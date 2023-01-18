Read full article on original website
UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 12:02 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border has been reopened, according to COtrip. UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/20/2023 7:47 p.m. I-25 southbound is now closed from just south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border because of deteriorating and dangerous weather conditions. According to COtrip, I-25 is […]
MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has acquitted a 71-year-old Mora man of murder. Investigators say David Griego shot and killed 66-year-old John Serna during a dispute in September 2021. Prosecutors argued the two had a long-standing dispute, including Serna attacking Griego with a rock earlier in the day. But Griego claimed it was self-defense. […]
