richmondobserver
’06 Richmond Senior grad nominated for Carolina Country Music Awards
ROCKINGHAM — Last weekend, Erik Hawks played in front of a small, hometown crowd at Hudson Brothers Deli. This weekend, he’ll be at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach. Hawks, a Richmond County native now living in Fayetteville, is one of six singers nominated for Male Performer of the Year in the 8th annual Carolina Country Music Awards.
sandhillssentinel.com
USGA tops out Golf House Pinehurst building
The USGA placed the final steel beam of its new Test Center and Administration building Thursday at the six-acre Golf House Pinehurst campus, as it plans for an on-schedule completion by the end of the year. Representatives from the Village of Pinehurst, the USGA, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club and...
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is Fascinating
There's something particularly intriguing about a historic castle. While North Carolina is home to nearly a dozen, none are quite as mysterious as the one at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Keep reading to learn more.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?
Tim Sweeney is a businessman and entrepreneur from North Carolina, known for his success in the video game industry. He is the founder and CEO of Epic Games, a leading video game development and digital distribution company based in Cary, North Carolina.
How to Watch: NC State vs. UNC
After winning for the seventh times in eight games, NC State (15-4, 5-3 ACC) travels to rival UNC (13-6, 5-3 ACC) Saturday. It's the first of two regular-season meetings between the schools this season. Like the Wolfpack, North Carolina, winners in four of its last five games, is playing well.
NC By Train reaches record ridership
NC By Train, an intercity passenger rail service between Raleigh and Charlotte, N.C., and the Northeast reached more than 522,000 passengers in 2022. This is the service’s highest total ridership since it began operation in 1990. The highest ridership was in October, with 55,493 passengers. December had the third-best monthly ridership with more than 48,600 […] The post NC By Train reaches record ridership appeared first on Transportation Today.
sandhillssentinel.com
NC names Moore County Airport among top 15
The most recent annual economic impact for the Moore County Airport has increased to over $107 million, placing the airport in the top 15 of the General Aviation Airports in North Carolina. This data was recently published by the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation and followed the...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants serving up the best fried calamari in the country.
wunc.org
State honors 108-year-old Montford Point Marine veteran from Fayetteville
The North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs paid tribute to one of the first Black recruits in the U.S. Marine Corps. The state recently honored a more than century-old veteran, who is one of the last living Montford Point Marines. Cosmas Eaglin Sr. is also a World War II and Korean War veteran living in Fayetteville.
Duke basketball: UNC with massive lead in 2024 recruiting rankings
North Carolina opened a big lead over the Duke basketball program in the recruiting rankings. Recruiting wars on Tobacco Road have typically favored the Duke basketball program in recent years but the North Carolina Tar Heels are making a lot of noise in the Class of 2024. Hubert Davis landed...
multihousingnews.com
North Carolina Community Sells for $57M
CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
tarheelblog.com
A look at what Chip Lindsey brings to UNC
I’m a few weeks late to writing this, but it’s not like much has changed, so here we go anyways:. Phil Longo was a polarizing figure for UNC football fans and media. There are those who saw him as possibly UNC’s best ever offensive coordinator, putting up top-20 offenses in just about every stat that matters while recycling through a bevy of NFL-caliber players nearly every year and uncovering the program’s probably two best-ever quarterbacks back to back with the kind of explosive offense rarely seen in Chapel Hill. And there are those who see his disproportionate red zone failures, short-yardage struggles, occasional lack of rhythm or feel for complementary football, and some other things and find him to be a good-not-great coordinator who got lucky with some of UNC’s best ever talent at quarterback and skill positions but was always very replaceable and probably upgradeable. I won’t make any bones about the fact that I fall in the former camp — I’m not blind to those issues, but I think several were exaggerated and the ones that weren’t were more than mitigated by how easily he managed explosive plays, which are pretty much free points: they turn drives that aren’t likely to score into either much more favorable ones, or even just six points immediately. It’s a moot point, as Longo’s now left of his own accord for the same position in Madison, Wisconsin, but it’s worth keeping in mind, especially because Longo’s replacement, Chip Lindsey, said in his first press availability that “the nucleus of our offense is in place” and that his job is going to be more to tweak than to install a new system. So, as I did more than four years ago when Longo was announced as UNC’s new playcaller, let’s take a look at Lindsey’s career and figure out what we can expect from him with this UNC offense going forward.
Radio Ink
Sarah Weaver Promoted to PD at WKML
Beasley Media Group says Sarah Weaver has been promoted to the role of program director at WKML (95.7 FM) in Fayetteville. Weaver joined the station as a media personality in 2016 and was named co-host of The Big Wake-Up morning show the following year. She previously served as the music director and assistant program director of the station prior to this week’s promotion.
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused
A North Carolina utility said Tuesday that a substation was damaged by gunfire but that it caused no outages.
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Raeford shooting
Staff Sergeant Jimmy Lee Smith III, 24, was pronounced dead when medical crews arrived at the scene on Wednesday.
Commissioners vote to allow mobile home expansion near 100-year-old farm
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Commissioners gave T D Pate Investments owner the go-ahead Tuesday to more than double the capacity of hi
WITN
State Highway Patrol graduates 36 new troopers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new set of state troopers have graduated from the 157th program. The North Carolina Highway Patrol welcomes 36 troopers from the Basic Highway Patrol School. These troopers completed 27 weeks of extensive training. The ceremony was held at the Shepherd’s Church in Cary at 10:00...
cbs17
Fayetteville sees converting hotels into rental units as a solution to affordable housing
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A New York City-based redeveloper wants to the turn the old Holiday Inn and Bordeaux Convention Center on Owen Drive in Fayetteville into apartments. “The only way to grow the economy in Fayetteville is to get this type of housing moving,” David Mitchell, the co-Founder...
North Carolina Auditor, Democrat Beth Wood, charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
Chicken Salad Chick offering free scoop of chicken salad today, Jan. 19
Chicken Salad Chick is offering a free scoop of chicken salad today, Jan. 19 for Guest Appreciation Day!. According to their Facebook page: "Every guest will receive one FREE SCOOP of Classic Carol on us! A free scoop will be gifted to every guest who comes into the restaurant for takeout, dine-in, and drive-thru, or added to every online, curbside, and delivery order."
