KKTV
Several SWAT scenes tied to one operation in Colorado Springs and El Paso County Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office say there are multiple scenes in and around the city Thursday, all part of one operation. EDITOR’S NOTE: Initially, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office told 11 News the activity was part of an...
I-25 south of Pueblo to New Mexico border reopened
UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 12:02 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border has been reopened, according to COtrip. UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/20/2023 7:47 p.m. I-25 southbound is now closed from just south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border because of deteriorating and dangerous weather conditions. According to COtrip, I-25 is […]
Friday night travel in southern Colorado will be impacted by heavy snow.
Clear skies and quiet winds characterize the early hours of Friday when temperatures are roughly 15 to 20 degrees lower than normal. The snow starts falling about midday in the mountains and makes it's way down I-25 and into the plains around 5 o'clock. Overnight, the snow has only increased.
KKTV
Evacuation at Colorado Springs school Friday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Staff and students evacuated Colorado Springs Discovery Canyon Campus early Friday morning. The school is located off North Gate Boulevard just west of Highway 83 on the north side of the city. Academy District 20 is reporting the evacuation was due to a water main break.
KRDO
Manitou Springs School District parts ways with superintendent
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Following a special board meeting on Friday night, KRDO has learned the Manitou Springs School District and its superintendent are parting ways. Dr. Elizabeth Domangue had been with the school district since 2019. The district confirmed the separation with KRDO on Saturday. Manitou Springs School District...
Snow preparations in the City of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Normally there are between 2-6 snow plows out during a storm in the City of Pueblo. "If we know it's coming what we do is send trucks out to spray the bridges and known slick spots," Pueblo Snow Plow Operator Damon McCray said. "We get crews together and depending on how The post Snow preparations in the City of Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After at least three Denver-area libraries closed for possible meth contamination, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they were taking proactive measures on Thursday. “Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is aware of the recent incidents at three other public libraries in Colorado involving methamphetamine contamination...
KKTV
One in hospital after crash involving city snowplow in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Colorado Springs city snowplow on Saturday morning. According to police on scene, they received a call at around 10:10 a.m. after the car involved ran into the side of the snowplow near the intersection of Woodmen Road and Tutt Boulevard. Police first told 11 News crews on scene that the driver was travelling too close to the plow, and they later said that they suspect the driver suffered a medical event that caused him to drift into the side of it. The car continued to drift before striking a traffic signal pole and ending up in the field on the side of the road.
KKTV
Serious crash in Colorado Springs at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood Friday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash was impacting traffic in Colorado Springs on Friday. At about 11:45 a.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department was reporting that several lanes of Austin Bluffs were closed on the northbound side of the road near Rangewood Drive. Colorado Springs Police are reporting...
Jan. 20 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Jayden Montez, 18, is a Hispanic male, 5’07” tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair andbrown eyes. Montez has two no-bond warrants for Failure to Comply which includes: Violation of a Protection Order […]
coloradonewsline.com
Here is who’s running for the open Colorado Springs mayor seat
With incumbent Mayor John Suthers term-limited after eight years in office, the city of Colorado Springs is set to hold a general election to elect a new mayor in just three months, on April 4. Five people are officially running to lead the state’s second most-populous city, with two declared,...
KKTV
Overnight house fire displaces family of three for the night in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family is displaced after a fire breaks out in their home early this morning. This is on South Cascade Avenue near East Las Vegas Street and South Tejon Street near Downtown, Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs firefighters tell 11 News the family was able to...
KRDO
Investigation into criminal organization leads to multiple police raids across Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On January 19, 2023, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) conducted a raid at a building in the Knob Hill neighborhood. A large police presence was seen outside a business on the 300 block of Juanita Street. Neighboring businesses tell 13 Investigates the business raided...
Lab analysis confirms suspect was responsible for 3 Colorado murders in 2018
Almost five years after a man suspected of killing three people was shot and killed by El Paso SWAT, laboratory testing confirmed he was the one and only suspect in the murders.
broomfieldleader.com
Two Colorado State Patrol vehicles struck within 24 hours
Two Colorado State Patrol vehicles were hit by drivers within the past 24 hours on Colorado roadways during the recent winter storm after failing to slow down, or move over when they saw emergency vehicles on the shoulder or stopped. The two separate incidents took place in Douglas County and...
KRDO
Littleton says proactive testing led to discovery of meth contamination at Bemis Public Library
LITTLETON, Colorado (KCNC) -- Elevated levels of methamphetamine contamination were discovered in bathrooms at Bemis Public Library, the City of Littleton confirmed in a press release on Wednesday after proactive testing was conducted recently. The library was closed until further notice on Thursday for further testing and decontamination throughout the entire building.
LGBTQ community shares concerns with Crow after Club Q shooting
As the state and nation continue to grapple with the Club Q shooting, some lawmakers are looking into solutions. Members of the LGBTQ community are weighing in on what they need going forward.
Aerial photos show jackknifed semis along I-70 in Eastern Plains
A snowstorm caused dangerous driving conditions across Colorado from Tuesday night until Thursday morning.
Pueblo police arrest wanted homicide fugitive
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A wanted FBI Safe Streets Fugitive and homicide suspect was arrested with weapons and drugs by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) Friday morning, Jan. 20. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 1100 block of East Abriendo Avenue noticed a suspicious man matching the description of an FBI Safe […]
KRDO
Veteran services expanding after a need was identified in the Steel City
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--They're nearly 13,000 veterans that live in Pueblo. Many of them have been driving nearly an hour all the way up to Colorado Springs to receive behavioral health resources like therapy, counseling, and other health-related needs. Now, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Centers Pueblo Office is expanding its services...
