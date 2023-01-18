At the rate things are going, a recession is likely. All thanks to the Federal Reserve, which once tried — laughably — to convince us inflation was transitory. Now, as they try to get that “transitory” inflation under control, they’re aggressively hiking interest rates, which has only imperiled the U.S. economy. Prices are still sky-high. Job losses are mounting, with companies, like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) cutting 10,000 jobs. And consumers are cutting back on spending.

1 DAY AGO