to an “invasion” at the southern border even after judges and commissioners of at least 42 counties have called on him to formally declare an invasion and repel it. The only governor to appear to have done so is Texas’ seventh governor, Sam Houston, who told the legislature, “The office of Executive falls into my hands at a peculiar period in our history as a State,” in an...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Texas
As you may already know, Texas is not exactly known for its snow and icy winter weather. In fact, many parts of the state experience relatively mild winters compared to other parts of the country. However, Texas is a massive state, with the most northern parts nearly 1,000 miles north of the most southern region, so the weather varies depending on where you are in the state.
KXAN
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
morethanjustparks.com
15 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Texas (Expert Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Texas. More Than Just Parks has 15 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
ERCOT market overhaul would leave Texans with $460 million bill
The redesign of Texas' energy market is now one step away from approval.
Forestry expert aims to fortify laws on timber-theft
Laws on timber theft have been on the books for the last few decades, but Rob Hughes, Executive Director of the Texas Forestry Association, said he is currently writing new legislation to modernize and strengthen them. He said the way business is conducted has changed so the laws need to as well.
This Texas Brewery Pours The Best Beer In Texas
Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most highly ranked beers in Texas.
5 Stupidly Opulent Texas Homes
There are a ton of expensive homes in Texas, but none will have you rage-scrolling at 'the opulence' more than these 5. Texas seems to be having a moment, where everybody who's anybody is moving down south. Maybe it's the lack of an income tax, delicious barbecue, mild weather, or a great economy.
dallasexaminer.com
The 88th Texas Legislative Session has begun – here’s what seniors should expect
The 88th Texas Legislative Session began Jan. 10. Lawmakers are hoping to get several issues addressed that impact the community. Some groups that serve senior citizens have expressed hopes of receiving priority during the legislative session. Older adults are considered the fastest growing population in Texas. In Dallas, they have...
From the outside looking in: Strange things about Texas that non-Texans have noticed
If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
These Texas Cities Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
Dallas Observer
Texas Bill Would Require Dallas, Other Cities to Provide Mobile Showers for the Homeless
Texas House Rep. Elizabeth Campos filed a bill last week that would require cities with populations of 500,000 or more to provide mobile showers for the homeless. Under House Bill 1292, mobile showers would be made available daily to each homeless person to help prevent the spread of hygiene-related illnesses.
24 Hour Drive-Thru Dispensary Expanding 4.20 Miles From Texas
Not long ago, I was writing about a 24-hour drive-thru opening in Las Cruces. Well now, there is another one and it's much closer to El Paso - just 4.20 miles from the state line to be exact. A pure, budding coincidence I presume. 4.20 miles from the Texas border...
Texas’ favorite cheese might not be what you think it is: report
Cheese can be sweet, savory, a dip, a topping, a dish on its own, the best compliment to almost anything, and one of the best snacks ever (shoutout mozzarella sticks).
Texas Gun and Knife Show is Coming to the Big Country January 28 and 29
Last year, Texans set all kinds of records by purchasing more firearms and it seems like gun ownership is on the rise again. I'm wondering if it's because the first of the year and some folks are anticipating some cash refunds from their income tax returns. Nonetheless, find what you've been looking for at the Texas Gun and Knife Show.
fox26houston.com
Texas teachers seek pay hikes from state budget surplus
HOUSTON - A push is on in Austin from Texas classroom educators looking to get their "piece" of the state's $33 billion surplus "pie". With the lack of "greenbacks" no longer the legislature's "hold back", the Texas American Federation of Teachers (TxAFT) says it is time to stanch a crippling exodus of instructors fleeing the profession.
CBS Sports
Sports betting in Texas: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, where to find picks, account promos
Texas sports betting is looking more like it could be legalized in 2023 as more prominent voices in the Lone State give it support. One Texas senator pre-filed a sports betting in Texas bill ahead of the 2023 legislative session which will get the topic discussed, and Texas' lieutenant governor didn't speak out against Texas sportsbooks like he has in the past when asked about the bill earlier this month. Additionally, Texas' professional football team owner voiced his support for Texas sports betting this week. So, after years of facing opposition, it appears Texas mobile sports betting could be closer to becoming a reality.
Grist
Texas’ most populous county adopts a climate plan
It’s Thursday, January 19, and the Houston area has adopted a climate action plan. In a 3-1 vote along party lines last week, commissioners in the most populous county in Texas approved a plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions and advance environmental justice. The overarching target of the 24-page...
Houston Chronicle
'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz
In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
These Central Texas towns have standout barbecue joints worth visiting
Here's where to find the juiciest brisket in Central Texas.
