Leading store chain opening new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMount Pleasant, SC
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped objectRoger MarshHolly Hill, SC
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants serving up the best fried calamari in the country.
Leading store chain opening new location in South Carolina
A leading retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 17, 2023, REI will be opening its newest South Carolina store location in Mount Pleasant, according to the company's website.
New Topgolf location opens in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Topgolf, the popular golf entertainment leader, opened a new venue Friday in South Carolina. Topgolf opened its 87th location in North Charleston just outside the Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard. The new location, located near the Charleston Area Convention Center, has 72 climate-controlled hitting bays on two levels with interactive […]
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A famous restaurant chain recently opened another new location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain McDonald's will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest South Carolina restaurant location in Summerville, according to local reports. However, the location is currently open to customers.
Charleston Restaurant Week brings businesses more customers during ‘slow season’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Charleston Restaurant Week comes to a close Sunday, participating businesses say the week brought in new faces and familiar ones to try special menus. After starting on Jan. 12, over 60 restaurants from Johns Island, all the way to Nexton, participate in the week to...
Summerville, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Summerville. The Ashley Ridge High School basketball team will have a game with Summerville High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00. The Fort Dorchester High School basketball team will have a game with Cane Bay High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
New McDonald's location in Summerville to host grand opening on January 21
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A new McDonald's in Summerville has opened its doors. The Jedburg McDonald's, which is owned and operated by local business owners Jim, Sarah, and Ryan Booth, is hosting a grand opening on January 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be various activities...
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of South Carolina
It’s not hard to find good BBQ food in South Carolina, but if you want a real old-school joint filled with plenty of charm, you're going to have to search a little bit harder.
Goose Creek, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Charleston Mimosa Fest – Saturday, February 18, 2023
Mimosa Fest Featuring DJ CabanaVibez coming to the Charleston Music Farm on Saturday, February 18, 2023. When: Saturday, February 18 , 2023 – Doors Open at – 11:00 AM / Event at 12 PM. Where: Charleston Music Farm – 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC, 29403. Cost: $15...
Newest McDonald's in Summerville to have grand opening celebration on Jan. 21
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for the newest McDonald's location in the South Carolina Lowcountry at 2902 West Fifth North Street, Summerville. According to a press release from McDonald's, the ceremony will take place on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to...
MYSTERY PHOTO: Man on a bench
Who is this man on a bench and where is this statue located? Might be tough. Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Another old picture,” was the old Charleston Orphan House, which Summerville resident Daniel Prohaska reminded us was the first public orphanage in the United States. “The statue is one of William Pitt the Elder (1708–1778), first Earl of Chatham, British Secretary of State and then Prime Minister of Great Britain, who was largely responsible for the repeal of the Stamp Act of 1765. It stood in front of the Orphan House from 1808 to 1881. It has had many homes, including the Charleston Museum for a time, and is today inside the restored Charleston County Judicial Center at the corner of Broad and Meeting streets.”
Topgolf Charleston officially open!
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The popular golf entertainment leader opened its North Charleston venue Friday, January 20. Topgolf is opened its 87th location in North Charleston, just outside Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard. The new location near the Charleston Area Convention Center has 72 climate-controlled hitting bays on two levels with interactive games for […]
Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023
South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!
Dorchester Paws looks to help pets remain with their owners in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws is hosting a community pet day today, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Dorchester County residents. The event will be at 175 McQueen Blvd., Summerville. Only Dorchester County residents may attend. All residents must pre-register and be approved before attending.
Liberty Senior Living Announces The Peninsula of Charleston
Liberty Senior Living Announces The Peninsula of Charleston. Amenity-rich luxury independent living residences planned for 2026 in Downtown Charleston. Today, Liberty Senior Living and Evening Post Industries announced The Peninsula of Charleston, a proposed luxury independent living residence in downtown Charleston featuring upscale amenities, concierge services and a full complement of healthcare.
Charleston ranked No. 2 on list of ‘Best Food Destinations’ in the U.S.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- You will not have to travel far to find some of the nation’s best cuisine, according to Tripadvisor. Charleston nabbed the No. 2 spot for top U.S. food destinations in the website’s annual Travelers’ Choice ‘Best of the Best’ rankings. Charleston was beaten out by only New Orleans in the national rankings. […]
“Jazz Master” Dianne Reeves to perform in 8th Charleston Jazz Festival
GRAMMY-winning artist Dianne Reeves has been named a “Jazz Master” by the National Endowment for the Arts – the highest honor for a jazz artist in the United States. Reeves also holds an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts from Juilliard for her “breathtaking virtuosity, improvisational prowess, and unique jazz and R&B style.” Historian and music critic Scott Yanow describes Reeves as “a logical successor to Dinah Washington and Carmen McRae, Reeves is a superior interpreter of lyrics and a skilled scat singer.”
Cities with the fastest growing home prices surrounding Charleston, South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Charleston-North Charleston, SC metro using data from Zillow.
Mother of 2 receives 113th home from Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A mother of two is starting off the new year in a special way. Annalyn Footman, 30, received the keys to her new home in Georgetown County Wednesday morning thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown County. She started the homeownership program in 2019...
