Matt Ritter, Ph.D. has accepted a position with United Animal Health as senior vice president of research and development, where he will serve on United's dynamic executive leadership team. Well-known within the swine industry and in food animal research and development, Ritter is leaving Cargill Animal Nutrition where he has held the position of director, swine nutrition and technical services since 2018. Prior to that, he has held various leadership roles in research and development with Elanco Animal Health from 2006 to 2018.

SHERIDAN, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO