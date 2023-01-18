CT Eatery Closes After 23 Years, With Owners Hoping To Reopen At New Location

A popular Irish gastropub in Connecticut is set to close in the coming days after 23 years in business.

The Half Door in Hartford will close on Monday, Jan. 23, Locals 8 Hospitality Group announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

It is with extreme sadness we announce our closing after 23 years in Hartford. We thank everyone for their continued... Posted by The Half Door on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The company said it was not able to reach an agreement with the landlord at the current location at 270 Sisson Ave.

According to the announcement, the company is "determined" to reopen the eatery at a new location later this year.

The pub offers an extensive brunch menu, with a focus on local ingredients, along with specialty beers and wines.

"It is tragic that this Hartford institution is forced to move, but change can be invigorating," founder and CEO Allie Gamble said in the announcement. "We want to thank our many patrons for their loyalty over the last twenty-plus years and the generations of staff who made The Half Door such a beloved community resource."

Hundreds of people commented on the post, with many expressing sadness about the closure.

"Thank you Half Door," Adam Therrien said. "I spent many a night there checking out great bands, wonderful food and had my first taste of Guinness there. A truly sad day for your doors to close. Thank you for the memories."