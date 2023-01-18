ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

KXRM

I-25 south of Pueblo to New Mexico border reopened

UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 12:02 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border has been reopened, according to COtrip. UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/20/2023 7:47 p.m. I-25 southbound is now closed from just south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border because of deteriorating and dangerous weather conditions. According to COtrip, I-25 is […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Evacuation at Colorado Springs school Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Staff and students evacuated Colorado Springs Discovery Canyon Campus early Friday morning. The school is located off North Gate Boulevard just west of Highway 83 on the north side of the city. Academy District 20 is reporting the evacuation was due to a water main break.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Manitou Springs School District parts ways with superintendent

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Following a special board meeting on Friday night, KRDO has learned the Manitou Springs School District and its superintendent are parting ways. Dr. Elizabeth Domangue had been with the school district since 2019. The district confirmed the separation with KRDO on Saturday. Manitou Springs School District...
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Snow preparations in the City of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Normally there are between 2-6 snow plows out during a storm in the City of Pueblo. "If we know it's coming what we do is send trucks out to spray the bridges and known slick spots," Pueblo Snow Plow Operator Damon McCray said. "We get crews together and depending on how The post Snow preparations in the City of Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After at least three Denver-area libraries closed for possible meth contamination, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they were taking proactive measures on Thursday. “Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is aware of the recent incidents at three other public libraries in Colorado involving methamphetamine contamination...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

One in hospital after crash involving city snowplow in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Colorado Springs city snowplow on Saturday morning. According to police on scene, they received a call at around 10:10 a.m. after the car involved ran into the side of the snowplow near the intersection of Woodmen Road and Tutt Boulevard. Police first told 11 News crews on scene that the driver was travelling too close to the plow, and they later said that they suspect the driver suffered a medical event that caused him to drift into the side of it. The car continued to drift before striking a traffic signal pole and ending up in the field on the side of the road.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Jan. 20 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Jayden Montez, 18, is a Hispanic male, 5’07” tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair andbrown eyes. Montez has two no-bond warrants for Failure to Comply which includes: Violation of a Protection Order […]
PUEBLO, CO
coloradonewsline.com

Here is who’s running for the open Colorado Springs mayor seat

With incumbent Mayor John Suthers term-limited after eight years in office, the city of Colorado Springs is set to hold a general election to elect a new mayor in just three months, on April 4. Five people are officially running to lead the state’s second most-populous city, with two declared,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Two Colorado State Patrol vehicles struck within 24 hours

Two Colorado State Patrol vehicles were hit by drivers within the past 24 hours on Colorado roadways during the recent winter storm after failing to slow down, or move over when they saw emergency vehicles on the shoulder or stopped. The two separate incidents took place in Douglas County and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Littleton says proactive testing led to discovery of meth contamination at Bemis Public Library

LITTLETON, Colorado (KCNC) -- Elevated levels of methamphetamine contamination were discovered in bathrooms at Bemis Public Library, the City of Littleton confirmed in a press release on Wednesday after proactive testing was conducted recently. The library was closed until further notice on Thursday for further testing and decontamination throughout the entire building.
LITTLETON, CO
KXRM

Pueblo police arrest wanted homicide fugitive

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A wanted FBI Safe Streets Fugitive and homicide suspect was arrested with weapons and drugs by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) Friday morning, Jan. 20. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 1100 block of East Abriendo Avenue noticed a suspicious man matching the description of an FBI Safe […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Veteran services expanding after a need was identified in the Steel City

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--They're nearly 13,000 veterans that live in Pueblo. Many of them have been driving nearly an hour all the way up to Colorado Springs to receive behavioral health resources like therapy, counseling, and other health-related needs. Now, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Centers Pueblo Office is expanding its services...
PUEBLO, CO

