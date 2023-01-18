Allen Scores 22 Points, Tillman, Kloster Also Hit Double Figures As Tigers Win Opener Of Jersey Mid-Winter Classic Over Cahokia 75-43

The School District of University City announced the appointment of Lawndale Thomas as the District’s athletic director starting July 1, 2023. Thomas will replace current athletic director D. Matthew Brooks, who is retiring after 26 years with the District. Prior to joining the district in 2021, Thomas served as the guidance department chair/department manager at Hazelwood East High School. He was the head basketball coach for Hazelwood East High School from 2013 to 2021 and was an assistant coach last year on the University City High School Boys Basketball Team. He has a master's degree in counseling from Lindenwood University.

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO