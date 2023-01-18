Read full article on original website
Related
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
gameskinny.com
Fire Emblem Engage: Should I Choose a Male or Female Alear?
Does it matter whether Alear is male or female in Fire Emblem Engage? Here's the answer. Fire Emblem Engage is the newest entry to the long-running strategy RPG series from Nintendo and Intelligent Systems, and like the previous Fire Emblem Three Houses, you can choose whether your character is male or female.
gameskinny.com
One Piece Odyssey: How to Get the Traveling Outfit Set
Here's how to redeem the Traveling Outfit set in One Piece Odyssey. One Piece Odyssey is finally released with a new Traveling Outfit cosmetics set, which includes a pre-timeskip costumes and a few other cool bonuses. This set is designed for a number of characters, such as Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Usopp, Nami, Chopper, and Robin.
gameskinny.com
How to Get the Logistics Node Mount in FFXIV
If you've ever wanted a massive glowing green orb to ride around on in FFXIV, here's how to get the Logistics Node mount. Final Fantasy XIV has quite literally hundreds of mounts to collect, and every patch adds a few more to the list. One of the more hotly sought-after mounts in Patch 6.3 is the Logistics Node, a massive green Allagan sphere you can ride around.
gameskinny.com
Fire Emblem Engage Full Updates & DLC Roadmap
The Fire Emblem Engage DLC waves and patch updates roadmap show what Nintendo has in store for the tactical RPG throughout 2023. The Fire Emblem Engage updates and DLC roadmap is a fairly extensive one, giving fans insight into what lies ahead for Nintendo's tactical RPG and latest installment in the popular franchise. Whether you've picked up the game on its January 20 release date or plan to pick it up sometime later, you may be wondering what's in store for the game throughout 2023 and in each wave.
gameskinny.com
How to Get DLC Pack 1 Items and Accessories in Fire Emblem Engage
Wondering when you'll get the rings, bracelets, support items, and new accessories in the first Fire Emblem Engage DLC pack? Here's what to know. Fire Emblem Engage DLC adds several useful items to Nintendo's tactical RPG in the wider Fire Emblem franchise. As you begin your journey in Elyos, you may want a few ups and extras to increase your stats or support capabilities, or you may be looking for discounts at the Armory and Item Shop. Regardless of the reason, you may be wondering how to get the DLC in the first place.
gameskinny.com
FFXIV: How to Get the Yakaku Dogi Set
The Yakaku Dogi is a stylish new clothing set introduced with FFXIV's Patch 6.3. Here's how to get it. Fashion is of the utmost importance in Final Fantasy XIV, and you've likely seen a few players sporting some new duds after the introduction of Patch 6.3 One of those sets is a black and white robe outfit called the Yakaku Dogi, which even gives your character a gorgeous flower tattoo on their bare shoulder. If you're looking to get the clothing set for yourself, here's exactly how to get the Yakaku Dogi.
gameskinny.com
How to Get Phaethon Mount in FFXIV
Phaethon is a fiery new mount added with FFXIV's Patch 6.3 Here's what you need to know about obtaining it. It's hard to choose from the hundreds of mounts already in FFXIV, but Patch 6.3 makes that choice even harder by adding some dazzling new ones. Ixion is a recurring creature in the Final Fantasy franchise, and now you can get a mount that's a fiery version of Ixion called Phaethon. Unfortunately, the process for getting this mount is a bit more complicated than others, such as Blackjack and Logistics Node, so here's everything you need to know.
gameskinny.com
Where to Find Ophiotauroskin Treasure Maps in FFXIV
Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Maps are a new item added with FFXIV's Patch 6.3, and they can help you access the new treasure dungeon. Treasure Hunt has been an activity in Final Fantasy XIV since the release of 2.1, and oftentimes, finding maps can lead you to special event zones that function as mini-dungeons. Endwalker previously Excitatron 6000, and now Patch 6.3 is adding another Treasure Hunt dungeon, The Shifting Gymnasion of Agonon. Before you can get there, however, you'll need to get your hands on a Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Map.
gameskinny.com
Fire Emblem Engage: Can You Romance the Same Gender?
Fire Emblem Engage breaks a series trend in its gender restrictions. Read on to find out more. The Fire Emblem series has long had romance as a key selling point, and the new Fire Emblem Engage is no different. There are 16 romance options in Engage, but those who played Three Houses or prior entries may be worried about potential gender locking.
gameskinny.com
How to Unlock Anden's Custom Deliveries in FFXIV
Anden is the latest NPC to take custom deliveries in FFXIV, so here's everything you need to know about unlocking them. Custom Deliveries are a great way to earn money, experience, and scrips each week, and each FFXIV expansion sees the addition of a few more NPCs that take deliveries. Anden is the latest to join the custom deliveries posse, and he's a poor soul that's been trapped by the pixies inside a rather grim-looking shrub.
Stuck at home, happy plants will keep me company
I am back being poorly. Confined to our London flat. Perhaps the long walks in driving Danish winter rain took more out of me than I’d realised. So my world has shrunk again. No Twelfth Night on Plot 29, a tradition here for Howard and me. A late Christmas commune with our north London land and whisky. Sometimes wiser older men. But not this year.
gameskinny.com
All Biology Class Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Here are all of the answers to Mr. Jacq's questions in Biology class in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including midterms and finals. As a student of the Paldea region, you’ll be given some tests to know how well you know Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. One of these tests is a biology test, but you don’t have to worry about all of these because we’re here to help you. This article will tell you all the Biology Class answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
gameskinny.com
Elden Ring, God of War, and Tons More Prices Slashed in the Gamivo Best of 2022 Sale
Gamivo is running a sale for some of the hottest games of 2022. This article is sponsored by Gamivo. Leading digital game re-seller Gamivo is seeing in the new year with a massive. Best of 2022 Collection sale. That means you can pick up the best video games of 2022...
Comments / 0