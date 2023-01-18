ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerseyville, IL

Allen Scores 22 Points, Tillman, Kloster Also Hit Double Figures As Tigers Win Opener Of Jersey Mid-Winter Classic Over Cahokia 75-43

By Colin Feeney
edglentoday.com
 3 days ago
edglentoday.com

Thursday Sports Roundup: Jersey Girls Win Double OT Thriller, McGivney Girls Fall To Rochester, McGivney, East St. Louis Boys Win

Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. JERSEY 59, JACKSONVILLE 54 (2OT) Junior Tessa Crawford scored a season-high 32 points for the Panthers in a dramatic double-overtime victory over Jacksonville in the Carrollton Tournament. The win improves Jersey to...
ROCHESTER, NY
collinsvilledailynews.com

Wysinger Leads Kahoks With 24 Points, Chambers Adds 16 In Chick-Fil-A Belleville East Classic With 62-35 Win Over Hazelwood Central

BELLEVILLE - Jamorie Wysinger had one of his biggest games of the season with 24 points, while Zach Chambers added 16 points as Collinsville bounced back from a first round loss to defeat Hazelwood Central 62-35 in the consolation semifinals of the Chick-Fil-A Belleville East Classic tournament Thursday night at the East gym.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Wildcats Show Heart In Loss To Flyers, Championship Semifinals Tonight On WJBD

The Salem Wildcats held their own against 7th ranked and top-seed East St Louis holding a 16-15 lead after the opening quarter and only trailing 38-29 at the half, but the Flyers were too big and strong as they finished with an 80-57 win. Macaleab Rich led the Flyers with 31 points. Connor Tennyson had 14, Seth Bailey and Brennan Lux had 10 each.
SALEM, IL
edglentoday.com

SIUE Track and Field Set for Gladstein Invitational

EDWARDSVILLE - Following SIUE's 2023 indoor debut last weekend at the EIU John Craft Invite, the Cougars travel to Bloomington, Indiana for the Gladstein Invitational at Gladstein Fieldhouse. The following teams will compete in the Gladstein Invitational: SIUE, host Indiana, Miami (Ohio), Western Michigan, St. Norbert, Dayton, Lindenwood, Cincinnati, Butler,...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
St. Louis American

Lawndale Thomas named U City athletic director

The School District of University City announced the appointment of Lawndale Thomas as the District’s athletic director starting July 1, 2023. Thomas will replace current athletic director D. Matthew Brooks, who is retiring after 26 years with the District. Prior to joining the district in 2021, Thomas served as the guidance department chair/department manager at Hazelwood East High School. He was the head basketball coach for Hazelwood East High School from 2013 to 2021 and was an assistant coach last year on the University City High School Boys Basketball Team. He has a master's degree in counseling from Lindenwood University.
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
edglentoday.com

Metro East Lutheran High School First-Semester Honor Roll

EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School announced its first semester Honor Roll. To view the full list please click the link below. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. "Easy Slots - Easy Slots Now Open in Wood River" now playing on The Eagle, the...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Fatal crash shuts down part of St. Charles Rock Road

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal accident shut down part of St. Charles Rock Road in St. John on Saturday. The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed one person died in the accident. The MSHP crash reconstruction team has taken over the investigation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Homicide victim ID’d, little else known

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and pronounced dead at a hospital overnight in St. Louis. Michael Hampton, 19, of Ferguson, Missouri, was taken to the hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead at a St. Louis City hospital. The location of where the shooting happened is unknown, including if the shooting happened within the City of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Ferguson man fatally shot Friday night

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night. Police responded to Barnes Jewish Hospital shortly before midnight where the ER received a victim suffering a gunshot wound to his neck. When officers arrived, they were advised the victim was deceased.
FERGUSON, MO
FOX2Now

Armed robber steals cash, video games and more from St. Louis GameStop

ST. LOUIS – An armed robber took off with a haul of cash, video games and video game consoles Friday afternoon from a St. Louis GameStop shortly before police arrested him. Orlando Perez, 35, is behind bars after the theft in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. The robbery happened shortly after the noon hour at the GameStop in the 3700 block of South Kingshighway Boulevard.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Legends That We'll Talk About Forever [PHOTOS]

Some St. Louis legends are born. Some St. Louis legends are made. But all of these St. Louis legends have at least one thing in common: We'd totally take a selfie with them if we ran into them at Schnucks. Many of the people in this wide-ranging collection are still...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

