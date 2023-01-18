ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
fox2detroit.com

Oakland county family lottery club wins $3.73M jackpot ticket

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - The latest multi-million dollar jackpot won in Michigan was awarded to a four-person lottery club from Oakland County. Even with all the luck in the world, it appears there is still power in numbers as one family of four discovered recently. "Our family decided to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Clarkston-area family wins $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County family struck it rich in December with a $3.73 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 game. The four family members, who formed a formal lottery club, matched all six numbers in the Dec. 10 drawing -- 04-07-08-18-25-35 -- with a ticket purchased at the Sunoco gas station on Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
CLARKSTON, MI
WWMT

Kent County 11th grader wins 2023 State of the State art contest

LANSING, Mich. — A Forest Hills Northern High School student was crowned the winner of Michigan's 2023 State of the State art contest Friday, according to Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. “We know that Michigan has so many bright, gifted young people and I’m thrilled to see the artistic...
KENT COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Neighbor takes Dearborn man with special needs on ride to remember

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ibrahim Hamed lives in Dearborn, and loves visiting his grandparents in Cleveland without his mom, but make no mistake about it, he is not your average 23-year-old.When describing her son, Yasmeen Mansour Hamed says "self-motivated."He is special, not only because he has special needs. "Ibrahim has cerebral palsy, that's what he was diagnosed with. When he was 11 months, at about three and a half-four years old, I called his teacher and I said I think my son's autistic and that's when he was diagnosed," Hamed says.Today, he is literally a TikTok star. "It just kind of...
DEARBORN, MI
WILX-TV

How you can help Michigan animals at Wildside Rehabilitation Center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is always helping our amazing Michigan animals right here in the community. Would you like to give them a helping hand?. Here’s how you can help. If you have questions about hurt or injured animals please call 517-663-6153. The rehabilitation center does...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan could raise billions from toll network, state study says

(FOX 2) - The state of Michigan is expanding possibilities for how to pay for its road repairs, considering a potential system of road tolls on its highway network to raise funds by the end of this decade. Implementing a toll system "could generate significant transportation revenue" for the state...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy