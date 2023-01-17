Never judge a food truck by its location; the hard to find ones, like Po’Brothers, are often real treasures. This purveyor of Cajun cuisine has little to offer in the way of views or neighborhood ambiance, but it provides plenty to satisfy the taste buds. Found in a parking lot north of Platte Avenue on Bonfoy Avenue in the Knob Hill part of town, a lot has been done to give the truck some street appeal. Of course, at night, there’s not enough light to fully appreciate it. Nonetheless, in warmer weather there’s an inviting outdoor area for cornhole games and seating for dining or waiting on carryout orders. With January’s evening temperatures, we waited in the car.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO