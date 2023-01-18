Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
SAVE THE DATE: Your next big chance for recycle/reuse dropoff in West Seattle
Early alert: The West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Chamber of Commerce – with other partners such as Waste Management and Seattle Public Utilities – are teaming up for another recycle/reuse dropoff event this year, and the date is now set – Saturday, March 18th, starting at 9 am. This will again happen in the expansive north parking lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) on Puget Ridge. Other details – including exactly what they will and will not accept – are yet to come, but we did confirm that shredding is again part of the plan.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 11 notes!
(Lady Liberty and friend, photographed by James Bratsanos) SATURDAY MORNING ULTIMATE: 8 am at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW), drop in and play with the West Seattle Ultimate Frisbee Family. SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: 10 am-4 pm, the garden’s centerpiece courtyard is open, while the rest of the garden’s grounds...
westseattleblog.com
BOOKS: Waterless world? West Seattle author Susan Whiting Kemp’s novel ‘The Climate Machine’ goes there
On a soggy day like today, in a usually damp city like ours, it may be hard to imagine a world without water. But that’s what West Seattle author Susan Whiting Kemp did for her new novel “The Climate Machine.” Pre-orders are being accepted now for the e-book, officially publishing February 4th. Her announcement says the movel is about “a botched effort to combat climate change.” Here’s the synopsis:
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Parking-lot gates going in at West Seattle High School
SPSemployee January 20, 2023 (1:10 pm) gates will most likely only be open during school days/hours and events. Mike January 20, 2023 (1:52 pm) Bad investment. These gates will fall into disuse. ACG January 20, 2023 (2:11 pm) I understand some of the unfortunate illegal/dangerous uses of the parking lot....
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: Want to be a Seattle Urban Nature Guide?
Earlier this week, we noted that recruiting is happening now for Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists. Another volunteer education program is looking for more people, too – they asked us to share this announcement for anyone interested in becoming a Seattle Urban Nature (SUN) Guide:. Looking for a great way...
westseattleblog.com
Alki Community Council and more for your West Seattle Thursday
(Harlequin Duck, photographed by Cindy Roberts) WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome, weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com for location. THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UPS: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), the Bai Tong on Wheels food truck will be visiting. HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB:...
westseattleblog.com
SURVEY: Help launch the South Delridge Action Plan
The city’s been talking for a long time about neighborhood planning in southeastern West Seattle – and now it’s launching the process with a survey. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:. City of Seattle’s Office of Planning and Community Development (OPCD) is...
westseattleblog.com
Feedback sought on West Seattle High School plan for parking-lot portables
The presentation notes that the 30-space reduction would be from an already-reduced number – zoning requires 238 spaces, almost 50 more than what’s currently provided. The city says they’re taking comments through February 17 – email Nelson.Pesigan@seattle.gov or send postal mail to Nelson Penigan, Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, PO Box 94649, Seattle, WA 98124-4649.
westseattleblog.com
Park-site skating, festival’s future, more @ Morgan Community Association’s first quarterly meeting of 2023
Two major topics and several quick updates highlighted the Morgan Community Association‘s quarterly meeting last night. MoCA president Deb Barker facilitated the online meeting. SKATING AT MORGAN JUNCTION PARK ADDITION: The site north of Morgan Junction Park has “been such an eyesore for so long,” why not do something...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business broken into twice overnight, including crash-and-grab
West Seattle Autoworks (7501 35th SW; WSB sponsor) is cleaning up after two break-ins overnight, one of which was a crash-and-grab. First, their office was broken into around 7 pm. The burglar(s) took an empty safe. According to their security cameras, they were in a red Honda CR-V. Then after 6 am, a white van rammed the garage door on the south side of the building. The door was damaged and a battery charger and a diagnostic tool were taken.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Thursday
Mostly cloudy, high in the mid-40s. (Wednesday’s high was 46, two degrees below what’s normal for that date.) –Metro is on a regular schedule today but still down buses and down drivers – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. -The...
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2023: Preston Anderson officially announces Seattle City Council District 1 campaign
Just yesterday, we noted that two people have filed Seattle City Council District 1 campaign intentions but neither had made a formal announcement yet. Today, that changed – one of those two people, Preston Anderson, became the first to announce a campaign. In the announcement, Anderson is described as a West Seattle resident who is “a career social worker and former Army Medic who served two combat tours during active duty with over 5 years of service.” His announcement also says, “If elected, he would be the only homeless and behavioral health service provider elected to Council, and the first person of color elected to District 1, a diverse district that includes the neighborhoods of West Seattle, South Park, Georgetown, Sodo, and Pioneer Square. (Councilmember Lisa Herbold, who announced last month that she won’t run for a third term, is the first person ever elected to the seat; the council changed to 7 district-elected members and 2 citywide members starting with the 2015 elections.) The announcement says Anderson “presently works at the Veterans Administration Puget Sound Health Care System administering funds for clinically focused transitional housing in collaboration with community based providers (and) continues his direct practice supporting Veterans with acute behavioral health needs.” He says his background would provide “expertise the current council simply doesn’t have” and that his signature issues would be “affordable housing and access to education (and) access to living-wage jobs” as well as “reducing gun violence in Seattle.” You can read his full announcement on his website. Formal filing week is May 15-19, so the field of candidates won’t be finalized until then; the primary election is August 1st.
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2023: Majority of district-elected councilmembers won’t run for reelection
West Seattle/South Park Councilmember Lisa Herbold started a trend with her announcement last month that she’s not running for a third term. Since then, three more of the council’s seven district-elected members have announced they’re not running for reelection either: Debora Juarez (the council’s current president), Alex Pedersen, and today, Kshama Sawant (the council’s longest-serving member). In our district (1), so far two people have registered campaign intentions with the city and state, Preston Anderson and AnnaLisa LaFayette; neither has listed a website nor made an official announcement so far. Formal filing week with King County Elections is still four months away – May 15-19. The primary is on August 1.
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2023: Why Seattle city races won’t use ranked-choice voting this year, though voters said yes to it last fall
With four Seattle City Councilmembers not planning to run for reelection so far, this year’s primary campaigning is likely to be lively. That could mean long lists of candidates from which to choose – in 2015, for example, the first time district councilmembers were elected, nine people were on the ballot here in District 1. In 2021, 15 people ran for mayor.
