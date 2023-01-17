Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic and Unusual Points of Interest in Downtown Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'Roger MarshColorado Springs, CO
Friday night travel in southern Colorado will be impacted by heavy snow.Sherif SaadColorado State
Teenage entrepreneur fixes trailer, creates coffee shop businessNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
The Old Mutt Hut Provides a Loving Home to Abandoned Senior DogsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
Po’Brothers offers Cajun fare at its finest in Colorado Springs | Dining Review
Never judge a food truck by its location; the hard to find ones, like Po’Brothers, are often real treasures. This purveyor of Cajun cuisine has little to offer in the way of views or neighborhood ambiance, but it provides plenty to satisfy the taste buds. Found in a parking lot north of Platte Avenue on Bonfoy Avenue in the Knob Hill part of town, a lot has been done to give the truck some street appeal. Of course, at night, there’s not enough light to fully appreciate it. Nonetheless, in warmer weather there’s an inviting outdoor area for cornhole games and seating for dining or waiting on carryout orders. With January’s evening temperatures, we waited in the car.
Munchies opens in iconic Michelle’s building
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs building which was once the storefront for the iconic Michelle's Chocolatiers and Ice Cream is now a new restaurant. After sitting vacant for close to 16 years- Munchies is now serving customers. Chuck and MaryAnn Thomas started Munchies 719 as a food truck in 2019. The ultimate was The post Munchies opens in iconic Michelle’s building appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
1 person reportedly shot himself by accident outside of Springs’ Havana Bar and Grill
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The owner of Havana Bar and Grill told 11 News that a man accidentally shot himself while trying to climb a fence outside of the bar. According to the owner, the man only suffered minor injuries, but the bar had to be closed after police arrived.
Teenage entrepreneur fixes trailer, creates coffee shop business
(Larkspur, Colo.) Kirby Salter knows more about owning a business than most teenagers. Kirby, 18, converted a small horse trailer into a mobile coffee shop and, on Jan.1, opened Lucky Duck’s Coffee for business at Larkspur Community Park, 8850 Spruce Mountain Rd.
KXRM
How many chickens can you own in Colorado Springs?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Egg prices may have you thinking of alternative options, and perhaps one of those is owning chickens. The City of Colorado Springs allows property owners to keep up to 10 chickens ages six months or older, however, roosters are prohibited. According to JJ Johnson, Assistant Manager for Tractor Supply in Monument, there […]
Terrible Colorado Home was once on the Market for Over $500k
Buying a home is expensive, there's no doubt about that. But, would you pay over half a million big ones for a home that had been completely destroyed?. A home in Colorado was once really nice but had been vandalized to the extreme and even after it was in horrible shape, the price tag was still over $500,000.
KKTV
WATCH: Man accidentally shot self outside of Colorado Springs bar, owner says
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring) A volunteer firefighter has set up a GoFundMe to help a longtime doctor who lost his equipment in the fire. So many people tried to attend the meeting that some had to be turned away for overcrowding concerns. Updated: 14 hours ago. A...
Two Colorado zoos ranked among best in United States in 2023
According to an article published by Travellers Worldwide, two of the best American zoos are located in Colorado. On a list of the country's 14 best zoos for 2023, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ranked 4th and Denver zoo ranked 8th. It's hard to argue that Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, located in Colorado...
Puppy Bowl XIX to feature two of Colorado's own, Sven & Vivian
This year’s Puppy Bowl XIX will feature two pups from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs, Sven and Vivian. The 19th annual Puppy Bowl, hosted by Discovery+ and Animal Planet, is the original and longest-running call-to-adoption TV event. The three-hour program will feature 120 adoptable puppies from 67 shelters across 34 states, including two of Colorado’s own.
KKTV
Serious crash in Colorado Springs at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood Friday
After at least three Denver-area libraries closed for possible meth contamination, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they were taking proactive measures on Thursday. The meeting was the first of five in the coming weeks where the public can share their thoughts on the wolf reintroduction plan statewide. Updated: Jan....
KKTV
Overnight house fire displaces family of three for the night in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family is displaced after a fire breaks out in their home early this morning. This is on South Cascade Avenue near East Las Vegas Street and South Tejon Street near Downtown, Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs firefighters tell 11 News the family was able to...
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'
A Colorado witness at Colorado Springs reported watching a “miles long” object with dull white lights moving in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain at 7:50 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Cripple Creek January 16, 2023 Edition
1-8-2023 Ronald J Andert, 52 years old of Cripple Creek, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for C.R.S. 18-6-803.5 (1)(a) Violation of a protection order. 1-9-2023 Tyler Ryan Fagan, 29 years old of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released for C.R.S. 18-4-501 (1)(a) Criminal mischief. 1-10-2023 Gloria...
Parking worries expressed about downtown Castle Rock project
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 20, 2023. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Concerns about downtown Castle Rock parking did not deter the town council from approving an 85-unit apartment, townhome and commercial development in the Meadows Town Center Tuesday night.
coloradonewsline.com
Here is who’s running for the open Colorado Springs mayor seat
With incumbent Mayor John Suthers term-limited after eight years in office, the city of Colorado Springs is set to hold a general election to elect a new mayor in just three months, on April 4. Five people are officially running to lead the state’s second most-populous city, with two declared,...
Snow preparations in the City of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Normally there are between 2-6 snow plows out during a storm in the City of Pueblo. "If we know it's coming what we do is send trucks out to spray the bridges and known slick spots," Pueblo Snow Plow Operator Damon McCray said. "We get crews together and depending on how The post Snow preparations in the City of Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
Friday night travel in southern Colorado will be impacted by heavy snow.
Clear skies and quiet winds characterize the early hours of Friday when temperatures are roughly 15 to 20 degrees lower than normal. The snow starts falling about midday in the mountains and makes it's way down I-25 and into the plains around 5 o'clock. Overnight, the snow has only increased.
KKTV
One in hospital after crash involving city snowplow in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Colorado Springs city snowplow on Saturday morning. According to police on scene, they received a call at around 10:10 a.m. after the car involved ran into the side of the snowplow near the intersection of Woodmen Road and Tutt Boulevard. Police first told 11 News crews on scene that the driver was traveling too close to the plow, and they later said that they suspect the driver suffered a medical event that caused him to drift into the side of it. The car continued to drift before striking a traffic signal pole and ending up in the field on the side of the road.
KKTV
Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After at least three Denver-area libraries closed for possible meth contamination, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they were taking proactive measures on Thursday. “Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is aware of the recent incidents at three other public libraries in Colorado involving methamphetamine contamination...
KXRM
Two hospitalized after crash on Academy & Meadowland
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two drivers were taken to the hospital following a crash Saturday evening on Jan. 21, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At approximately 7:15 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Meadowland Boulevard regarding an injury crash. Officers discovered that an Audi sedan was traveling […]
Comments / 2