COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Colorado Springs city snowplow on Saturday morning. According to police on scene, they received a call at around 10:10 a.m. after the car involved ran into the side of the snowplow near the intersection of Woodmen Road and Tutt Boulevard. Police first told 11 News crews on scene that the driver was travelling too close to the plow, and they later said that they suspect the driver suffered a medical event that caused him to drift into the side of it. The car continued to drift before striking a traffic signal pole and ending up in the field on the side of the road.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO