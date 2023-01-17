ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

OutThere Colorado

Po’Brothers offers Cajun fare at its finest in Colorado Springs | Dining Review

Never judge a food truck by its location; the hard to find ones, like Po’Brothers, are often real treasures. This purveyor of Cajun cuisine has little to offer in the way of views or neighborhood ambiance, but it provides plenty to satisfy the taste buds. Found in a parking lot north of Platte Avenue on Bonfoy Avenue in the Knob Hill part of town, a lot has been done to give the truck some street appeal. Of course, at night, there’s not enough light to fully appreciate it. Nonetheless, in warmer weather there’s an inviting outdoor area for cornhole games and seating for dining or waiting on carryout orders. With January’s evening temperatures, we waited in the car.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Munchies opens in iconic Michelle’s building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs building which was once the storefront for the iconic Michelle's Chocolatiers and Ice Cream is now a new restaurant. After sitting vacant for close to 16 years- Munchies is now serving customers. Chuck and MaryAnn Thomas started Munchies 719 as a food truck in 2019. The ultimate was The post Munchies opens in iconic Michelle’s building appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

How many chickens can you own in Colorado Springs?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Egg prices may have you thinking of alternative options, and perhaps one of those is owning chickens. The City of Colorado Springs allows property owners to keep up to 10 chickens ages six months or older, however, roosters are prohibited. According to JJ Johnson, Assistant Manager for Tractor Supply in Monument, there […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Puppy Bowl XIX to feature two of Colorado's own, Sven & Vivian

This year’s Puppy Bowl XIX will feature two pups from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs, Sven and Vivian. The 19th annual Puppy Bowl, hosted by Discovery+ and Animal Planet, is the original and longest-running call-to-adoption TV event. The three-hour program will feature 120 adoptable puppies from 67 shelters across 34 states, including two of Colorado’s own.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Cripple Creek January 16, 2023 Edition

1-8-2023 Ronald J Andert, 52 years old of Cripple Creek, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for C.R.S. 18-6-803.5 (1)(a) Violation of a protection order. 1-9-2023 Tyler Ryan Fagan, 29 years old of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released for C.R.S. 18-4-501 (1)(a) Criminal mischief. 1-10-2023 Gloria...
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
coloradonewsline.com

Here is who’s running for the open Colorado Springs mayor seat

With incumbent Mayor John Suthers term-limited after eight years in office, the city of Colorado Springs is set to hold a general election to elect a new mayor in just three months, on April 4. Five people are officially running to lead the state’s second most-populous city, with two declared,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Snow preparations in the City of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Normally there are between 2-6 snow plows out during a storm in the City of Pueblo. "If we know it's coming what we do is send trucks out to spray the bridges and known slick spots," Pueblo Snow Plow Operator Damon McCray said. "We get crews together and depending on how The post Snow preparations in the City of Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

One in hospital after crash involving city snowplow in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Colorado Springs city snowplow on Saturday morning. According to police on scene, they received a call at around 10:10 a.m. after the car involved ran into the side of the snowplow near the intersection of Woodmen Road and Tutt Boulevard. Police first told 11 News crews on scene that the driver was traveling too close to the plow, and they later said that they suspect the driver suffered a medical event that caused him to drift into the side of it. The car continued to drift before striking a traffic signal pole and ending up in the field on the side of the road.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After at least three Denver-area libraries closed for possible meth contamination, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they were taking proactive measures on Thursday. “Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is aware of the recent incidents at three other public libraries in Colorado involving methamphetamine contamination...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two hospitalized after crash on Academy & Meadowland

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two drivers were taken to the hospital following a crash Saturday evening on Jan. 21, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At approximately 7:15 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Meadowland Boulevard regarding an injury crash. Officers discovered that an Audi sedan was traveling […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

