Moncks Corner, SC

WBTW News13

New Topgolf location opens in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Topgolf, the popular golf entertainment leader, opened a new venue Friday in South Carolina. Topgolf opened its 87th location in North Charleston just outside the Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard. The new location, located near the Charleston Area Convention Center, has 72 climate-controlled hitting bays on two levels with interactive […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Kristen Walters

Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South Carolina

A famous restaurant chain recently opened another new location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain McDonald's will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest South Carolina restaurant location in Summerville, according to local reports. However, the location is currently open to customers.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Goose Creek, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Wando High School basketball team will have a game with Goose Creek High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
charlestondaily.net

Charleston Mimosa Fest – Saturday, February 18, 2023

Mimosa Fest Featuring DJ CabanaVibez coming to the Charleston Music Farm on Saturday, February 18, 2023. When: Saturday, February 18 , 2023 – Doors Open at – 11:00 AM / Event at 12 PM. Where: Charleston Music Farm – 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC, 29403. Cost: $15...
CHARLESTON, SC
statehousereport.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Man on a bench

Who is this man on a bench and where is this statue located? Might be tough. Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Another old picture,” was the old Charleston Orphan House, which Summerville resident Daniel Prohaska reminded us was the first public orphanage in the United States. “The statue is one of William Pitt the Elder (1708–1778), first Earl of Chatham, British Secretary of State and then Prime Minister of Great Britain, who was largely responsible for the repeal of the Stamp Act of 1765. It stood in front of the Orphan House from 1808 to 1881. It has had many homes, including the Charleston Museum for a time, and is today inside the restored Charleston County Judicial Center at the corner of Broad and Meeting streets.”
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Kennardo G. James

Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023

South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Liberty Senior Living Announces The Peninsula of Charleston

Liberty Senior Living Announces The Peninsula of Charleston. Amenity-rich luxury independent living residences planned for 2026 in Downtown Charleston. Today, Liberty Senior Living and Evening Post Industries announced The Peninsula of Charleston, a proposed luxury independent living residence in downtown Charleston featuring upscale amenities, concierge services and a full complement of healthcare.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

“Jazz Master” Dianne Reeves to perform in 8th Charleston Jazz Festival

GRAMMY-winning artist Dianne Reeves has been named a “Jazz Master” by the National Endowment for the Arts – the highest honor for a jazz artist in the United States. Reeves also holds an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts from Juilliard for her “breathtaking virtuosity, improvisational prowess, and unique jazz and R&B style.” Historian and music critic Scott Yanow describes Reeves as “a logical successor to Dinah Washington and Carmen McRae, Reeves is a superior interpreter of lyrics and a skilled scat singer.”
CHARLESTON, SC

