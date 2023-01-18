Read full article on original website
Related
Tennis-Gauff in tears after failing to crack Ostapenko code
MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A frustrated Coco Gauff broke down in tears after her 7-5 6-3 defeat by Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open on Sunday, with the 18-year-old American saying she just could not come up with the answers to the Latvian's game.
tennisuptodate.com
"You are talking about a GOAT": McEnroe hopes Nadal goes out when he wants instead of being forced after Australian Open exit
John McEnroe hopes that Rafael Nadal leaves tennis on his own terms as opposed to an injury making it impossible for him to continue playing. We already saw an injury sort of force a GOAT into retirement as Federer's knees were unable to recover well enough for him to play competitive tennis further. McEnroe hopes that doesn't happen to Nadal as he injured himself at the Australian Open. He's had a long list of injuries and his final three grand slam runs have all been cut short by injuries.
tennisuptodate.com
Martina Navratilova among those to blast Australian Open for scheduling after Murray marathon: "It's crazy, it's not fair"
Martina Navratilova joined other members of the tennis community in criticism of the Australia Open scheduling that saw a match finish at 04:00 local time. It was a 5-hour match between Murray and Kokkinakis but there was no need for the match to go on that long. There are many ways the situation could have been avoided and she joined the likes of McEnroe and Murray's brother Jaime who criticized the scheduling. Speaking to the tennis channel Navratilova called it unfair:
CBS Sports
Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray throws tantrum after being denied a bathroom break during match
Andy Murray claimed an epic five-set victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis in Wednesday's second round of the Australian Open. Their battle lasted five hours and 45 minutes, so one would think numerous bathroom breaks would be necessary. But when Murray requested a trip to the restroom at 3 a.m., he was denied -- and wasn't happy about it.
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
Golf.com
‘He’s full of s—’: Nelly Korda calls ‘BS’ on brother Sebastian’s claim he’s worst athlete in family
Nelly Korda is in Orlando and in contention at the LPGA’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. But it’s another member of her family who’s making even bigger waves in professional sports this week. And, no, we’re not talking about her sister and fellow LPGA pro Jessica...
BBC
Coco Gauff column: How TikTok and Jaden Smith help escape Australian Open pressure
Coco Gauff, who shot to fame by reaching the Wimbledon last 16 as a 15-year-old in 2019, is the latest leading WTA Tour player to write a BBC Sport column. In her latest piece before the Australian Open fourth round, the American seventh seed talks about her other role as a TikTok trendsetter and how her dad became a viral sensation.
Stefanos Tsitsipas staggered to see Andy Murray back just hours after epic match
Stefanos Tsitsipas voiced the thoughts of everyone who witnessed Andy Murray’s incredible late-night heroics against Thanasi Kokkinakis when he saw him back at Melbourne Park on Friday.The sun was almost coming up when Murray left the scene of the longest match of his career, a five-hour, 45-minute epic that saw him fight back from two sets and a break down to finally clinch victory at 4.05am.It was barely eight hours later when the man with the metal hip was seen walking gingerly along the corridors, accepting congratulations along the way, having already been attending to the damage to his body.“I...
tennisuptodate.com
"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further
John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
tennisuptodate.com
Toni Nadal launches scathing criticism of modern day tennis, believes over-aggressive playing style detrimental to growth: "The problem has been evident for a long time"
Toni Nadal is not a fan of how modern tennis is being played as he believes the over-aggressive nature of it is detrimental to the growth of the sport. Nadal writes a regular column for El Pais and in the latest edition of the column, he had some harsh words for the modern type of tennis. It comes after his nephew suffered yet another injury ending his title defence at the Australian Open. He wrote:
Rybakina beats Swiatek, Ostapenko tops Gauff in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — There will not be a showdown between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff at the Australian Open. Instead, it will be the players who beat them Sunday — reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko — who face off for a semifinal berth.
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff jokes about playing every Australian Open match on Rod Laver Arena: "Rafael Nadal is out, they need somebody else"
Coco Gauff played all three of her Australian Open matches on the Rod Laver Arena and she blamed it on Rafael Nadal as he crashed out of the event. In an interesting turn of events, Coco Gauff saw herself play all three of her matches in the Rod Laver Arena. It's something she's surprised by as well but she enjoys it. Playing in big arenas in front of a lot of people is what she likes to do so she doesn't mind being in the biggest court in Melbourne Park:
tennisuptodate.com
"That’s the whole point of the sport, is that you’re always searching": Sharapova on losing in tennis during Netflix Break Point
Maria Sharapova took part in the Netflix series Breaking Point and she was very happy that her appearance in the series was warmly welcomed among tennis fans. Sharapova still remains a very popular tennis figure due to the polarizing nature of her career as well as her personality. She's still someone fans follow in her various activities and the warm reception she received for taking part in Breaking Point proves just that. In Breaking Point, Sharapova talked about losing a match:
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Andy Murray beats Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4am in Melbourne
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Andy Murray produced another scarcely believable display to fight back from two sets down to beat Thanasi...
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff and Swiatek earn spots in the next round at Australian Open
Coco Gauff and Iga Swiaetek earned spots in the next round of the Australian Open with straight-sets victories over their opponents. The world number one faced off against Cristina Bucsa and smashed her rather easily 6-0 6-1 to secure a spot in the next round. Swiatek was utterly dominant from the start hitting the ball as cleanly as she ever did en route to the straight-sets finish. Bucsa was unable to hold the ball in play at all, posting a 4-21 winner-to-unforced error ratio.
Australian Open order of play: Day 6 schedule including Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Caroline Garcia
Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic highlight the action at the Australian Open on Saturday as the third round continues, but both players come into their matches with fitness concerns.Murray faces the daunting task of returning to the court following his epic comeback against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round. The 35-year-old finished his match at 4am in Melbourne after five hours and 45 minutes of play, following his another five-set match against Matteo Berrettini two days earlier.Australian Open LIVE: Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista AgutMurray takes on Roberto Bautista Agut in a rematch of their memorable five-set clash at...
Yardbarker
World no. 1 Swiatek out of Australian Open, loses to reigning Wimbledon champion Rybakina
Iga Swiatek won't win her first Grand Slam title in Australia, as she lost to the reigning Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina. The name Swiatek or Rybakina is written next to the last three Grand Slam tournaments played on the WTA Tour. The Kazakh can now extend this streak, as she defeated world no. 1 in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
"If they were really drunk, then they don't belong on a sports court": Becker wants action taken after incident with drunk fan in Djokovic game
Novak Djokovic was bothered by a fan and his behaviour while drunk and Becker feels that umpires need to intervene on behalf of the players. Djokovic asked the umpire to do something about it as he heckled Djokovic specifically. The spectator in question also seemed to be under the influence of alcohol making this worse. Eventually, the umpire complied and the spectator was escorted out of the arena but Becker feels it should have been done earlier:
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open Day Five Schedule featuring Swiatek, Gauff, Azarenka, Medvedev, Pegula
Day Five of 2023 Australian Open takes place on Friday and sees Coco Gauff as the leading player on Rod Laver Arena, while World Number One, Iga Swiatek has been shunted onto Margaret Court Arena. Barbora Krejcikova and Stefanos Tsitsipas join the line-up alongside Gauff, while Madison Keys - Victoria...
tennisuptodate.com
The curse of Netflix Break Point with only Maria Sakkari remaining, eight players lose out at Australian Open
The first five episodes of Break Point were highly commented in the last few days. Not just for the “behind-the-scenes” that the fans can see, almost the Netflix documentary follows several players from the ATP and WTA tour in training sessions, matches, with their families and friends. There...
Comments / 0