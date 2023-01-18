Read full article on original website
Related
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Chris Hipkins confirmed as New Zealand leader, picks deputy
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chris Hipkins was confirmed Sunday as New Zealand’s next prime minister and he chose Carmel Sepuloni as his deputy, marking the first time a person with Pacific Island heritage has risen to that rank. Hipkins got the unanimous support of lawmakers from his...
Western Australia Airbnb guest slams landlord after staying at nightmare house
Western Australian woman Jen paid $3,000 to rent out the house for a week over the Christmas holiday saying the getaway was meant to be a family treat.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Ritter to lead United Animal Health research team
Matt Ritter, Ph.D. has accepted a position with United Animal Health as senior vice president of research and development, where he will serve on United's dynamic executive leadership team. Well-known within the swine industry and in food animal research and development, Ritter is leaving Cargill Animal Nutrition where he has held the position of director, swine nutrition and technical services since 2018. Prior to that, he has held various leadership roles in research and development with Elanco Animal Health from 2006 to 2018.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Saskatchewan invests $1M in swine disease preparedness
Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit has announced $700,000 in funding to support swine disease mitigation efforts. Sask Pork will also be providing $300,000 toward a swine market disruption plan, which will help industry respond to potential market closures due to an animal health emergency event such as African swine fever.
Comments / 0