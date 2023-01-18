Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Oakland county family lottery club wins $3.73M jackpot ticket
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - The latest multi-million dollar jackpot won in Michigan was awarded to a four-person lottery club from Oakland County. Even with all the luck in the world, it appears there is still power in numbers as one family of four discovered recently. "Our family decided to...
Mega Millions results for 01/20/23; jackpot worth $20 million
LANSING, MI – After two consecutive drawings with a grand prize winner, there was no winner of the $20 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Jan. 20. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 24 will be worth $31 million, with a cash option of $16.5 million.
abc12.com
Clarkston-area family wins $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot
CLARKSTON, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County family struck it rich in December with a $3.73 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 game. The four family members, who formed a formal lottery club, matched all six numbers in the Dec. 10 drawing -- 04-07-08-18-25-35 -- with a ticket purchased at the Sunoco gas station on Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
fox2detroit.com
Teen's early Christmas gift turns into $613,848 Michigan lottery jackpot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Christmas came early for one Detroit woman who was gifted a Michigan lottery ticket this holiday season. The lucky winner scored a $613,848 on a Lucky 7's Fast Cash jackpot after her friend bought her the ticket at a gas station. "He handed the ticket to...
WWMT
Michigan woman raising chickens, gives eggs to family and friends
COMSTOCK, Mich. - Egg prices rose 60% in December compared to the year prior, that's according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. The average price for a dozen of eggs in December was $4.25. This has some people getting their own chickens to have in their backyards to save...
Detroit teenager wins $613,000 jackpot with ticket gifted from friend
A teenager in Detroit has won a $613,000 Lucky 7 Fast Money jackpot with a ticket that was gifted to her by a friend. The ticket was purchased at a gas station on Van Dyke Road in Detroit.
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
WWMT
Kent County 11th grader wins 2023 State of the State art contest
LANSING, Mich. — A Forest Hills Northern High School student was crowned the winner of Michigan's 2023 State of the State art contest Friday, according to Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. “We know that Michigan has so many bright, gifted young people and I’m thrilled to see the artistic...
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
‘I guess I can buy me some eggs now’: Virginia man wins $100K lottery prize
A retired Virginia man knows exactly want he wants to buy after winning $100,000 in a lottery game. “I guess I can buy me some eggs now,” Jerry Camp joked in a statement to Virginia Lottery officials after winning a Cash 5 with EZ Match game. Due to avian...
What’s The Shortest River in Michigan and How Short Is It?
When you think of Michigan the Great Lakes are typically one of the first things that come to mind, but the Mitten is so much more! Michigan is truly a winter-water wonderland. In addition to the largest bodies of freshwater on the planet, we're also home to plenty of inland...
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in Michigan
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MacombDaily and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Michigan-Themed Baby Names to Consider for Your Little One
Even before I got pregnant, my husband and I talked about potential baby names. It was one of those fun conversations we had from time to time, talking about names we liked, names we definitely didn't, and all the funny ones in between. While we've landed on a name for...
Neighbor takes Dearborn man with special needs on ride to remember
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ibrahim Hamed lives in Dearborn, and loves visiting his grandparents in Cleveland without his mom, but make no mistake about it, he is not your average 23-year-old.When describing her son, Yasmeen Mansour Hamed says "self-motivated."He is special, not only because he has special needs. "Ibrahim has cerebral palsy, that's what he was diagnosed with. When he was 11 months, at about three and a half-four years old, I called his teacher and I said I think my son's autistic and that's when he was diagnosed," Hamed says.Today, he is literally a TikTok star. "It just kind of...
You won't be able to buy Michigan Lottery tickets at stores, machines for 11 hours
If you want to purchase a paper Michigan Lottery ticket Sunday, you'll have to wait until after 11 a.m. Michigan Lottery players won't be able to purchase, cash or check tickets at retailers or self-service machines between 12 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday due to a system upgrade, according to the Michigan Lottery.
Powerball results for 01/18/23; did anyone win the $441 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot is making its way toward half of $1 billion as there was no winner of the $441 million grand prize for the drawing held on Wednesday, Jan. 18. That means the drawing on Saturday, Jan. 20 will be worth $473 million with a...
WILX-TV
How you can help Michigan animals at Wildside Rehabilitation Center
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is always helping our amazing Michigan animals right here in the community. Would you like to give them a helping hand?. Here’s how you can help. If you have questions about hurt or injured animals please call 517-663-6153. The rehabilitation center does...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan could raise billions from toll network, state study says
(FOX 2) - The state of Michigan is expanding possibilities for how to pay for its road repairs, considering a potential system of road tolls on its highway network to raise funds by the end of this decade. Implementing a toll system "could generate significant transportation revenue" for the state...
