Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023
U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slumps on worries about c.bank autonomy
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's real slid 1% on Friday as investors worried about the central bank's independence, and while most other emerging currencies firmed, a broad index was on course to end the week lower amid recession worries. Brazil's real BRBY slid after leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da...
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Is It Too Late to Buy Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Stock?
If you were hoping for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) stock to fall after offering up weak guidance for the coming first quarter, you were likely disappointed when the stock of the leading manufacturer of semiconductor chips instead took off. It now trades about 10% higher than it did before its report.
Crypto lender Genesis plans bankruptcy exit by May 19
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc. Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider...
Is it Finally Time for Small Cap Value Stocks?
(1:15) - Lessons From, "The Case For Long-Term Value Investing”. (8:45) - Breaking Down Small Cap Value Stocks: Are They On The Rise?. (41:00) - Episode Roundup: VBR, AKA, VRTV, STRL, URBN. Welcome to Episode #313 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value...
Pzena Investment Management Cuts Stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA)
Fintel reports that Pzena Investment Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,577,618 shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA). This represents 8.12% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 1,797,163 shares and 9.35% of the company,...
7 Stocks Every Smart Investor Should Own in 2023
At the rate things are going, a recession is likely. All thanks to the Federal Reserve, which once tried — laughably — to convince us inflation was transitory. Now, as they try to get that “transitory” inflation under control, they’re aggressively hiking interest rates, which has only imperiled the U.S. economy. Prices are still sky-high. Job losses are mounting, with companies, like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) cutting 10,000 jobs. And consumers are cutting back on spending.
Looking to Diversify Your Crypto Portfolio? Ethereum Could Be a Better Buy Than Bitcoin
Signs that a global economic slowdown is coming are everywhere these days. In mid-January, the World Bank warned that one will likely occur this year, led by weaker growth in the U.S., Europe, and China. As such, the threat of a recession should be top-of-mind for anyone thinking about investing in crypto this year.
Why PagerDuty Stock Was Climbing Today
Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) were moving higher Friday after the software-as-a-service company got an analyst upgrade. As of 12:11 p.m. ET, the stock was up by 5.6%. PagerDuty specializes in observability and monitoring software that notifies businesses of outages and other connectivity issues. On Friday morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh raised his rating on the tech stock from equal weight to overweight.
The 7 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy to Beat the Market
In any market condition, it’s important to hold dividend stocks in one’s portfolio. These stocks provide regular cash inflow and, if valuations are attractive, meaningful capital gains. With market conditions remaining relatively bearish, some of the best dividend stocks trade at attractive valuations. These stocks can potentially deliver robust total returns.
Does This Startup Chip Company Spell Trouble for AMD and Lattice Semi Stocks?
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), and a recent start-up looking to disrupt the FPGA market. Jose and Nick share ideas on how this market could be a huge win for AMD. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Compass, Inc. (COMP) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Everyone...
3 Reasons to Invest in Crypto in 2023 -- and 1 Reason Not To
It's no secret that the last year has been rough for crypto. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are both down roughly 70% from their peaks, and Cardano and Solana have plummeted by around 90%. Those numbers are tough to stomach, and many investors have fled the crypto market in recent months.
3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100
If you think a growth stock's absolute price is an indication of the underlying company's quality, think again. Contrary to the once-popular belief, there are plenty of top growth investment prospects trading at less than $100 per share. Here's a rundown of three such possibilities to consider adding to your portfolio right now.
Should Investors Fear the Debt Ceiling? Here's What the Pros Say
If we had to guess, your social feeds and inboxes have been flooded with hysterical headlines about America hitting its debt ceiling—a limit on the nation's borrowing that, if not addressed, risks considerable consequences to all Americans, and indeed, the entire global economy. Today, we're going to focus on...
Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (PHAR) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. Often, the direction of a stock's price movement reverses...
Will MSCI (MSCI) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? MSCI (MSCI), which belongs to the Zacks Business - Software Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last...
After Hours Most Active for Jan 20, 2023 : WY, CSX, AAPL, BAC, AMZN, GILD, CL, ADM, BEKE, AFL, TLT, MSFT
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.58 to 11,611.45. The total After hours volume is currently 112,295,490 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is unchanged at $32.03, with 6,292,793 shares traded.WY is scheduled to provide an earnings...
