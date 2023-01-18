Read full article on original website
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe locationAsh JurbergSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
One of Nob Hill’s first homes, known as ‘The Cabin,’ now on the market
David Garcia, who bought the home in 2014, said part of The Cabin's charm is the material used to build it.
The New Foodie Destination for 2023 is in New Mexico
If you're a big foodie and you haven't taken a trip to the Land of Enchantment then you are missing out!. As a born and bred Texan, I have to admit, New Mexican cuisine is a completely different experience! But it's definitely a flavor bomb to your taste buds; and in New Mexico, green chile reigns supreme!
Show that features New Mexico musicians airing second season soon
“We have a lot of talent here. We don't have an opportunity to showcase it, so it's something really special."
KOAT 7
KOAT celebrates 70 years together
KOAT is celebrating 70 years of broadcasting in New Mexico’s communities. Since the 1950s, audiences and their families have invited us into your homes and helped us bring you the stories that matter most. From New Mexico’s most tragic stories to covering some of the most beautiful events in...
sandovalsignpost.com
Era ends at Bernalillo Museum
History turned another page at the Bernalillo Community Museum this month as a new director moved into the town’s youngest cultural institution. Ashley Flores isn’t a newcomer to the museum, however. She interned as an exhibit designer under founding director Emily Stovel while working on her Master’s degree in history and museum management.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 20 – Jan. 26
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 20 – 26. Albuquerque Jan. 20 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
Poulin Marketplace brings home decor and coffee together
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Poulin Design and Marketplace has been busy over the last few months, prepping Albuquerque’s latest spot for craft coffee and tea. The family-owned business is inviting all of the metro’s residents to sip, shop, and be inspired. They have recently expanded their location and opened a new coffee shop, marketplace coffee + […]
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe location
Sad news for cinema-goers in Santa Fe, New Mexico, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing one of its locations in Santa Fe. The Regal Cinema at the Santa Fe Stadium, 3474 Zafarano Dr, will not have its lease renewed next month.
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
searchlightnm.org
Can a mine near the Pecos River be stopped?
“Pecos Mine Site Reclamation Project. No Trespassing,” the sign on the fence reads. As Ralph Vigil takes in the warning, he once again has a sinking feeling that the past is about to repeat itself. Nearly 100 years ago, the old Tererro mine tore up this area, causing decades...
kunm.org
With many attendees and high valuations, the Antiques Roadshow in Santa Fe airs next week
Last June, the Antiques Roadshow came to Santa Fe and streams of people showed up, many carrying objects. The show's executive producer Marsha Bemko said they had a warm welcome. "The highest attendance we had of all of our cities by quite a bit was in Santa Fe," she said.
Funding available for affordable housing organizations in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organizations working to bring more affordable housing to Santa Fe can now apply for funding from the city. Organizations can apply for funding from a community development block grant, or the affordable housing trust fund. More than $3 million in funding is available. Funding can be used to cover the cost […]
ladailypost.com
Incident At Pajarito A Testament To Los Alamos Culture
A whole bunch of people took time out from skiing today to help a young boy find his lost ski on the Aspen run at Pajarito Mountain Ski Area – a testament to Los Alamos culture. Photo by Tom Tierney.
Santa Fe café scores a slot on Guy Fieri’s ‘Triple D Nation’
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexico eatery is getting national exposure from legendary TV food tourist and restaurateur Guy Fieri. Santa Fe’s beloved Jambo Café will be featured on an episode of “Triple D Nation” tonight (Friday, January 20) on the Food Network. Owned by chef Ahmed Obo, Jambo Café has been in business for […]
This New Mexico City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
KRQE Newsfeed: Alec Baldwin to be charged, Business owner fed up, Winter storm, Rent control, Mounted patrols
Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] Alec Baldwin and film armorer to be criminally charged in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting – Santa Fe County’s District Attorney says actor-producer Alec Baldwin and a film armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each face criminal charges for their roles in a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set. In […]
KRQE News 13
Snow returns to New Mexico Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Quieter weather returning, only briefly, before another storm arrives Friday. Snow chances will return to parts of New Mexico with colder temperatures. Snow has tapered off from across New Mexico tonight. Strong winds in eastern New Mexico are also dying down from earlier today. Thursday will see a break between storms with quieter but cool weather across the state.
ABQ BioPark selling tickets to sea-themed Valentine’s dinner
The event is exclusively for adults.
Full list: New Mexico Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
KRQE News 13
Snow pushes out this morning, breezy and cold Saturday
Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to some flurries/lighter snow showers in the East Mountains and the ABQ foothills this morning. The heights saw a light dusting of snow. Meanwhile, heavier totals of 3-4″ fell in the Jemez with another half foot falling in the northern mountains near Raton Pass. There have been travel impacts for this part of the state. So drive carefully this morning if you’re traveling north. But clouds will break up later this morning into the afternoon.
